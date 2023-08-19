PREP FOOTBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 28, Odyssey Institute 0

Ben Franklin 40, Crismon 0

Cicero Preparatory Academy 54, North Phoenix Preparatory 0

Florence 42, Gilbert Christian 28

Heritage Academy - Laveen 61, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0

Keams Canyon Hopi 60, Tuba City Greyhills 0

Morenci 6, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 0

Paradise Honors 35, Thatcher 14

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 32, Willcox 21

Safford 35, Payson 14

Scottsdale Prep 48, Scottsdale Coronado 0

Sells Baboquivari 44, Ft. Thomas 0

Tanque Verde 19, Phoenix Christian 6

Wingate, N.M. 50, Many Farms 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elfrida Valley vs. Cibecue, ccd.

Kingman vs. Chinle, ccd.

Rock Point vs. Williams, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

