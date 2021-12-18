GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 50, Spearfish 37

Brandon Valley 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Canistota 42

Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31

Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 17

Ethan 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 28

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 53, Bennett County 41

Hanson 60, Menno 35

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61, Alcester-Hudson 42

Howard 43, McCook Central/Montrose 29

Mott-Regent, N.D. 68, Lemmon 41

Parkston 56, Chamberlain 47

Pierre 52, Sturgis Brown 24

Platte-Geddes 43, Gregory 37

Rapid City Stevens 68, Douglas 31

Sioux Falls Christian 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 29

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 27

Sully Buttes 42, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Tea Area 52, Dell Rapids 24

Tri-Valley 66, Chester 45

Viborg-Hurley 55, Irene-Wakonda 43

Wall 50, Jones County 45

Watertown 51, Huron 49

West Central 58, Winner 48

Lakota Nation Invitational=

Crow Creek 73, Wakpala 39

Lakota Tech 63, Custer 41

Lower Brule 56, Little Wound 38

McLaughlin 38, Tiospaye Topa 32

Pine Ridge 55, St. Francis Indian 41

Rapid City Christian 65, Dupree 51

Red Cloud 71, White River 53

Takini 55, Crazy Horse 24

Todd County 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41

Lakota Nations Invitational=

Omaha Nation, Neb. 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Santee, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 29

Stateline Shootout=

Belle Fourche 59, Newcastle, Wyo. 54

Sundance, Wyo. 36, Lead-Deadwood 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mobridge-Pollock vs. Sisseton, ppd.

