BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, St. Cloud Cathedral 70

Andover 77, Blaine 73

Annandale 55, Watertown-Mayer 46

Austin 83, Winona 76

Barnum 74, Moose Lake/Willow River 59

Bemidji 73, Duluth Denfeld 57

Benilde-St. Margaret's 61, Bloomington Jefferson 59

Bethlehem Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 53, OT

Blake 74, Concordia Academy 69

Breck 79, Twin Cities Academy 75

Buffalo 63, St. Michael-Albertville 56

Caledonia 90, Fillmore Central 69

Centennial 77, Champlin Park 76

Chanhassen 57, New Prague 52

Chaska 51, Bloomington Kennedy 50

Chisago Lakes 76, North Branch 73

Chisholm 84, Ely 65

Columbia Heights 76, Holy Angels 71

Cromwell 52, Carlton 33

Dassel-Cokato 76, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29

Dawson-Boyd 82, Wabasso 61

DeLaSalle 83, St. Anthony 42

Eastview 61, Lakeville South 59

Elk River 52, Rogers 46

Fairmont 70, Windom 65

Goodhue 65, Randolph 51

Hayfield 50, Martin County West 43

Heritage Christian Academy 69, United Christian 38

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 66, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56

Hinckley-Finlayson 70, Proctor 67

Jackson County Central 55, Luverne 42

Jordan 81, Holy Family Catholic 74

Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 60

Lakeview 67, Edgerton 32

Lakeview Christian Academy 65, Bigfork 55

Lakeville North 70, Apple Valley 52

LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Schaeffer Academy 40

LeSueur-Henderson 63, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 55

Legacy Christian 75, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 66

Lewiston-Altura 76, Dover-Eyota 40

Litchfield 46, New London-Spicer 44

Little Falls 56, Pierz 47

Mahtomedi 92, Hastings 55

Mankato East 65, Mankato West 64

Maple Grove 73, Anoka 48

Maranatha Christian 71, St. Croix Prep 64

McGregor 65, Silver Bay 57

Minnehaha Academy 76, Providence Academy 64

Minnetonka 81, Edina 78

Montevideo 70, Benson 56

Mora 60, Milaca 46

Mound Westonka 69, Delano 63

Mounds View 62, Roseville 50

Mountain Iron-Buhl 100, Nashwauk-Keewatin 54

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 68, Hills-Beaver Creek 61

Murray County Central 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 60

New Life Academy 65, St. Croix Lutheran 54

New Richland-H-E-G 77, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 40

New Ulm 72, Marshall 61

North St. Paul 71, Hill-Murray 66

North Woods 113, Mesabi East 63

Northfield 81, Albert Lea 31

Orono 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 70

Osseo 80, Coon Rapids 55

Owatonna 71, Faribault 42

Park (Cottage Grove) 36, Irondale 23

Park Center 87, Totino-Grace 57

Pillager 70, Proctor 67

Pine Island 55, Grand Meadow 44

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Chatfield 56

Princeton 92, Becker 88

Prior Lake 60, Eagan 48

Richfield 86, Fridley 71

Rochester Century 56, Rochester Mayo 54, OT

Rochester Lourdes 47, Byron 45

Rockford 84, Glencoe-Silver Lake 72

Rosemount 78, Burnsville 56

Rushford-Peterson 58, La Crescent 50

Sauk Centre 47, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39

Shakopee 81, Farmington 58

Sleepy Eye 70, Mankato Loyola 63

South Ridge 62, Two Harbors 54

South St. Paul 62, Tartan 56

Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Red Rock Central 41

Spectrum 62, West Lutheran 40

Spring Grove 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37, OT

Spring Lake Park 76, Robbinsdale Armstrong 66

St. Paul Como Park 78, St. Paul Humboldt 47

St. Paul Highland Park 72, St. Paul Harding 66

Superior, Wis. 66, Grand Rapids 47

Trinity 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42

Two Rivers 58, St. Thomas Academy 49

Wabasha-Kellogg 63, St. Charles 36

Waconia 76, St. Louis Park 71

Wadena-Deer Creek 72, East Grand Forks 68

Wayzata 66, Eden Prairie 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Apollo, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, ccd.

Cook County vs. Esko, ppd.

Deer River vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, ccd.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Perham, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle vs. Sebeka, ppd.

Menahga vs. Pillager, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Park Rapids vs. Aitkin, ppd.

Parkers Prairie vs. Brandon-Evansville, ppd.

Royalton vs. Browerville/Eagle Valley, ccd.

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.

Willmar vs. St. Cloud Tech, ppd.

