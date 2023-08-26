PREP FOOTBALL=

Anniston 38, Wellborn 22

Ashford 42, Graceville, Fla. 6

Auburn 39, Hoover 14

Austin 28, Hartselle 17

Autauga Academy 33, Edgewood Academy 7

Autaugaville 48, R.C. Hatch 44

B.B. Comer 35, Dadeville 21

B.C. Rain 34, Excel 14

Baker 36, Theodore 20

Bayside Academy 33, Elberta 7

Benjamin Russell 40, Wetumpka 19

Bessemer City 35, Woodlawn 12

Beulah 35, Abbeville 12

Bibb County 33, Chilton County 21

Brewer 23, Hanceville 7

Brilliant 64, Waterloo 0

Central Coosa 50, Verbena 22

Central-Phenix City 48, Hewitt-Trussville 24

Chambers Academy 48, Heritage School, Ga. 6

Charles Henderson 48, Pike County 7

Cherokee 38, Brindlee Mountain 6

Cherokee County 48, Alexandria 14

Childersburg 28, Munford 22

Citronelle 27, Millry 26

Cold Springs 20, Curry 0

Cornerstone Christian 56, Coosa Valley Academy 0

Crenshaw Christian Academy 58, Abbeville Christian Academy 24

Dale County 33, Ariton 20

Davidson 49, Baldwin County 45

Decatur 54, Mae Jemison 15

Decatur Heritage 63, Section 15

Demopolis 29, American Christian Academy 20

Donoho 13, Weaver 10

Douglas 20, Susan Moore 0

Elba 35, New Brockton 8

Enterprise 63, Eufaula 14

Fairview 46, Columbia 6

Faith Academy 43, Jeff Davis 24

Falkville 26, Vinemont 20

Flomaton 35, Northview, Fla. 14

Foley 45, Prattville 19

Fyffe 14, Piedmont 14

Gadsden 37, Carver-Montgomery 20

Gaston 34, Asbury 14

Glenwood 38, Brookstone, Ga. 17

Good Hope 39, West Point 14

Guntersville 14, Southside-Gadsden 10

Haleyville 21, Rogers 20

Handley 22, Valley 8

Hatton 22, Wilson 10

Headland 45, Geneva 6

Highland Home 39, Providence Christian 0

Jacksonville 43, Boaz 21

James Clemens 26, Gardendale 21

Lakeside School 48, Macon-East 16

Lamar County High School 27, South Lamar 12

Lawrence County 41, Danville 7

Lexington 42, Colbert Heights 25

Lincoln 31, Talladega 7

Luverne 28, Brantley 14

Madison Academy 42, Deshler 6

Marist, Ga. 42, Pike Road 14

Mary Montgomery 41, Williamson 2

McKenzie 47, Wilcox Central 28

Meek 18, Maplesville 12

Milton, Fla. 7, Orange Beach 0

Mobile Christian 41, Athens Academy, Ga. 21

Moody 28, Pell City 24

Mortimer Jordan 31, Leeds 28

North Sand Mountain 15, Valley Head 0

Northside 28, Hale County 21

Oneonta 55, Cleveland 24

Oxford 33, McAdory 23

Parker 55, Fairfield 0

Pelham 21, Jackson Olin 6

Phil Campbell 22, Hackleburg 20

Pike Liberal Arts 16, Zion Chapel 14

Pinson Valley 18, Florence 3

Plainview 21, Priceville 14

Pleasant Grove 54, Smiths Station 14

Pleasant Home 42, A.L. Johnson 16

Prattville Christian Academy 34, Billingsley 7

Ranburne 31, White Plains 28

Russellville 35, Grissom 20

Saraland 31, Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 30, OT

Scottsboro 56, Fort Payne 51

Spring Garden 48, Sand Rock 22

St. Clair County 41, Ashville 24

St. James 49, Montgomery Academy 13

St. Paul's 14, UMS-Wright 7

Stanhope Elmore 42, Shades Valley 13

Sulligent 27, Oakman 16

Sweet Water 27, Clarke County 14, OT

T.R. Miller 26, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20

Trinity Presbyterian 33, B.T. Washington 22

Tuscaloosa County 24, Central-Tuscaloosa 21

University Charter 22, Hubbertville 20

W.S. Neal 22, Georgiana 12

Wadley 35, Horseshoe Bend 7

West Limestone 16, Ardmore 7

West Morgan 41, Randolph School 20

Westbrook Christian 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 27

Winston County 14, Addison 0

Woodland 38, Victory Chr. 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you