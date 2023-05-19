Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Bellevue 6, Bellville Clear Fork 1

Bryan 1, Napoleon 0

Clyde 7, Lexington 4

Kenton 5, Lima Bath 2

Ontario 6, Sandusky Perkins 5

Rossford 5, Van Wert 4

Shelby 5, Mansfield Madison 1

Tol. Cent. Cath. 10, Bowling Green 8

Upper Sandusky 4, Elida 0

Wapakoneta 6, Galion 2

Division III

Region 10

Archbold 8, Paulding 7, 8 innings

Ashland Crestview 10, Kansas Lakota 6

Bucyrus Wynford 6, Collins Western Reserve 0

Castalia Margaretta 5, Oak Harbor 2

Coldwater 19, Carey 2

Genoa Area 12, Hicksville 8

Haviland Wayne Trace 6, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 1

Metamora Evergeen 9, Tontogaany Otsego 5

Milan Edison 8, Northwood 3

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Findlay Liberty Benton 7

Pemberville Eastwood 15, Harrod Allen East 1

Tol. Ottawa Hills 7, Defiance Tinora 1

