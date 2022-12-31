GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aztec, N.M. 34, St. Michael 31

Ben Franklin 58, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 41

Bradshaw Mountain 33, Peoria Centennial 29

Buckeye 48, Tolleson 25

Cottonwood Mingus 62, Glendale Apollo 45

Eastmark 40, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 31

El Mirage Dysart 56, Phoenix Greenway 21

Florence 28, Odyssey Institute 24

Fountain Hills 37, American Leadership-Queen Creek 33

Glendale Apollo 43, Phoenix Thunderbird 39

Lincoln 27, Gilbert Classical Academy 24

Mesa Red Mountain 45, Lakeside Blue Ridge 33

NFL YET College Prep Academy 35, Kearny Ray 21

Organ Mountain, N.M. 64, Tucson Arizona IRHS 52

Peoria Centennial 47, Marana 41

Perry 53, C. H. Flowers, Md. 40

Phoenix Horizon 47, Mica Mountain 40

Prescott 48, Tucson 43

Sedona Red Rock 74, Prescott 26

Sonoma Valley, Calif. 49, Phoenix St. Mary's 28

Tempe McClintock 46, Yuma Cibola 37

Tempe McClintock 58, Glendale Mountain Ridge 47

Tucson Sahuaro 63, Village Christian, Calif. 55

Williams 65, Miami 56

Yuma Cibola 53, Paradise Valley 42

Cactus Jam=

Sprague, Ore. 52, Scottsdale Christian 38

Westlake, Ohio 43, Gilbert Christian 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you