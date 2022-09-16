PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear River 41, Logan 20
Beaver 42, Delta 7
Bountiful 23, Bonneville 14
Box Elder 55, Viewmont 31
Corner Canyon 35, American Fork 14
Desert Hills 56, Dixie 21
East 29, Olympus 7
Farmington 21, Layton 17
Granger 52, Taylorsville 10
Grantsville 62, Ben Lomond 20
Layton Christian Academy 49, Duchesne 0
Lehi 46, Fremont 0
Mountain Crest 14, Green Canyon 0
Mountain Ridge 48, Copper Hills 9
Mountain View 41, Hillcrest 31
Orem 56, Jordan 2
Providence Hall 28, Judge Memorial 7
Rich County 21, Kemmerer, Wyo. 0
San Juan Blanding 53, South Sevier 7
Sky View 30, Ridgeline 6
Skyridge 62, Westlake 6
Snow Canyon 47, Hurricane 0
Spanish Fork 17, Salem Hills 14
Stansbury 34, Tooele 0
Syracuse 48, Davis 6
Timpview 42, Alta 14
West 44, Hunter 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
