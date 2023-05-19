Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II
Region 6
Bellevue 6, Bellville Clear Fork 1
Bryan 1, Napoleon 0
Clyde 7, Lexington 4
Kenton 5, Lima Bath 2
Ontario 6, Sandusky Perkins 5
Rossford 5, Van Wert 4
Shelby 5, Mansfield Madison 1
Tol. Cent. Cath. 10, Bowling Green 8
Upper Sandusky 4, Elida 0
Wapakoneta 6, Galion 2
Division III
Region 10
Archbold 8, Paulding 7, 8 innings
Ashland Crestview 10, Kansas Lakota 6
Bucyrus Wynford 6, Collins Western Reserve 0
Castalia Margaretta 5, Oak Harbor 2
Coldwater 19, Carey 2
Genoa Area 12, Hicksville 8
Haviland Wayne Trace 6, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 1
Metamora Evergeen 9, Tontogaany Otsego 5
Milan Edison 8, Northwood 3
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Findlay Liberty Benton 7
Pemberville Eastwood 15, Harrod Allen East 1
Tol. Ottawa Hills 7, Defiance Tinora 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.