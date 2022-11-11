PREP FOOTBALL=

Geneva Classical Academy 20, Hope Christian 13

FHSAA Regional Quarterfinal=

Class 4M=

Region 2=

Plant 37, Sumner 34

Region 4=

Christopher Columbus Catholic 63, Miami 0

Doral Academy Charter 50, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 25

Miami Palmetto 37, West Broward 13

Western 38, Cypress Bay 17

Class 4S=

Region 1=

Bartram Trail 50, Flagler Palm Coast 20

Buchholz 35, Pace 34

Creekside 47, Navarre 20

Crestview 26, Niceville 21

Region 2=

Lakeland 49, Lake Gibson 0

Mitchell 35, Springstead 21

Winter Haven 29, Land O'Lakes 14

Region 3=

Kissimmee Osceola 30, DeLand 28

Treasure Coast 35, Martin County 7

Region 4=

Lehigh 31, Palmetto 24

Riverview 29, Gulf Coast 7

Riverview 29, Sharks Gulf Coast Naples FL 15

Sarasota 30, Manatee 20

Venice 87, Raiders Riverdale Fort Myers FL 20

Class 3M=

Region 2=

East Bay 14, Seminole Osceola 12

Gaither 27, Pinellas Park 6

Jesuit 52, St. Petersburg 0

Largo 22, St. Petersburg Northeast 0

Region 3=

Dillard 45, Fort Lauderdale 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Coconut Creek 14

Region 4=

Miami Krop 23, Belen Jesuit 17

Miramar 48, Pembroke Pines 0

Class 3S=

Region 1=

Columbia 29, Lincoln 6

Escambia 42, Middleburg 18

Pine Forest 35, Rickards 15

Region 2=

Lake Wales 34, Auburndale 10

Ocala Vanguard 35, River Ridge 0

Zephyrhills 56, Gulf 27

Region 3=

Jensen Beach 51, Port St. Lucie 12

Region 4=

Eagles Naples FL 42, Braden River 6

North Fort Myers 49, Cougars Barron Collier Naples FL 13

Port Charlotte 40, Fort Myers 14

Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 21, Trojans Lely Naples FL 7

Class 2M=

Region 1=

Bolles School 38, Episcopal 6

Raines 34, Ed White 22

Riverside 20, Andrew Jackson 13

Region 2=

Berkeley Prep 42, Robinson 13

Calvary Christian-Clearwater 56, Blake 13

Lakewood 42, Clearwater 13

Tampa Catholic 47, King 12

Region 3=

Cardinal Gibbons 45, Pine Crest 0

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 49, St. Andrew’s 34

Region 4=

Miami Central 60, St. Brendan 0

Miami Norland 37, Miami Jackson 6

Class 2S=

Region 1=

Florida 63, South Walton 44

Pensacola Catholic 45, Wakulla 21

Suwannee 39, Walton 15

West Florida 35, Bay 0

Region 2=

Baker County 16, Yulee 6

Bradford 48, Crescent City 0

Eastside 27, North Marion 14

Region 3=

Hudson 34, Nature Coast Tech 21

Palm Bay 44, Titusville 27

Region 4=

Clewiston 29, Fort Meade 27

DeSoto County 34, Estero 7

Frostproof 34, Booker 31

Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 42, Mulberry 0

Class 1R=

Quadrant 1=

Baker 33, Bozeman School 14

Holmes County 49, Freeport 20

Quadrant 2=

Blountstown 42, Wewahitchka 0

Cottondale 54, Aucilla Christian 40

Quadrant 3=

Lafayette 35, Branford 7

Madison County 36, Fort White 0

Quadrant 4=

Chiefland 49, Newberry 7

SSAC Playoffs=

8-Man=

Class AAA=

Semifinal=

Donahue Academy 21, All Saints 6

Shorecrest Prep 53, St. Petersburg Canterbury 7

Class AA=

Semifinal=

Oviedo Master's Academy 58, Countryside Christian 13

Sarasota Christian 47, Lakeside Christian 46

Class A=

Semifinal=

The Classical Academy of Sarasota 29, Eastland Christian School 24

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you