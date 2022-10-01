PREP FOOTBALL=
Aucilla Christian 33, Franklin County 7
Baker 48, Lighthouse Christian 7
Bay 48, North Bay Haven 0
Belen Jesuit 65, Southwest Miami 0
Blanche Ely 36, Fort Lauderdale 12
Chiles 28, Mosley 21
Christopher Columbus Catholic 54, Miami 14
Cottondale 30, Wewahitchka 14
Escambia 18, Pensacola Washington 15
Freeport 34, Bozeman School 24
Godby 22, Marianna 14
Gulf Breeze 35, Pace 28
Holmes County 42, Vernon 0
Jay 25, Destin 6
Miami Central 41, North Miami Beach 0
Milton 21, Tate 7
Munroe Day 54, Rocky Bayou Christian 0
Niceville 13, Crestview 9
Pensacola Catholic 35, Pensacola 8
Pine Forest 54, Ft. Walton Beach 0
Port St. Joe 24, Blountstown 6
Sneads 34, Liberty County 0
South Walton 46, Rutherford 6
True North 33, Archbishop Carroll 28
Wakulla 21, Rickards 20, OT
West Broward 25, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 21
West Florida 50, Walton 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
IMG Academy-Blue vs. Jones, ccd.
Madison County vs. Ed White, ccd.
Orlando Freedom vs. Oak Ridge, ccd.
Trenton vs. Chiefland, ccd.
West Monroe, La. vs. South Broward, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
