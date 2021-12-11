BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 75, Ogden 60
ADM, Adel 51, Bondurant Farrar 50
Albia 52, Centerville 38
Alburnett 57, Lisbon 50
Ankeny 65, Marshalltown 53
Ankeny Christian Academy 61, Lamoni 35
Aplington-Parkersburg 86, Jesup 60
Ballard 65, Boone 42
Baxter 75, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 18
Bedford 62, East Union, Afton 37
Camanche 56, Regina, Iowa City 35
Cedar Falls 82, Waterloo, East 63
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51
Clear Creek-Amana 56, Mount Vernon 37
Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 56
Dallas Center-Grimes 73, Grinnell 27
Danville 45, Burlington Notre Dame 40
Davenport, West 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 45
Davenport, West 72, Muscatine 40
Des Moines, Hoover 56, Des Moines, North 42
Diagonal 57, Moravia 33
Dike-New Hartford 48, Hudson 30
Dubuque, Hempstead 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55
Easton Valley 68, Central City 27
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, CAM, Anita 38
Fort Madison 61, Fairfield 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, AGWSR, Ackley 41
Glenwood 60, Clarinda 50
Grand View Christian 113, GMG, Garwin 42
Greene County 71, PCM, Monroe 58
Grundy Center 64, South Hardin 58
Indianola 57, Pella Christian 50
Iowa City High 48, Waterloo, West 46
Iowa City West 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 51
Lewis Central 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55
Linn-Mar, Marion 63, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53
Madrid 61, Woodward-Granger 45
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 28
Montezuma 55, B-G-M 35
Monticello 50, Wilton 44
Mount Pleasant 49, Keokuk 32
Murray 52, Orient-Macksburg 13
Nevada 75, West Marshall, State Center 44
Newton 53, Oskaloosa 31
Nodaway Valley 74, Wayne, Corydon 53
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Calamus-Wheatland 35
North Mahaska, New Sharon 77, Lynnville-Sully 45
North Scott, Eldridge 45, Bettendorf 42
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Tipton 39
Norwalk 48, Pella 47
Pleasant Valley 50, Assumption, Davenport 42
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48
Riverside, Oakland 67, Missouri Valley 55
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Perry 29
Saydel 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 43
Sidney 87, Griswold 31
Sigourney 52, Belle Plaine 51
Sioux City, East 89, Sioux City, West 49
Sioux City, North 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Solon 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 23
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 73, Mount Ayr 47
Springville 89, Midland, Wyoming 20
Stanton 47, East Mills 34
Van Meter 85, Pleasantville 55
Wahlert, Dubuque 68, Dubuque, Senior 55
Wapello 51, Highland, Riverside 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Oelwein 37
Washington 75, Burlington 69
West Branch 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 40
West Burlington 71, Holy Trinity 35
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Benton Community 37
Williamsburg 47, Beckman, Dyersville 33
Winterset 54, Carlisle 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alta-Aurelia vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Starmont, ppd.
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. LeMars, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Central Elkader vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.
Clarksville vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd.
Decorah vs. Charles City, ppd.
Eagle Grove vs. Bishop Garrigan, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. Trinity Christian High School, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. West Sioux, ppd.
Hinton vs. South O'Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Iowa Falls-Alden vs. Algona, ppd.
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.
Kee, Lansing vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, ppd.
MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
New Hampton vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.
Newell-Fonda vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Okoboji, Milford vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Postville vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, ppd.
Red Oak vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd. to Dec 13th.
Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.
Sheldon vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Sioux Center vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Spencer vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Dec 16th.
St. Mary's, Remsen vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Storm Lake vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 11th.
Waukee vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.
Waukon vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.
Webster City vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ppd. to Dec 11th.
West Central, Maynard vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.
Whiting vs. Walthill, Neb., ccd.
Woodbury Central, Moville vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/