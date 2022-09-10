PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 21, Fosston 0
Adrian/Ellsworth 12, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 7
Aitkin 73, Pine City 30
Alexandria 41, Bemidji 38
Annandale 24, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Austin 30, Rochester John Marshall 0
BOLD 43, Upsala/Swanville 14
Barnesville 28, Crookston 0
Barnum 51, East Central 7
Becker 31, Delano 28
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 32, Maple Lake 12
Bethlehem Academy 24, Hayfield 18
Bloomington Kennedy 14, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Blue Earth Area 51, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 12
Brainerd 27, Moorhead 10
Breckenridge 27, Parkers Prairie 8
Burnsville 43, Hopkins 0
Byron 21, Faribault 20
Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6
Cannon Falls 24, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18
Centennial 10, St. Michael-Albertville 6
Champlin Park 14, Wayzata 12
Chanhassen 17, Chaska 16
Chatfield 42, Dover-Eyota 19
Cherry 72, South Ridge 6
Chisholm 22, North Woods 8
Cloquet 28, Duluth Denfeld 12
Coon Rapids 28, Buffalo 14
Cromwell 20, Ely 6
Crosby-Ironton 30, Mesabi East 8
Dassel-Cokato 35, Little Falls 6
Dawson-Boyd 50, Canby 6
Detroit Lakes 21, East Grand Forks 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36, Pequot Lakes 34
Eagan 42, Park (Cottage Grove) 12
Eden Prairie 51, Farmington 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Sauk Centre 13
Elk River 67, Andover 35
Esko 24, Mora 6
Fergus Falls 17, Park Rapids 14
Fertile-Beltrami 57, Laporte 12
Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52, AC/GE 14
Goodhue 28, Triton 20
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28, 2OT
Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6
Grand Rapids 35, Hermantown 28
Hancock 44, Hillcrest Lutheran 14
Hastings 28, Apple Valley 13
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Madelia 6
Hinckley-Finlayson 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
Holy Angels 34, Orono 14
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43, Paynesville 34
Hutchinson 44, Willmar 0
Jackson County Central 24, Luverne 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 46, Winona Cotter 0
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 31, Browerville/Eagle Valley 14
Kimball 28, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 12
Kittson County Central 36, Stephen-Argyle 8
La Crescent 41, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 16
Lake City 14, Pine Island 12
Lakeview 42, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6
Lakeville South 34, Lakeville North 0
Lanesboro 30, Southland 14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 26, Blooming Prairie 6
Litchfield 23, Holy Family Catholic 0
Mabel-Canton 46, LeRoy-Ostrander 30
Mahnomen/Waubun 40, Lake Park-Audubon 12
Mahtomedi 33, Cretin-Derham Hall 17
Mankato West 49, New Prague 14
Maple Grove 45, Totino-Grace 7
Maple River 53, Windom 6
Marshall 8, Waseca 7
Martin County West 14, Sleepy Eye 6
Mayer-Lutheran 27, New Richland-H-E-G 6
Milaca 20, Albany 7
Minneapolis North 34, Fridley 14
Minneapolis South 59, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Washburn 9, St. Paul Johnson 6
Minneota 55, Yellow Medicine East 12
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 26, St. James Area 12
Minnetonka 21, Blaine 14
Moose Lake/Willow River 38, International Falls 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 26
Mound Westonka 49, St. Anthony 20
Murray County Central 44, Wabasso 20
NCEUH 55, Park Christian 0
Nevis 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 16
New York Mills 47, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6
North Branch 30, Duluth East 27
Norwood-Young America 30, Redwood Valley 22
Ortonville 42, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
Osakis 35, Hawley 6
Otter Tail Central 43, Pillager 7
Owatonna 24, Rochester Century 0
Park Center 40, DeLaSalle 23
Pelican Rapids 42, Frazee 20
Perham 13, Thief River Falls 10
Pierz 43, Minnewaska 14
Pine River-Backus 26, Bagley 0
Pipestone 34, Worthington 10
Polk County West 36, Warroad 16
Princeton 17, Zimmerman 6
Prior Lake 24, Shakopee 16
Proctor 18, Hibbing 0
Providence Academy 20, Spectrum 0
Randolph 50, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Red Lake County 50, Red Lake 0
Renville County West 21, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 6
Rochester Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7
Rochester Mayo 35, Northfield 6
Rockford 7, Melrose 0
Rocori 29, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Roseau 14, Underwood 6
Rosemount 17, Edina 10
Royalton 26, Holdingford 0
Rush City 50, Mille Lacs 10
SMB-Wolfpack 36, North St. Paul 16
Sauk Rapids-Rice 29, St. Cloud Tech 7
Sebeka 44, Bertha-Hewitt 16
Simley 41, Hill-Murray 18
Spring Grove 48, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20
Springfield 25, New Ulm Cathedral 0
St. Agnes 60, Academy Force 0
St. Clair/Loyola 24, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8
St. Cloud Apollo 27, Big Lake 14
St. Cloud Cathedral 14, Foley 12
St. Croix Lutheran 41, Breck 14
St. Francis 41, Cambridge-Isanti 12
St. Louis Park 29, Bloomington Jefferson 15
St. Paul Harding 42, Columbia Heights 6
St. Thomas Academy 51, Two Rivers 0
Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7
Stillwater 45, East Ridge 17
Two Harbors 36, Rock Ridge 18
United North Central 43, McGregor 6
United South Central 22, Medford 20
Verndale 44, Rothsay 26
Waconia 30, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
Wadena-Deer Creek 42, Menahga 18
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 42, Northern Freeze 12
Watertown-Mayer 38, New London-Spicer 36
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 8, Cleveland 6
West Central/Ashby 43, Staples-Motley 7
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 47, Brandon-Evansville 6
Win-E-Mac 44, Lake of the Woods 24
Woodbury 31, Eastview 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.