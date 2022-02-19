BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 72, St. Cloud Cathedral 70
Andover 77, Blaine 73
Annandale 55, Watertown-Mayer 46
Austin 83, Winona 76
Barnum 74, Moose Lake/Willow River 59
Bemidji 73, Duluth Denfeld 57
Benilde-St. Margaret's 61, Bloomington Jefferson 59
Bethlehem Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 53, OT
Blake 74, Concordia Academy 69
Breck 79, Twin Cities Academy 75
Buffalo 63, St. Michael-Albertville 56
Caledonia 90, Fillmore Central 69
Centennial 77, Champlin Park 76
Chanhassen 57, New Prague 52
Chaska 51, Bloomington Kennedy 50
Chisago Lakes 76, North Branch 73
Chisholm 84, Ely 65
Columbia Heights 76, Holy Angels 71
Cromwell 52, Carlton 33
Dassel-Cokato 76, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29
Dawson-Boyd 82, Wabasso 61
DeLaSalle 83, St. Anthony 42
Eastview 61, Lakeville South 59
Elk River 52, Rogers 46
Fairmont 70, Windom 65
Goodhue 65, Randolph 51
Hayfield 50, Martin County West 43
Heritage Christian Academy 69, United Christian 38
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 66, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56
Hinckley-Finlayson 70, Proctor 67
Jackson County Central 55, Luverne 42
Jordan 81, Holy Family Catholic 74
Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 60
Lakeview 67, Edgerton 32
Lakeview Christian Academy 65, Bigfork 55
Lakeville North 70, Apple Valley 52
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Schaeffer Academy 40
LeSueur-Henderson 63, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 55
Legacy Christian 75, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 66
Lewiston-Altura 76, Dover-Eyota 40
Litchfield 46, New London-Spicer 44
Little Falls 56, Pierz 47
Mahtomedi 92, Hastings 55
Mankato East 65, Mankato West 64
Maple Grove 73, Anoka 48
Maranatha Christian 71, St. Croix Prep 64
McGregor 65, Silver Bay 57
Minnehaha Academy 76, Providence Academy 64
Minnetonka 81, Edina 78
Montevideo 70, Benson 56
Mora 60, Milaca 46
Mound Westonka 69, Delano 63
Mounds View 62, Roseville 50
Mountain Iron-Buhl 100, Nashwauk-Keewatin 54
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 68, Hills-Beaver Creek 61
Murray County Central 66, Adrian/Ellsworth 60
New Life Academy 65, St. Croix Lutheran 54
New Richland-H-E-G 77, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 40
New Ulm 72, Marshall 61
North St. Paul 71, Hill-Murray 66
North Woods 113, Mesabi East 63
Northfield 81, Albert Lea 31
Orono 75, Robbinsdale Cooper 70
Osseo 80, Coon Rapids 55
Owatonna 71, Faribault 42
Park (Cottage Grove) 36, Irondale 23
Park Center 87, Totino-Grace 57
Pillager 70, Proctor 67
Pine Island 55, Grand Meadow 44
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Chatfield 56
Princeton 92, Becker 88
Prior Lake 60, Eagan 48
Richfield 86, Fridley 71
Rochester Century 56, Rochester Mayo 54, OT
Rochester Lourdes 47, Byron 45
Rockford 84, Glencoe-Silver Lake 72
Rosemount 78, Burnsville 56
Rushford-Peterson 58, La Crescent 50
Sauk Centre 47, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39
Shakopee 81, Farmington 58
Sleepy Eye 70, Mankato Loyola 63
South Ridge 62, Two Harbors 54
South St. Paul 62, Tartan 56
Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Red Rock Central 41
Spectrum 62, West Lutheran 40
Spring Grove 39, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37, OT
Spring Lake Park 76, Robbinsdale Armstrong 66
St. Paul Como Park 78, St. Paul Humboldt 47
St. Paul Highland Park 72, St. Paul Harding 66
Superior, Wis. 66, Grand Rapids 47
Trinity 64, Cristo Rey Jesuit 42
Two Rivers 58, St. Thomas Academy 49
Wabasha-Kellogg 63, St. Charles 36
Waconia 76, St. Louis Park 71
Wadena-Deer Creek 72, East Grand Forks 68
Wayzata 66, Eden Prairie 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Apollo, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, ccd.
Cook County vs. Esko, ppd.
Deer River vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, ccd.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Perham, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle vs. Sebeka, ppd.
Menahga vs. Pillager, ppd. to Feb 21st.
Park Rapids vs. Aitkin, ppd.
Parkers Prairie vs. Brandon-Evansville, ppd.
Royalton vs. Browerville/Eagle Valley, ccd.
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Fergus Falls, ppd.
Willmar vs. St. Cloud Tech, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/