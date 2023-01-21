GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 44, Illinois Valley 19
Bonanza 48, Trinity Lutheran 34
Camas Valley 38, Riddle 25
Central Linn 45, Oakridge 31
Colton 31, Willamina 22
Condon 46, Dufur 39
Crane 68, Monument/Dayville 15
Echo 39, Union 33
Gervais 57, Blanchet Catholic 24
Imbler 40, Pine Eagle 20
Knappa 30, Faith Bible 28
Lowell 52, East Linn Christian 46
Mazama 48, Henley 43
Monroe 49, Toledo 26
Myrtle Point 45, Elkton 10
N. Clackamas Christian 51, Crosshill Christian 48
Nestucca 41, Portland Lutheran 21
North Douglas 55, Powers 31
North Lake/Paisley 55, Chiloquin 36
Oakland 47, Reedsport 12
Powder Valley 51, Joseph 29
Prairie City/Burnt River 45, Huntington 27
Regis 36, Western Christian High School 35
South Wasco County 56, Ione/Arlington 40
Southwest Christian 61, Grand View Christian 14
St. Mary's 74, Sutherlin 28
St. Paul 64, Umpqua Valley Christian 37
Stanfield 62, Grant Union 14
Vernonia 38, Clatskanie 33
Waldport 35, Gold Beach 23
Wallowa 40, Cove 35
West Linn 55, Tigard 43
Weston-McEwen 50, Irrigon 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Country Christian vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.