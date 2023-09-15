PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville 21, Crescent 6
Airport 35, Fox Creek 18
Andrew Jackson 21, Lakewood 0
Ashley Ridge 63, St. James 34
Barnwell 26, Aiken 12
Batesburg-Leesville 28, Newberry 26
Beaufort 16, May River 13
Beaufort Academy 28, Orangeburg Prep 21
Belton-Honea Path 52, Emerald 14
Blacksburg 42, Chesterfield 6
Blackville-Hilda 34, Denmark-Olar 13
Bluffton 56, Battery Creek 21
Boiling Springs 31, Greer 14
Broome 58, Berea 6
C.A. Johnson 42, Swansea 27
Calhoun County 62, Williston-Elko 0
Camden 52, A.C. Flora 27
Cardinal Newman 53, Heathwood Hall 14
Carolina Forest 38, Stratford 21
Carolina High and Academy 37, Southside 28
Chapin 38, Brookland-Cayce 31
Chapman 22, Clinton 21
Chester 30, Catawba Ridge 17
Christ Church Episcopal 51, Calhoun Falls 0
Clover 35, Dorman 13
Colleton Prep 3, Memorial Day, Ga. 0
Crestwood 37, North Central 13
Cross 54, Lake Marion 8
D.W. Daniel 54, Pickens 7
Dillon 48, Socastee 25
Dutch Fork 41, North Augusta 12
East Clarendon 21, Hannah-Pamplico 14
Eastside 21, Travelers Rest 15
Edisto 36, Branchville 32
Fairfield Central 27, W.J. Keenan 8
First Baptist 42, Hilton Head Prep 31
Fort Dorchester 52, Berkeley 0
Fort Mill 25, Lugoff-Elgin 15
Gilbert 14, Lexington 3
Goose Creek 31, Blythewood 28
Green Sea Floyds 25, Carvers Bay 12
Greenville 21, J.L. Mann 19
Hammond 25, Wilson Hall 7
Hampton County 26, Hilton Head Island 3
Hickory Home, N.C. 27, Great Falls 20
Hillcrest 52, Powdersville 14
Holly Hill Academy 36, Richard Winn Academy 22
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 56, Wagener-Salley 22
Indian Land 13, Trinity Christian, N.C. 12
Irmo 35, Hartsville 21
James F. Byrnes 28, Wren 7
James Island 28, Cane Bay 7
Kingstree 54, Hemingway 0
Lake City 33, Georgetown 3
Lake View 22, Central 6
Lamar 29, McBee 10
Latta 54, Johnsonville 23
Lewisville 71, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
Loris 33, Conway 14
Lucy G. Beckham 57, R.B. Stall 0
Marion 40, Cheraw 3
Marlboro County 38, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 24
Mid-Carolina 29, Columbia 6
Midland Valley 37, Westwood 14
Northwestern 49, Gaffney 24
Pendleton 53, Fountain Inn 0
Philip Simmons 55, Aynor 30
Pinewood Prep 48, John Paul II 28
Red Springs, N.C. 20, Mullins 8
Richland Northeast 49, Spring Valley 27
Ridge View 40, Dreher 14
River Bluff 44, Lower Richland 6
Silver Bluff 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
South Florence 22, South Pointe 19
Spartanburg 49, Riverside 6
St. Joseph 61, Ware Shoals 12
Strom Thurmond 33, Evans, Ga. 7
Summerville 47, Sumter 10
Summerville Faith Christian 52, Newberry Academy 6
T.L. Hanna 38, Greenwood 7
Thomas Heyward Academy 34, Dorchester Academy 8
Timberland 28, Hanahan 24
Union County 20, Laurens 17
Waccamaw 23, Andrews 18
Wade Hampton (G) 33, Blue Ridge 32
Walhalla 20, Palmetto 14, OT
Westside 56, Mauldin 10
White Knoll 67, South Aiken 6
Wilson 14, Darlington 6
Woodland 20, Bishop England 3
York Comprehensive 51, Rock Hill 48
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
