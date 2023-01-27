BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Piney 69, Rich County, Utah 55

Cody 51, Powell 41

Douglas 57, Wheatland 40

Glenrock 56, Newcastle 48

Greybull 50, Shoshoni 43

Kaycee 48, Arvada-Clearmont 28

Kemmerer 58, Cokeville 53

Lander 60, Pinedale 52

Lyman 44, Mountain View 32

Rocky Mountain 47, Wind River 45

Thunder Basin 54, Campbell County 46

Upton 67, Hulett 28

Worland 67, Thermopolis 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Big Horn vs. Wright, ppd.

Burns vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Encampment vs. Southeast, ccd.

Farson-Eden vs. Little Snake River, ppd.

Lusk vs. Pine Bluffs, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Sheridan vs. Casper Natrona, ppd.

Torrington vs. Rawlins, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

