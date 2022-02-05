BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 63, Orange County 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Portsmouth Christian 44
Atlee 60, Mechanicsville High School 34
Bayside 61, Frank Cox 47
Briar Woods 53, Woodgrove 44
Broadwater Academy 59, Hampton Christian 54
Broadway 58, Harrisonburg 54
Buckingham County 65, Central of Lunenburg 37
Buffalo Gap 64, Waynesboro 35
C.D. Hylton 85, Freedom (South Riding) 78
Carver Academy 85, K&Q Central 66
Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Norfolk Academy 41
Charlottesville 59, Louisa 48
Chilhowie 87, Lebanon 71
Christiansburg 54, Hidden Valley 50
Churchland 47, Granby 37
Cosby 65, Monacan 49
Courtland 78, Caroline 63
Culpeper 67, James Monroe 61
Cumberland 64, Bluestone 50
Dinwiddie 71, Hopewell 55
Douglas Freeman 52, Mills Godwin 36
East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51
Eastside 65, Castlewood 47
Fairfax 51, James Robinson 37
Fairfax Christian 50, Seton School 46
Falls Church 50, Justice High School 30
Floyd County 89, Carroll County 72
Fluvanna 71, Monticello 48
Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45
Fredericksburg Christian 83, SPIRIT Home School 67
GW-Danville 85, Patrick County 59
Galax 55, Giles 34
Gate City 59, John Battle 47
George Marshall 68, Herndon 49
George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Grayson County 46
Glen Allen 60, Deep Run 44
Glenvar 81, Salem 70
Gonzaga College, D.C. 63, Bishop O'Connell 63, OT
Great Bridge 58, Grassfield 57
Green Run 70, Kempsville 62
Greensville County 67, Windsor 29
Hampton Roads 43, Summit Christian Academy 31
Hayfield 89, Mount Vernon 58
Henrico 61, Highland Springs 54
Independence 76, Stone Bridge 72
Indian River 60, Western Branch 59
James River-Buchanan 60, Alleghany 28
Jamestown 70, York 55
John Handley 81, Millbrook 67
John Marshall 105, TJHS 43
Kecoughtan 60, Bethel 30
King George 63, Chancellor 39
King William 77, Charles City County High School 31
King's Fork High School 81, Deep Creek 36
Lake Taylor 54, Norview 53
Lancaster 73, Essex 53
Landstown 65, Tallwood 36
Laurel, Del. 84, Arcadia 42
Lord Botetourt 65, Staunton River 48
Loudoun County 44, Dominion 38
Loudoun Valley 53, Broad Run 48
Manassas Park 51, Meridian High School 46
Manchester 86, Huguenot 63
Manor High School 97, Norcom 41
Martinsville 65, Magna Vista 46
Massaponax 54, Stafford 30
Matoaca 58, Colonial Heights 52
Maury 60, Booker T. Washington 21
Menchville 77, Heritage-Newport News 59
Midlothian 56, George Wythe-Richmond 32
Miller School def. Carlisle, forfeit
Nansemond River 61, Lakeland 54
Narrows 52, Covington 43
Nelson County 62, Appomattox 44
New Covenant 50, Timberlake Christian 33
Northside 77, Franklin County 46
Oak Hill Academy 75, Wasatch Academy, Utah 70, OT
Osbourn Park 60, Osbourn 54
Page County 75, Mountain View 51
Parry McCluer 65, Bath County 9
Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, Hanover 55
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 65, Northwood 57
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 68, OT
Peninsula Catholic 90, Nandua 26
Potomac Falls 59, Riverheads 52, OT
Powhatan 71, Clover Hill 60
Prince George 72, Thomas Dale 65
Princess Anne 67, First Colonial 39
Regents 71, Lynchburg Home School 63
Richmond Christian 90, Banner Christian 71
Ridgeview Christian 53, Blue Ridge Christian 38
Riverside 59, Potomac Falls 52
Rock Ridge 79, Park View-Sterling 38
Rural Retreat 68, Holston 54
Rye Cove 58, Thomas Walker 49
Sherando 56, James Wood 41
Skyline 71, William Monroe 56
South County 86, West Springfield 51
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Collegiate-Richmond 48
St. Christopher's 59, Trinity Episcopal 37
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 66, Georgetown Prep, Md. 60
Steward School 83, Greenbrier Christian 39
Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48
Tidewater Academy 51, Isle of Wight Academy 46
Tug Valley, W.Va. 86, Hurley 19
Turner Ashby 74, Rockbridge County 35
Tuscarora 52, Lightridge 39
Twin Springs 49, J.I. Burton 46
Union 58, Abingdon 42
Varina 83, Armstrong 43
Warhill 56, Poquoson 26
Washington & Lee 73, Northumberland 54
Western Albemarle 71, Goochland 34
Westover Christian 68, Roanoke Valley Christian 43
William Fleming 59, William Byrd 45
Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48
Woodstock Central 74, Luray 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/