PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear River 41, Logan 20

Beaver 42, Delta 7

Bountiful 23, Bonneville 14

Box Elder 55, Viewmont 31

Corner Canyon 35, American Fork 14

Desert Hills 56, Dixie 21

East 29, Olympus 7

Farmington 21, Layton 17

Granger 52, Taylorsville 10

Grantsville 62, Ben Lomond 20

Layton Christian Academy 49, Duchesne 0

Lehi 46, Fremont 0

Mountain Crest 14, Green Canyon 0

Mountain Ridge 48, Copper Hills 9

Mountain View 41, Hillcrest 31

Orem 56, Jordan 2

Providence Hall 28, Judge Memorial 7

Rich County 21, Kemmerer, Wyo. 0

San Juan Blanding 53, South Sevier 7

Sky View 30, Ridgeline 6

Skyridge 62, Westlake 6

Snow Canyon 47, Hurricane 0

Spanish Fork 17, Salem Hills 14

Stansbury 34, Tooele 0

Syracuse 48, Davis 6

Timpview 42, Alta 14

West 44, Hunter 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

