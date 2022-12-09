GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 54, Gothenburg 37

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50

Amherst 61, Loomis 31

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Gibbon 25

Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

Arthur County 53, Cody-Kilgore 34

Bayard 62, Banner County 12

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bloomfield 64, Winside 38

Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Dorchester 35

Cambridge 62, South Loup 54

Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34

Centura 45, Central City 20

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29

Columbus Lakeview 47, Aurora 29

Columbus Scotus 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

Cross County 49, Meridian 30

Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 42

Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22

Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Friend 24

Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30

Fremont 71, Westview 47

Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Gordon/Rushville 36, Chadron 34

Grand Island Northwest 36, Crete 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, O'Neill 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Hay Springs 51, Hot Springs, S.D. 44

Heartland 44, Exeter/Milligan 38

Hershey 60, Cozad 27

Howells/Dodge 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55

Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City 51

Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7

Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25

Lincoln High 53, Kearney 39

Lincoln Northeast 62, Buena Vista 12

Lincoln Pius X 38, Omaha Marian 25

Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35

Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41

Morrill 58, Garden County 54

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31

Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31

Norris 46, Elkhorn 18

Ogallala 46, Holdrege 28

Omaha Central 73, Omaha Northwest 23

Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, North Platte 27

Osceola 45, Hampton 30

Overton 41, Axtell 24

Palmer 48, St. Edward 21

Palmyra 58, Mead 14

Papillion-LaVista South 48, Omaha North 45

Paxton 34, Brady 27

Pender 50, Oakland-Craig 43

Perkins County 63, Kimball 12

Pierce 43, Boone Central 31

Plainview 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34

Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37

Ravenna 61, Burwell 17

Raymond Central 38, Wilber-Clatonia 13

Shelby/Rising City 46, Giltner 25

Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27

Sidney 36, Chase County 35

Silver Lake 57, Elba 15

Southern 42, Tri County 32

Sterling 69, Diller-Odell 46

Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 28

Wahoo 49, Wayne 35

West Holt 34, Ainsworth 31

Wynot 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 22

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Consolation Semifinal=

Arapahoe 51, Dundy County-Stratton 28

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29

Semifinal=

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Medicine Valley 30

Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff 48, Worland, Wyo. 32

Topside Invitational Tournament=

Colby, Kan. 68, McCook 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you