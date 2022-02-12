GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beach 59, Heart River 55

Bishop Ryan 57, Des Lacs-Burlington 38

Bismarck 48, Pierre, S.D. 44

Carrington 60, Ellendale 24

Century 56, Legacy 52

Dickinson Trinity 49, Hazen 46

Dunseith 51, Rolette-Wolford 39

Faith, S.D. 62, Hettinger/Scranton 37

Glenburn 51, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 42

Harvey-Wells County 45, New Rockford-Sheyenne 36

Kidder County 36, Medina/P-B 24

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 69, Warwick 39

Linton/HMB 63, Napoleon 36

Lisbon 47, Wyndmere 30

Lisbon 47, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 30

Minot 94, Jamestown 65

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50, Our Redeemer's 44

North Star 49, Rolla 25

Oakes 60, Barnes County North 23

South Prairie 48, Surrey 40

Watford City 62, Turtle Mountain 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fargo Davies vs. Devils Lake, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Grafton vs. Hatton-Northwood, ppd.

Grand Forks Red River vs. Valley City, ccd.

Wahpeton vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd. to Feb 14th.

West Fargo vs. Fargo South, ppd. to Feb 12th.

