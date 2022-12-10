GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 70, Sweet Water 29
Alexandria 58, Lincoln 30
Ashford 49, Dale County 16
Autaugaville 37, Billingsley 29
Bibb County 25, Helena 23
Blount 44, Williamson 37
Brewer 47, Russellville 43
Brilliant 48, Hackleburg 44
Brookstone, Ga. 55, Lee-Scott Academy 33
Carbon Hill 50, Fayette County 27
Carver-Montgomery 65, B.T. Washington 35
Catholic-Montgomery 65, Montgomery Academy 14
Cherokee County 61, Jacksonville 21
Chilton County 61, Stanhope Elmore 49
Chipley, Fla. 40, Enterprise 32
Clements 46, Lauderdale County 42
Cold Springs 60, Southeastern 22
Cornerstone School 46, West Blocton 5
DAR 57, Madison County 39
Danville 60, Phil Campbell 47
Davidson 39, McGill-Toolen 34
Deshler 68, Central-Florence 26
Dora 59, Oak Grove 22
Dothan 50, Jeff Davis 42
Douglas 64, Crossville 19
Elba 54, Pike Liberal Arts 14
Escambia County 39, Flomaton 31
Eufaula 70, Barbour County 42
Florence 65, Muscle Shoals 45
Freeport, Fla. 34, Straughn 30
G.W. Long 66, Providence Christian 33
Geneva 51, Samson 32
Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29
Graceville, Fla. 46, Florala 14
Greenville 57, Georgiana 32
Guntersville 52, Arab 37
Hatton 68, Tharptown 44
Headland 47, Abbeville 39
Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40
Holtville 49, B. T. Washington Magnet 10
Homewood 52, Spain Park 23
Hooper Academy 56, Macon-East 24
Horseshoe Bend 61, Wadley 33
Ider 67, Section 31
J.U. Blacksher 69, J.F. Shields 45
Jacksonville Christian 75, Cedar Bluff 55
Keith 48, Dal Co 30
LAMP 49, Alabama Christian Academy 36
Lawrence County 54, Decatur 36
Linden 43, Demopolis 42
Mae Jemison 48, Lee-Huntsville 44
Marion County 73, Hubbertville 43
Mars Hill Bible 73, Sheffield 17
Midfield 40, Jackson Olin 31
Minor 82, Oakman 2
Moody 58, Leeds 34
Mountain Brook 60, Hartselle 36
Northside 31, American Christian Academy 26
Oneonta 56, Hanceville 22
Parker 47, Fairfield 33
Plainview 69, Cullman 27
Pleasant Grove 53, Pelham 18
Pleasant Home 20, Excel 19
Prattville Christian Academy 52, Prattville 24
Rehobeth 43, Northside Methodist 37
Robert E. Lee 44, Sidney Lanier 13
Robertsdale 41, Bayside Academy 26
Russell County 53, Bullock County 27
Saint Bernard Prep 32, Meek 30
Sand Rock 54, Fyffe 44
Sardis 57, Boaz 20
Satsuma 64, Citronelle 17
Scottsboro 58, Fairview 32
Skyline 76, Woodville 31
Sparkman 88, Grissom 23
Spring Garden 101, Gaylesville 11
Springville 56, St. Clair County 40
St. James 37, Auburn 31
St. John Paul II Catholic 51, Westminster Christian Academy 30
St. Michael Catholic 43, Faith Academy 35
St. Paul's 58, Vigor 48
Susan Moore 82, Vinemont 34
T.R. Miller 56, W.S. Neal 11
Tanner 38, Whitesburg Christian 27
Tuscaloosa County 47, Central-Tuscaloosa 35
UMS-Wright 58, Cottage Hill 15
University Charter 58, R.C. Hatch 42
Valley Head 61, Athens Bible 44
Vestavia Hills 89, Oak Mountain 42
Waterloo 59, Belgreen 52
West Limestone 58, Randolph School 39
Wetumpka 38, Elmore County 27
White Plains 60, Saks 32
Wilcox Central 57, Francis Marion 52
Winterboro 53, Talladega County Central 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albertville vs. Fort Payne, ccd.
Huffman vs. Hazel Green, ccd.
