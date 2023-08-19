PREP FOOTBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 28, Odyssey Institute 0
Ben Franklin 40, Crismon 0
Cicero Preparatory Academy 54, North Phoenix Preparatory 0
Florence 42, Gilbert Christian 28
Heritage Academy - Laveen 61, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0
Keams Canyon Hopi 60, Tuba City Greyhills 0
Morenci 6, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 0
Paradise Honors 35, Thatcher 14
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 32, Willcox 21
Safford 35, Payson 14
Scottsdale Prep 48, Scottsdale Coronado 0
Sells Baboquivari 44, Ft. Thomas 0
Tanque Verde 19, Phoenix Christian 6
Wingate, N.M. 50, Many Farms 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elfrida Valley vs. Cibecue, ccd.
Kingman vs. Chinle, ccd.
Rock Point vs. Williams, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
