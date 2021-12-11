BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 75, Ogden 60

ADM, Adel 51, Bondurant Farrar 50

Albia 52, Centerville 38

Alburnett 57, Lisbon 50

Ankeny 65, Marshalltown 53

Ankeny Christian Academy 61, Lamoni 35

Aplington-Parkersburg 86, Jesup 60

Ballard 65, Boone 42

Baxter 75, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 18

Bedford 62, East Union, Afton 37

Camanche 56, Regina, Iowa City 35

Cedar Falls 82, Waterloo, East 63

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 51

Clear Creek-Amana 56, Mount Vernon 37

Colo-NESCO 62, North Tama, Traer 56

Dallas Center-Grimes 73, Grinnell 27

Danville 45, Burlington Notre Dame 40

Davenport, West 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 45

Davenport, West 72, Muscatine 40

Des Moines, Hoover 56, Des Moines, North 42

Diagonal 57, Moravia 33

Dike-New Hartford 48, Hudson 30

Dubuque, Hempstead 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 55

Easton Valley 68, Central City 27

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53, CAM, Anita 38

Fort Madison 61, Fairfield 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, AGWSR, Ackley 41

Glenwood 60, Clarinda 50

Grand View Christian 113, GMG, Garwin 42

Greene County 71, PCM, Monroe 58

Grundy Center 64, South Hardin 58

Indianola 57, Pella Christian 50

Iowa City High 48, Waterloo, West 46

Iowa City West 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 51

Lewis Central 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 55

Linn-Mar, Marion 63, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53

Madrid 61, Woodward-Granger 45

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 28

Montezuma 55, B-G-M 35

Monticello 50, Wilton 44

Mount Pleasant 49, Keokuk 32

Murray 52, Orient-Macksburg 13

Nevada 75, West Marshall, State Center 44

Newton 53, Oskaloosa 31

Nodaway Valley 74, Wayne, Corydon 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Calamus-Wheatland 35

North Mahaska, New Sharon 77, Lynnville-Sully 45

North Scott, Eldridge 45, Bettendorf 42

Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Tipton 39

Norwalk 48, Pella 47

Pleasant Valley 50, Assumption, Davenport 42

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 48

Riverside, Oakland 67, Missouri Valley 55

Roland-Story, Story City 55, Perry 29

Saydel 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 43

Sidney 87, Griswold 31

Sigourney 52, Belle Plaine 51

Sioux City, East 89, Sioux City, West 49

Sioux City, North 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44

Solon 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 23

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 73, Mount Ayr 47

Springville 89, Midland, Wyoming 20

Stanton 47, East Mills 34

Van Meter 85, Pleasantville 55

Wahlert, Dubuque 68, Dubuque, Senior 55

Wapello 51, Highland, Riverside 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Oelwein 37

Washington 75, Burlington 69

West Branch 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 40

West Burlington 71, Holy Trinity 35

West Delaware, Manchester 55, Benton Community 37

Williamsburg 47, Beckman, Dyersville 33

Winterset 54, Carlisle 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alta-Aurelia vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Starmont, ppd.

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. LeMars, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Central Elkader vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.

Clarksville vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd.

Decorah vs. Charles City, ppd.

Eagle Grove vs. Bishop Garrigan, ppd.

Emmetsburg vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. Trinity Christian High School, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Harris-Lake Park vs. West Sioux, ppd.

Hinton vs. South O'Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Iowa Falls-Alden vs. Algona, ppd.

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.

Kee, Lansing vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, ppd.

MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

New Hampton vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.

Newell-Fonda vs. East Sac County, ppd.

Okoboji, Milford vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Postville vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, ppd.

Red Oak vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd. to Dec 13th.

Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.

Sheldon vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Sioux Center vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Spencer vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Dec 16th.

St. Mary's, Remsen vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 20th.

Storm Lake vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 11th.

Waukee vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

Waukon vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

Webster City vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ppd. to Dec 11th.

West Central, Maynard vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.

Whiting vs. Walthill, Neb., ccd.

Woodbury Central, Moville vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd.

