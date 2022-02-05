BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 63, Orange County 42

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Portsmouth Christian 44

Atlee 60, Mechanicsville High School 34

Bayside 61, Frank Cox 47

Briar Woods 53, Woodgrove 44

Broadwater Academy 59, Hampton Christian 54

Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54

Buckingham County 65, Central of Lunenburg 37

Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 35

C.D. Hylton 85, Freedom (South Riding) 78

Carver Academy 85, K&Q Central 66

Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Norfolk Academy 41

Charlottesville 59, Louisa 48

Chilhowie 87, Lebanon 71

Christiansburg 54, Hidden Valley 50

Churchland 47, Granby 37

Cosby 65, Monacan 49

Courtland 78, Caroline 63

Culpeper 67, James Monroe 61

Cumberland 64, Bluestone 50

Dinwiddie 71, Hopewell 55

Douglas Freeman 52, Mills Godwin 36

East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51

Eastside 65, Castlewood 47

Fairfax 51, James Robinson 37

Fairfax Christian 50, Seton School 46

Falls Church 50, Justice High School 30

Floyd County 89, Carroll County 72

Fluvanna 71, Monticello 48

Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45

Fredericksburg Christian 83, SPIRIT Home School 67

GW-Danville 85, Patrick County 59

Galax 55, Giles 34

Gate City 59, John Battle 47

George Marshall 68, Herndon 49

George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Grayson County 46

Glen Allen 60, Deep Run 44

Glenvar 81, Salem 70

Gonzaga College, D.C. 63, Bishop O'Connell 63, OT

Great Bridge 58, Grassfield 57

Green Run 70, Kempsville 62

Greensville County 67, Windsor 29

Hampton Roads 43, Summit Christian Academy 31

Hayfield 89, Mount Vernon 58

Henrico 61, Highland Springs 54

Independence 76, Stone Bridge 72

Indian River 60, Western Branch 59

James River-Buchanan 60, Alleghany 28

Jamestown 70, York 55

John Handley 81, Millbrook 67

John Marshall 105, TJHS 43

Kecoughtan 60, Bethel 30

King George 63, Chancellor 39

King William 77, Charles City County High School 31

King's Fork High School 81, Deep Creek 36

Lake Taylor 54, Norview 53

Lancaster 73, Essex 53

Landstown 65, Tallwood 36

Laurel, Del. 84, Arcadia 42

Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 48

Loudoun County 44, Dominion 38

Loudoun Valley 53, Broad Run 48

Manassas Park 51, Meridian High School 46

Manchester 86, Huguenot 63

Manor High School 97, Norcom 41

Martinsville 65, Magna Vista 46

Massaponax 54, Stafford 30

Matoaca 58, Colonial Heights 52

Maury 60, Booker T. Washington 21

Menchville 77, Heritage-Newport News 59

Midlothian 56, George Wythe-Richmond 32

Miller School def. Carlisle, forfeit

Nansemond River 61, Lakeland 54

Narrows 52, Covington 43

Nelson County 62, Appomattox 44

New Covenant 50, Timberlake Christian 33

Northside 77, Franklin County 46

Oak Hill Academy 75, Wasatch Academy, Utah 70, OT

Osbourn Park 60, Osbourn 54

Page County 75, Mountain View 51

Parry McCluer 65, Bath County 9

Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, Hanover 55

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 65, Northwood 57

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 68, OT

Peninsula Catholic 90, Nandua 26

Potomac Falls 59, Riverheads 52, OT

Powhatan 71, Clover Hill 60

Prince George 72, Thomas Dale 65

Princess Anne 67, First Colonial 39

Regents 71, Lynchburg Home School 63

Richmond Christian 90, Banner Christian 71

Ridgeview Christian 53, Blue Ridge Christian 38

Riverside 59, Potomac Falls 52

Rock Ridge 79, Park View-Sterling 38

Rural Retreat 68, Holston 54

Rye Cove 58, Thomas Walker 49

Sherando 56, James Wood 41

Skyline 71, William Monroe 56

South County 86, West Springfield 51

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 48

St. Christopher's 59, Trinity Episcopal 37

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 66, Georgetown Prep, Md. 60

Steward School 83, Greenbrier Christian 39

Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48

Tidewater Academy 51, Isle of Wight Academy 46

Tug Valley, W.Va. 86, Hurley 19

Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35

Tuscarora 52, Lightridge 39

Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 46

Union 58, Abingdon 42

Varina 83, Armstrong 43

Warhill 56, Poquoson 26

Washington & Lee 73, Northumberland 54

Western Albemarle 71, Goochland 34

Westover Christian 68, Roanoke Valley Christian 43

William Fleming 59, William Byrd 45

Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48

Woodstock Central 74, Luray 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

