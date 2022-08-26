PREP FOOTBALL=

Arvada 28, Prospect Ridge Academy 14

Basalt 39, Eagle Valley 16

Boulder 16, Centaurus 10

Columbine 42, J.K. Mullen 19

Cotopaxi def. Miami-Yoder, forfeit

Discovery Canyon 29, Lewis-Palmer 21

Durango 56, Farmington, N.M. 7

Evergreen High School 56, Battle Mountain 8

FMHS 14, Grand Junction Central 7

Far Northeast 56, Westminster 7

Fountain-Fort Carson 49, Falcon 21

Grandview 41, Overland 6

Gunnison 45, Aspen 0

Hanover 32, Mountain Valley 18

Holy Family 27, Frederick 26

La Junta 42, Burlington 34

Lamar 44, Trinidad 0

Limon 20, Florence 3

Mancos 46, Melrose, N.M. 8

Meeker 28, North Fork 0

Monte Vista 54, Rocky Ford 0

Palmer Ridge 35, Montrose High School 28

Peetz 49, Kiowa 0

Pueblo Centennial 52, Mitchell 0

Pueblo County 27, Pueblo South 12

Rangeview 17, Vista PEAK 7

Resurrection Christian 36, Moffat County 6

Riverdale Ridge 21, Mountain View 20

Rocky Mountain 20, Chaparral 0

Roosevelt 35, Palisade 18

Sanford 34, Dayspring Christian Academy 20

Sierra Grande 78, Manzanola 6

Standley Lake 38, Monarch 13

The Classical Academy 19, Eaton 16

Wiggins 27, Brush 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

