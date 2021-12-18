GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 50, Spearfish 37
Brandon Valley 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Canistota 42
Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31
Edgemont 50, Morrill, Neb. 17
Ethan 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 28
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 53, Bennett County 41
Hanson 60, Menno 35
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 61, Alcester-Hudson 42
Howard 43, McCook Central/Montrose 29
Mott-Regent, N.D. 68, Lemmon 41
Parkston 56, Chamberlain 47
Pierre 52, Sturgis Brown 24
Platte-Geddes 43, Gregory 37
Rapid City Stevens 68, Douglas 31
Sioux Falls Christian 56, Elk Point-Jefferson 29
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Jefferson 27
Sully Buttes 42, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Tea Area 52, Dell Rapids 24
Tri-Valley 66, Chester 45
Viborg-Hurley 55, Irene-Wakonda 43
Wall 50, Jones County 45
Watertown 51, Huron 49
West Central 58, Winner 48
Lakota Nation Invitational=
Crow Creek 73, Wakpala 39
Lakota Tech 63, Custer 41
Lower Brule 56, Little Wound 38
McLaughlin 38, Tiospaye Topa 32
Pine Ridge 55, St. Francis Indian 41
Rapid City Christian 65, Dupree 51
Red Cloud 71, White River 53
Takini 55, Crazy Horse 24
Todd County 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 41
Lakota Nations Invitational=
Omaha Nation, Neb. 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43
Santee, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 29
Stateline Shootout=
Belle Fourche 59, Newcastle, Wyo. 54
Sundance, Wyo. 36, Lead-Deadwood 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mobridge-Pollock vs. Sisseton, ppd.
