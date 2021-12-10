BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque Academy 43, Organ Mountain 41

Artesia 64, Valencia 42

Chinle, Ariz. 94, Newcomb 62

Cleveland 76, Piedra Vista 24

Clovis Christian 65, Animas 43

Eunice 69, Plains, Texas 44

Eunice 74, Wellman-Union, Texas 11

Grants 49, Tohatchi 37

Hobbs 72, Amarillo Tascosa, Texas 61

Jal 54, Quemado 11

Kirtland Central 69, Aztec 54

Las Cruces 82, Hope Christian 53

Mayfield 74, Thoreau 19

McCurdy 51, Cobre 40

Reserve 56, Carrizozo 4

Rio Grande 56, Clovis 41

Santa Fe 55, Centennial 45

Santa Rosa 58, Lordsburg 54

Seagraves, Texas 51, Tatum 44

Silver 78, St. Johns, Ariz. 20

Socorro 59, Melrose 41

Texico 63, Bovina, Texas 16

Valley 48, Belen 32

Volcano Vista 75, Eldorado 27

West Mesa 80, Goddard 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

