PREP FOOTBALL=
Anniston 38, Wellborn 22
Ashford 42, Graceville, Fla. 6
Auburn 39, Hoover 14
Austin 28, Hartselle 17
Autauga Academy 33, Edgewood Academy 7
Autaugaville 48, R.C. Hatch 44
B.B. Comer 35, Dadeville 21
B.C. Rain 34, Excel 14
Baker 36, Theodore 20
Bayside Academy 33, Elberta 7
Benjamin Russell 40, Wetumpka 19
Bessemer City 35, Woodlawn 12
Beulah 35, Abbeville 12
Bibb County 33, Chilton County 21
Brewer 23, Hanceville 7
Brilliant 64, Waterloo 0
Central Coosa 50, Verbena 22
Central-Phenix City 48, Hewitt-Trussville 24
Chambers Academy 48, Heritage School, Ga. 6
Charles Henderson 48, Pike County 7
Cherokee 38, Brindlee Mountain 6
Cherokee County 48, Alexandria 14
Childersburg 28, Munford 22
Citronelle 27, Millry 26
Cold Springs 20, Curry 0
Cornerstone Christian 56, Coosa Valley Academy 0
Crenshaw Christian Academy 58, Abbeville Christian Academy 24
Dale County 33, Ariton 20
Davidson 49, Baldwin County 45
Decatur 54, Mae Jemison 15
Decatur Heritage 63, Section 15
Demopolis 29, American Christian Academy 20
Donoho 13, Weaver 10
Douglas 20, Susan Moore 0
Elba 35, New Brockton 8
Enterprise 63, Eufaula 14
Fairview 46, Columbia 6
Faith Academy 43, Jeff Davis 24
Falkville 26, Vinemont 20
Flomaton 35, Northview, Fla. 14
Foley 45, Prattville 19
Fyffe 14, Piedmont 14
Gadsden 37, Carver-Montgomery 20
Gaston 34, Asbury 14
Glenwood 38, Brookstone, Ga. 17
Good Hope 39, West Point 14
Guntersville 14, Southside-Gadsden 10
Haleyville 21, Rogers 20
Handley 22, Valley 8
Hatton 22, Wilson 10
Headland 45, Geneva 6
Highland Home 39, Providence Christian 0
Jacksonville 43, Boaz 21
James Clemens 26, Gardendale 21
Lakeside School 48, Macon-East 16
Lamar County High School 27, South Lamar 12
Lawrence County 41, Danville 7
Lexington 42, Colbert Heights 25
Lincoln 31, Talladega 7
Luverne 28, Brantley 14
Madison Academy 42, Deshler 6
Marist, Ga. 42, Pike Road 14
Mary Montgomery 41, Williamson 2
McKenzie 47, Wilcox Central 28
Meek 18, Maplesville 12
Milton, Fla. 7, Orange Beach 0
Mobile Christian 41, Athens Academy, Ga. 21
Moody 28, Pell City 24
Mortimer Jordan 31, Leeds 28
North Sand Mountain 15, Valley Head 0
Northside 28, Hale County 21
Oneonta 55, Cleveland 24
Oxford 33, McAdory 23
Parker 55, Fairfield 0
Pelham 21, Jackson Olin 6
Phil Campbell 22, Hackleburg 20
Pike Liberal Arts 16, Zion Chapel 14
Pinson Valley 18, Florence 3
Plainview 21, Priceville 14
Pleasant Grove 54, Smiths Station 14
Pleasant Home 42, A.L. Johnson 16
Prattville Christian Academy 34, Billingsley 7
Ranburne 31, White Plains 28
Russellville 35, Grissom 20
Saraland 31, Lipscomb Academy, Tenn. 30, OT
Scottsboro 56, Fort Payne 51
Spring Garden 48, Sand Rock 22
St. Clair County 41, Ashville 24
St. James 49, Montgomery Academy 13
St. Paul's 14, UMS-Wright 7
Stanhope Elmore 42, Shades Valley 13
Sulligent 27, Oakman 16
Sweet Water 27, Clarke County 14, OT
T.R. Miller 26, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20
Trinity Presbyterian 33, B.T. Washington 22
Tuscaloosa County 24, Central-Tuscaloosa 21
University Charter 22, Hubbertville 20
W.S. Neal 22, Georgiana 12
Wadley 35, Horseshoe Bend 7
West Limestone 16, Ardmore 7
West Morgan 41, Randolph School 20
Westbrook Christian 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 27
Winston County 14, Addison 0
Woodland 38, Victory Chr. 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
