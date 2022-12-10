GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 70, Sweet Water 29

Alexandria 58, Lincoln 30

Ashford 49, Dale County 16

Autaugaville 37, Billingsley 29

Bibb County 25, Helena 23

Blount 44, Williamson 37

Brewer 47, Russellville 43

Brilliant 48, Hackleburg 44

Brookstone, Ga. 55, Lee-Scott Academy 33

Carbon Hill 50, Fayette County 27

Carver-Montgomery 65, B.T. Washington 35

Catholic-Montgomery 65, Montgomery Academy 14

Cherokee County 61, Jacksonville 21

Chilton County 61, Stanhope Elmore 49

Chipley, Fla. 40, Enterprise 32

Clements 46, Lauderdale County 42

Cold Springs 60, Southeastern 22

Cornerstone School 46, West Blocton 5

DAR 57, Madison County 39

Danville 60, Phil Campbell 47

Davidson 39, McGill-Toolen 34

Deshler 68, Central-Florence 26

Dora 59, Oak Grove 22

Dothan 50, Jeff Davis 42

Douglas 64, Crossville 19

Elba 54, Pike Liberal Arts 14

Escambia County 39, Flomaton 31

Eufaula 70, Barbour County 42

Florence 65, Muscle Shoals 45

Freeport, Fla. 34, Straughn 30

G.W. Long 66, Providence Christian 33

Geneva 51, Samson 32

Good Hope 67, East Lawrence 29

Graceville, Fla. 46, Florala 14

Greenville 57, Georgiana 32

Guntersville 52, Arab 37

Hatton 68, Tharptown 44

Headland 47, Abbeville 39

Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40

Holtville 49, B. T. Washington Magnet 10

Homewood 52, Spain Park 23

Hooper Academy 56, Macon-East 24

Horseshoe Bend 61, Wadley 33

Ider 67, Section 31

J.U. Blacksher 69, J.F. Shields 45

Jacksonville Christian 75, Cedar Bluff 55

Keith 48, Dal Co 30

LAMP 49, Alabama Christian Academy 36

Lawrence County 54, Decatur 36

Linden 43, Demopolis 42

Mae Jemison 48, Lee-Huntsville 44

Marion County 73, Hubbertville 43

Mars Hill Bible 73, Sheffield 17

Midfield 40, Jackson Olin 31

Minor 82, Oakman 2

Moody 58, Leeds 34

Mountain Brook 60, Hartselle 36

Northside 31, American Christian Academy 26

Oneonta 56, Hanceville 22

Parker 47, Fairfield 33

Plainview 69, Cullman 27

Pleasant Grove 53, Pelham 18

Pleasant Home 20, Excel 19

Prattville Christian Academy 52, Prattville 24

Rehobeth 43, Northside Methodist 37

Robert E. Lee 44, Sidney Lanier 13

Robertsdale 41, Bayside Academy 26

Russell County 53, Bullock County 27

Saint Bernard Prep 32, Meek 30

Sand Rock 54, Fyffe 44

Sardis 57, Boaz 20

Satsuma 64, Citronelle 17

Scottsboro 58, Fairview 32

Skyline 76, Woodville 31

Sparkman 88, Grissom 23

Spring Garden 101, Gaylesville 11

Springville 56, St. Clair County 40

St. James 37, Auburn 31

St. John Paul II Catholic 51, Westminster Christian Academy 30

St. Michael Catholic 43, Faith Academy 35

St. Paul's 58, Vigor 48

Susan Moore 82, Vinemont 34

T.R. Miller 56, W.S. Neal 11

Tanner 38, Whitesburg Christian 27

Tuscaloosa County 47, Central-Tuscaloosa 35

UMS-Wright 58, Cottage Hill 15

University Charter 58, R.C. Hatch 42

Valley Head 61, Athens Bible 44

Vestavia Hills 89, Oak Mountain 42

Waterloo 59, Belgreen 52

West Limestone 58, Randolph School 39

Wetumpka 38, Elmore County 27

White Plains 60, Saks 32

Wilcox Central 57, Francis Marion 52

Winterboro 53, Talladega County Central 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albertville vs. Fort Payne, ccd.

Huffman vs. Hazel Green, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

