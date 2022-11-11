PREP FOOTBALL=
Geneva Classical Academy 20, Hope Christian 13
FHSAA Regional Quarterfinal=
Class 4M=
Region 2=
Plant 37, Sumner 34
Region 4=
Christopher Columbus Catholic 63, Miami 0
Doral Academy Charter 50, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 25
Miami Palmetto 37, West Broward 13
Western 38, Cypress Bay 17
Class 4S=
Region 1=
Bartram Trail 50, Flagler Palm Coast 20
Buchholz 35, Pace 34
Creekside 47, Navarre 20
Crestview 26, Niceville 21
Region 2=
Lakeland 49, Lake Gibson 0
Mitchell 35, Springstead 21
Winter Haven 29, Land O'Lakes 14
Region 3=
Kissimmee Osceola 30, DeLand 28
Treasure Coast 35, Martin County 7
Region 4=
Lehigh 31, Palmetto 24
Riverview 29, Gulf Coast 7
Riverview 29, Sharks Gulf Coast Naples FL 15
Sarasota 30, Manatee 20
Venice 87, Raiders Riverdale Fort Myers FL 20
Class 3M=
Region 2=
East Bay 14, Seminole Osceola 12
Gaither 27, Pinellas Park 6
Jesuit 52, St. Petersburg 0
Largo 22, St. Petersburg Northeast 0
Region 3=
Dillard 45, Fort Lauderdale 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Coconut Creek 14
Region 4=
Miami Krop 23, Belen Jesuit 17
Miramar 48, Pembroke Pines 0
Class 3S=
Region 1=
Columbia 29, Lincoln 6
Escambia 42, Middleburg 18
Pine Forest 35, Rickards 15
Region 2=
Lake Wales 34, Auburndale 10
Ocala Vanguard 35, River Ridge 0
Zephyrhills 56, Gulf 27
Region 3=
Jensen Beach 51, Port St. Lucie 12
Region 4=
Eagles Naples FL 42, Braden River 6
North Fort Myers 49, Cougars Barron Collier Naples FL 13
Port Charlotte 40, Fort Myers 14
Tigers Dunbar Fort Myers FL 21, Trojans Lely Naples FL 7
Class 2M=
Region 1=
Bolles School 38, Episcopal 6
Raines 34, Ed White 22
Riverside 20, Andrew Jackson 13
Region 2=
Berkeley Prep 42, Robinson 13
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 56, Blake 13
Lakewood 42, Clearwater 13
Tampa Catholic 47, King 12
Region 3=
Cardinal Gibbons 45, Pine Crest 0
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 49, St. Andrew’s 34
Region 4=
Miami Central 60, St. Brendan 0
Miami Norland 37, Miami Jackson 6
Class 2S=
Region 1=
Florida 63, South Walton 44
Pensacola Catholic 45, Wakulla 21
Suwannee 39, Walton 15
West Florida 35, Bay 0
Region 2=
Baker County 16, Yulee 6
Bradford 48, Crescent City 0
Eastside 27, North Marion 14
Region 3=
Hudson 34, Nature Coast Tech 21
Palm Bay 44, Titusville 27
Region 4=
Clewiston 29, Fort Meade 27
DeSoto County 34, Estero 7
Frostproof 34, Booker 31
Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL 42, Mulberry 0
Class 1R=
Quadrant 1=
Baker 33, Bozeman School 14
Holmes County 49, Freeport 20
Quadrant 2=
Blountstown 42, Wewahitchka 0
Cottondale 54, Aucilla Christian 40
Quadrant 3=
Lafayette 35, Branford 7
Madison County 36, Fort White 0
Quadrant 4=
Chiefland 49, Newberry 7
SSAC Playoffs=
8-Man=
Class AAA=
Semifinal=
Donahue Academy 21, All Saints 6
Shorecrest Prep 53, St. Petersburg Canterbury 7
Class AA=
Semifinal=
Oviedo Master's Academy 58, Countryside Christian 13
Sarasota Christian 47, Lakeside Christian 46
Class A=
Semifinal=
The Classical Academy of Sarasota 29, Eastland Christian School 24
