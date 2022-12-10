BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 77, Lake Park-Audubon 71
Alexandria 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
Andover 88, Lakeville South 78
Avail Academy 62, Math and Science Academy 51
Becker 57, Annandale 56
Belle Plaine 87, Medford 44
Bemidji 90, St. Cloud Apollo 56
Blake 73, St. Paul Academy 64
Brainerd 70, Willmar 65
Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41
Canby 73, Yellow Medicine East 48
Central Minnesota Christian 59, MACCRAY 50
Cherry 69, Barnum 32
Clearbrook-Gonvick 78, Win-E-Mac 71
Climax/Fisher 81, Bagley 51
Cromwell 68, Wrenshall 48
Crookston 61, Warroad 52
Dawson-Boyd 62, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45
Deer River 77, Nashwauk-Keewatin 31
Duluth East 80, Woodbury 63
East Central 49, Pine City 46
Esko 72, Cloquet 55
Fillmore Central 84, Grand Meadow 39
Foley 75, Kimball 58
Fosston 59, Blackduck 53
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60, Sibley East 55
Glencoe-Silver Lake 103, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 82
Hastings 52, Apple Valley 48
Hawley 76, Detroit Lakes 70
Henning 95, Rothsay 34
Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Bethlehem Academy 63
Kelliher/Northome 53, Bigfork 43
Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, New Richland-H-E-G 66
Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Renville County West 54
Lake City 74, Cannon Falls 54
Legacy Christian 63, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 57
McGregor 75, Floodwood 37
Melrose 58, BOLD 52
Minneapolis Edison 88, St. Paul Johnson 78
Minnehaha Academy 92, Breck 73
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 85, New Ulm Cathedral 70
Montevideo 78, Benson 52
Moorhead 90, Rogers 64
Mounds View 72, Spring Lake Park 70
Nevis 61, Park Rapids 48
New Ulm 78, St. Peter 56
Northland 89, Hill City 46
Norwood-Young America 90, Monticello 82
Ogilvie 44, Mille Lacs Co-op 39
Orono 95, Hopkins 84
Osakis 77, St. John's Prep 36
Pelican Rapids 73, Frazee 51
Pequot Lakes 67, Grand Rapids 35
Pierz 72, Royalton 61
Pipestone 75, Luverne 57
Prior Lake 69, Chaska 52
Red Lake County 83, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60
Redwood Valley 107, Windom 86
Richfield 54, Tartan 53
Rochester Century 56, Red Wing 43
Rochester Lourdes 69, Pine Island 56
Rochester Mayo 57, Faribault 34
Rock Ridge 76, Greenway 26
Roseville 88, North St. Paul 66
Rush City 69, Braham 51
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Lakeview 60
Sacred Heart 83, Northern Freeze 79
Sauk Centre 68, Minnewaska 36
Simley 65, St. Paul Harding 60
St. Charles 88, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 55
St. Croix Prep 51, St. Croix Lutheran 41
St. James Area 63, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 60
St. Louis Park 85, Minneapolis Washburn 76
St. Paul Highland Park 68, Hill-Murray 56
St. Paul Humboldt 64, Community of Peace 63
Superior, Wis. 91, Hibbing 24
Swanville 63, Upsala 49
Thief River Falls 93, East Grand Forks 70
Trinity 54, Mounds Park Academy 29
Triton 74, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44
United Christian 59, West Lutheran 48
United South Central 63, Randolph 47
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 51
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Stephen-Argyle 58
West Central 53, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48
Worthington 67, Marshall 40
Zimmerman 74, Chisago Lakes 60
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Kasson-Mantorville 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ppd.
Fairmont vs. Waseca, ppd.
Lanesboro vs. Glenville-Emmons, ppd.
Mora vs. Aitkin, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Rochester John Marshall vs. Winona, ppd.
St. Clair vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Lake of the Woods, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
