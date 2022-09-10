PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 21, Fosston 0

Adrian/Ellsworth 12, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 7

Aitkin 73, Pine City 30

Alexandria 41, Bemidji 38

Annandale 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Austin 30, Rochester John Marshall 0

BOLD 43, Upsala/Swanville 14

Barnesville 28, Crookston 0

Barnum 51, East Central 7

Becker 31, Delano 28

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 32, Maple Lake 12

Bethlehem Academy 24, Hayfield 18

Bloomington Kennedy 14, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12

Brainerd 27, Moorhead 10

Breckenridge 27, Parkers Prairie 8

Burnsville 43, Hopkins 0

Byron 21, Faribault 20

Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6

Cannon Falls 24, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18

Centennial 10, St. Michael-Albertville 6

Champlin Park 14, Wayzata 12

Chanhassen 17, Chaska 16

Chatfield 42, Dover-Eyota 19

Cherry 72, South Ridge 6

Chisholm 22, North Woods 8

Cloquet 28, Duluth Denfeld 12

Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14

Cromwell 20, Ely 6

Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 8

Dassel-Cokato 35, Little Falls 6

Dawson-Boyd 50, Canby 6

Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36, Pequot Lakes 34

Eagan 42, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Sauk Centre 13

Elk River 67, Andover 35

Esko 24, Mora 6

Fergus Falls 17, Park Rapids 14

Fertile-Beltrami 57, Laporte 12

Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52, AC/GE 14

Goodhue 28, Triton 20

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28, 2OT

Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6

Grand Rapids 35, Hermantown 28

Hancock 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Madelia 6

Hinckley-Finlayson 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Holy Angels 34, Orono 14

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Paynesville 34

Hutchinson 44, Willmar 0

Jackson County Central 24, Luverne 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 46, Winona Cotter 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 31, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14

Kimball 28, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12

Kittson County Central 36, Stephen-Argyle 8

La Crescent 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 16

Lake City 14, Pine Island 12

Lakeview 42, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6

Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 0

Lanesboro 30, Southland 14

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26, Blooming Prairie 6

Litchfield 23, Holy Family Catholic 0

Mabel-Canton 46, LeRoy-Ostrander 30

Mahnomen/Waubun 40, Lake Park-Audubon 12

Mahtomedi 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17

Mankato West 49, New Prague 14

Maple Grove 45, Totino-Grace 7

Maple River 53, Windom 6

Marshall 8, Waseca 7

Martin County West 14, Sleepy Eye 6

Mayer-Lutheran 27, New Richland-H-E-G 6

Milaca 20, Albany 7

Minneapolis North 34, Fridley 14

Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Washburn 9, St. Paul Johnson 6

Minneota 55, Yellow Medicine East 12

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 26, St. James Area 12

Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14

Moose Lake/Willow River 38, International Falls 0

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 26

Mound Westonka 49, St. Anthony 20

Murray County Central 44, Wabasso 20

NCEUH 55, Park Christian 0

Nevis 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 16

New York Mills 47, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6

North Branch 30, Duluth East 27

Norwood-Young America 30, Redwood Valley 22

Ortonville 42, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

Osakis 35, Hawley 6

Otter Tail Central 43, Pillager 7

Owatonna 24, Rochester Century 0

Park Center 40, DeLaSalle 23

Pelican Rapids 42, Frazee 20

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 10

Pierz 43, Minnewaska 14

Pine River-Backus 26, Bagley 0

Pipestone 34, Worthington 10

Polk County West 36, Warroad 16

Princeton 17, Zimmerman 6

Prior Lake 24, Shakopee 16

Proctor 18, Hibbing 0

Providence Academy 20, Spectrum 0

Randolph 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Red Lake County 50, Red Lake 0

Renville County West 21, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 6

Rochester Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7

Rochester Mayo 35, Northfield 6

Rockford 7, Melrose 0

Rocori 29, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Roseau 14, Underwood 6

Rosemount 17, Edina 10

Royalton 26, Holdingford 0

Rush City 50, Mille Lacs 10

SMB-Wolfpack 36, North St. Paul 16

Sauk Rapids-Rice 29, St. Cloud Tech 7

Sebeka 44, Bertha-Hewitt 16

Simley 41, Hill-Murray 18

Spring Grove 48, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20

Springfield 25, New Ulm Cathedral 0

St. Agnes 60, Academy Force 0

St. Clair/Loyola 24, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8

St. Cloud Apollo 27, Big Lake 14

St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Foley 12

St. Croix Lutheran 41, Breck 14

St. Francis 41, Cambridge-Isanti 12

St. Louis Park 29, Bloomington Jefferson 15

St. Paul Harding 42, Columbia Heights 6

St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0

Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7

Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17

Two Harbors 36, Rock Ridge 18

United North Central 43, McGregor 6

United South Central 22, Medford 20

Verndale 44, Rothsay 26

Waconia 30, Robbinsdale Cooper 7

Wadena-Deer Creek 42, Menahga 18

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 42, Northern Freeze 12

Watertown-Mayer 38, New London-Spicer 36

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8, Cleveland 6

West Central/Ashby 43, Staples-Motley 7

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 47, Brandon-Evansville 6

Win-E-Mac 44, Lake of the Woods 24

Woodbury 31, Eastview 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

