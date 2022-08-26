PREP FOOTBALL=
Arvada 28, Prospect Ridge Academy 14
Basalt 39, Eagle Valley 16
Boulder 16, Centaurus 10
Columbine 42, J.K. Mullen 19
Cotopaxi def. Miami-Yoder, forfeit
Discovery Canyon 29, Lewis-Palmer 21
Durango 56, Farmington, N.M. 7
Evergreen High School 56, Battle Mountain 8
FMHS 14, Grand Junction Central 7
Far Northeast 56, Westminster 7
Fountain-Fort Carson 49, Falcon 21
Grandview 41, Overland 6
Gunnison 45, Aspen 0
Hanover 32, Mountain Valley 18
Holy Family 27, Frederick 26
La Junta 42, Burlington 34
Lamar 44, Trinidad 0
Limon 20, Florence 3
Mancos 46, Melrose, N.M. 8
Meeker 28, North Fork 0
Monte Vista 54, Rocky Ford 0
Palmer Ridge 35, Montrose High School 28
Peetz 49, Kiowa 0
Pueblo Centennial 52, Mitchell 0
Pueblo County 27, Pueblo South 12
Rangeview 17, Vista PEAK 7
Resurrection Christian 36, Moffat County 6
Riverdale Ridge 21, Mountain View 20
Rocky Mountain 20, Chaparral 0
Roosevelt 35, Palisade 18
Sanford 34, Dayspring Christian Academy 20
Sierra Grande 78, Manzanola 6
Standley Lake 38, Monarch 13
The Classical Academy 19, Eaton 16
Wiggins 27, Brush 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
