GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 44, Illinois Valley 19

Bonanza 48, Trinity Lutheran 34

Camas Valley 38, Riddle 25

Central Linn 45, Oakridge 31

Colton 31, Willamina 22

Condon 46, Dufur 39

Crane 68, Monument/Dayville 15

Echo 39, Union 33

Gervais 57, Blanchet Catholic 24

Imbler 40, Pine Eagle 20

Knappa 30, Faith Bible 28

Lowell 52, East Linn Christian 46

Mazama 48, Henley 43

Monroe 49, Toledo 26

Myrtle Point 45, Elkton 10

N. Clackamas Christian 51, Crosshill Christian 48

Nestucca 41, Portland Lutheran 21

North Douglas 55, Powers 31

North Lake/Paisley 55, Chiloquin 36

Oakland 47, Reedsport 12

Powder Valley 51, Joseph 29

Prairie City/Burnt River 45, Huntington 27

Regis 36, Western Christian High School 35

South Wasco County 56, Ione/Arlington 40

Southwest Christian 61, Grand View Christian 14

St. Mary's 74, Sutherlin 28

St. Paul 64, Umpqua Valley Christian 37

Stanfield 62, Grant Union 14

Vernonia 38, Clatskanie 33

Waldport 35, Gold Beach 23

Wallowa 40, Cove 35

West Linn 55, Tigard 43

Weston-McEwen 50, Irrigon 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Country Christian vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

