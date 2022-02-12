GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beach 59, Heart River 55
Bishop Ryan 57, Des Lacs-Burlington 38
Bismarck 48, Pierre, S.D. 44
Carrington 60, Ellendale 24
Century 56, Legacy 52
Dickinson Trinity 49, Hazen 46
Dunseith 51, Rolette-Wolford 39
Faith, S.D. 62, Hettinger/Scranton 37
Glenburn 51, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 42
Harvey-Wells County 45, New Rockford-Sheyenne 36
Kidder County 36, Medina/P-B 24
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 69, Warwick 39
Linton/HMB 63, Napoleon 36
Lisbon 47, Wyndmere 30
Lisbon 47, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 30
Minot 94, Jamestown 65
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 50, Our Redeemer's 44
North Star 49, Rolla 25
Oakes 60, Barnes County North 23
South Prairie 48, Surrey 40
Watford City 62, Turtle Mountain 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fargo Davies vs. Devils Lake, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Grafton vs. Hatton-Northwood, ppd.
Grand Forks Red River vs. Valley City, ccd.
Wahpeton vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd. to Feb 14th.
West Fargo vs. Fargo South, ppd. to Feb 12th.
