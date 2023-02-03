GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 75, Dickinson 46
Central McLean 69, South Prairie-Max Co-op 36
Devils Lake 49, Fargo North 48
Fargo Davies 62, West Fargo Horace 41
Fargo Shanley 65, Wahpeton 59
Grafton 62, Cavalier 33
Grand Forks Red River 66, Grand Forks Central 16
Kenmare 54, New Town 18
Legacy 93, Watford City 32
North Border 43, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 37
Oakes 54, Linton/HMB 36
Sheyenne 88, Fargo South 35
Strasburg-Zeeland 53, Solen 38
Thompson 55, Rugby 45
Tioga 73, Minot North 60
West Fargo 88, Valley City 48
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 52, Richland 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
