GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 55, Hinckley-Finlayson 41

Albany 59, Pequot Lakes 54

Austin 66, Owatonna 53

Becker 83, Big Lake 22

Bemidji 63, St. Anthony 59

Benilde-St. Margaret's 64, New Prague 26

Breck 41, Mounds Park Academy 39

Browerville/Eagle Valley 74, Bertha-Hewitt 49

Byron 43, Cannon Falls 26

Caledonia 89, Fillmore Central 56

Cambridge-Isanti 63, Princeton 16

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 72, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 40

Central Minnesota Christian 60, Renville County West 22

Champlin Park 53, Totino-Grace 47

Chanhassen 54, Robbinsdale Cooper 43

Chaska 78, Moorhead 14

Dover-Eyota 71, Lewiston-Altura 51

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 68, PACT Charter 29

East Ridge 60, Irondale 31

Eastview 53, Farmington 37

Edgerton 48, Mountain Lake Co-op 47

Edina 60, Hill-Murray 37

Fairmont 56, St. James Area 27

Forest Lake 65, Mounds View 58

Fosston 68, Climax/Fisher 28

Grand Meadow 51, Houston 37

Hastings 55, Richfield 51

Hayfield 93, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 31

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 60, Murray County Central 45

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 42

Hopkins 80, Minnehaha Academy 46

International Falls 70, North Woods 31

Jackson County Central 90, Windom 81

Jordan 75, Blake 29

Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, United South Central 23

Lac qui Parle Valley 56, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41

Lake City 83, Kasson-Mantorville 58

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 71, AC/GE 21

Lake Park-Audubon 49, Rothsay 43

Lakeville South 60, Eagan 52

Legacy Christian 54, West Lutheran 44

Liberty Classical 44, St. Paul Washington 27

Litchfield 56, Kimball 37

Luverne 87, Redwood Valley 28

MACCRAY 67, Dawson-Boyd 19

Mahnomen/Waubun 62, Ada-Borup 44

Mahtomedi 68, Fridley 63

Maple River 46, Bethlehem Academy 37

Marshall 59, Worthington 40

Minneapolis Southwest 39, Rockford 33

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 66, Springfield 51

Montevideo 54, Minnewaska 51

Moose Lake/Willow River 71, Cook County 17

Mound Westonka 62, South St. Paul 55

Nevis 79, Laporte 9

New Richland-H-E-G 78, Triton 50

New Ulm 75, Blue Earth Area 55

Nicollet 56, Martin County West 42

Nova Classical Academy 43, Community of Peace 17

Orono 72, Bloomington Kennedy 41

Osakis 62, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 23

Paynesville 47, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 38

Perham 56, Pelican Rapids 44

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 65, Chatfield 60

Prior Lake 55, Burnsville 41

Red Lake Falls 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 54

Red Wing 65, Northfield 29

Rochester Century 63, Albert Lea 55

Rochester John Marshall 70, Faribault 44

Rochester Lourdes 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37

Rochester Mayo 76, Mankato West 65

Roseau 74, Warroad 34

Roseville 60, Woodbury 42

Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Willmar 47

Sauk Centre 54, Benson 34

Shakopee 62, Apple Valley 21

Sleepy Eye 70, Wabasso 37

Spectrum 67, Lake of the Woods 38

Spring Grove 54, Southland 45

St. Michael-Albertville 83, Waconia 67

St. Paul Harding 66, Twin Cities Academy 34

St. Peter 75, Waseca 45

Tartan 55, Minneapolis Washburn 41

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 79, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47

Two Rivers 57, St. Paul Highland Park 33

United Christian 82, Concordia Academy 59

Wadena-Deer Creek 37, Park Rapids 36

West Central 65, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 40

White Bear Lake 67, Stillwater 66

Yellow Medicine East 68, Red Rock Central 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cristo Rey Jesuit vs. New Life Academy, ppd.

East Grand Forks vs. Kittson County Central, ppd.

Lakeville North vs. Rosemount, ppd.

Park (Cottage Grove) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, ppd.

Pierz vs. Crosby-Ironton, ppd.

Simley vs. High School for Recording Arts, ccd.

Swanville vs. Parkers Prairie, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

