GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 40, Almont 35

Baraga 54, Lake Linden-Hubbell 22

Bark River-Harris 51, North Dickinson 43

Battle Creek St. Philip 36, Burr Oak 26

Bay City All Saints 48, AuGres-Sims 11

Big Rapids 62, Fremont 60, OT

Blanchard Montabella 64, Ashley 19

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 33, St. Mary's Prep 22

Bloomfield Hills Marian 49, Howell 40

Bloomingdale 58, White Pigeon 26

Brethren 39, Pentwater 35

Brighton 58, Farmington Hills Mercy 32

Bronson 60, Concord 39

Brooklyn Columbia Central 41, Blissfield 21

Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Taylor 45

Burton Genesee Christian 53, Flint Beecher 31

Carson City-Crystal 50, Merrill 26

Cass City 39, North Branch 36

Centreville 39, Decatur 25

Charlevoix 33, Boyne City 22

Chassell 42, Dollar Bay 37

Cheboygan 64, Newberry 27

Chesaning 41, Byron 27

Clare 33, Farwell 27

Clawson 35, New Haven 31

Coldwater 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36

Coleman 53, Breckenridge 33

DeWitt 54, Okemos 23

Dearborn Divine Child 44, Canton 34

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 43, Detroit Voyageur 35

Dexter 46, Ann Arbor Pioneer 41

East Jackson 50, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 10

Eben Junction Superior Central 47, Rapid River 18

Edwardsburg 86, Allegan 15

Elk Rapids 57, East Jordan 21

Erie-Mason 50, Whiteford 42

Evart 57, Manton 53

Fenton 50, Swartz Creek 43

Ferndale University 62, Madison Heights Madison 5

Flushing 53, Flint Kearsley 23

Fowler 54, Bath 22

Frankfort 55, Suttons Bay 13

Freeland 55, Bridgeport 15

Fruitport Calvary Christian 52, Fruitport 47, OT

Galesburg-Augusta 40, Delton Kellogg 13

Gaylord 42, Cadillac 38

Gaylord St. Mary 67, Pellston 18

Gibraltar Carlson 21, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

Gladwin 56, Pinconning 17

Gobles 50, Fennville 13

Goodrich 51, Owosso 42

Grand Haven 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 31

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 49

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 44, Comstock Park 36

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 63, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 27

Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Holland Christian 34

Grand Rapids West Catholic 63, Sparta 23

Grandville 52, Hamilton 41

Grant 46, Reed City 23

Grass Lake 62, Napoleon 24

Greenville 59, Belding 57

Harbor Springs 81, Grayling 30

Harper Woods 48, Detroit Central 10

Hemlock 65, Carrollton 31

Hillman 41, Rogers City 25

Hillsdale Academy 51, Bellevue 38

Holland 47, Kelloggsville 22

Holt 62, Grand Ledge 43

Houghton 65, Negaunee 56

Howard City Tri-County 42, Remus Chippewa Hills 33

Hudson 46, Ida 34

Hudsonville Unity Christian 44, Grandville Calvin Christian 38

Ionia 44, Eaton Rapids 37

Jackson Northwest 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 19

Johannesburg-Lewiston 56, Mancelona 41

Jonesville 50, Homer 38

Kalamazoo Christian 52, Constantine 16

Kent City 51, Lakeview 8

Kent City Algoma Christian 61, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 5

Kingsley 63, Onekama 26

Kingston 40, Croswell-Lexington 23

Lake Fenton 62, Corunna 26

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59, Central Lake 38

Leslie 60, Perry 19

Linden 58, Holly 8

Litchfield 34, Climax-Scotts 32

Livonia Churchill 53, Redford Union 4

Livonia Stevenson 42, Birmingham Groves 34

Lowell 49, Caledonia 40

Macomb Lutheran North 51, Armada 41

Manchester 53, Hanover-Horton 21

Maple City Glen Lake 56, Leland 19

Marcellus 32, Comstock 24

Martin 48, Coloma 43

Mason County Eastern 38, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 27

McBain 72, Beal City 16

Mendon 69, Bangor 30

Mesick 51, Bear Lake 12

Midland Bullock Creek 41, Ithaca 38

Monroe 52, Ann Arbor Skyline 41

Monroe Jefferson 39, Melvindale 18

Montrose 68, Mount Morris 24

Morley-Stanwood 58, Holton 27

Muskegon Heights 55, Muskegon Orchard View 27

New Boston Huron 57, Garden City 31

New Lothrop 46, Otisville Lakeville 34

Newaygo 63, Stanton Central Montcalm 42

Niagara, Wis. 55, Norway 30

Olivet 40, Lake Odessa Lakewood 34

Onaway 62, Fife Lake Forest Area 33

Onsted 64, Dundee 42

Ontonagon 58, Wakefield-Marenisco 13

Otsego 43, Dowagiac Union 23

Parma Western 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 15

Paw Paw 40, Niles 36

Pickford 52, Brimley 33

Plainwell 54, Three Rivers 30

Portland 66, Charlotte 27

Potterville 48, Saranac 26

Reese 49, Bay City Western 37

Rochester 44, Waterford Mott 14

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 37

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40, Milford 26

Rockford 63, Muskegon 36

Royal Oak Shrine 46, Royal Oak 26

Rudyard 55, Sault Ste Marie 54

Saginaw Arts and Science 39, Owendale-Gagetown 25

Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Essexville Garber 43

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38, St. Louis 35

Saline 38, Bedford 29

Sand Creek 39, Adrian Madison 27

Schoolcraft 31, Parchment 8

Southfield A&T 51, Detroit University Science 4

Southfield Christian 54, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 27

Southgate Anderson 39, Lincoln Park 31

Spring Lake 67, Wyoming Lee 21

St. Charles 62, Vestaburg 22

Standish-Sterling 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37

Summerfield 42, Britton-Deerfield 20

Traverse City Central 37, Marquette 33

Trenton 51, Allen Park 32

Vicksburg 45, Sturgis 24

Warren Michigan Collegiate 37, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 10

Waterford Kettering 51, North Farmington 44

Watervliet 55, Saugatuck 24

Wayland Union 55, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 35

West Bloomfield 68, South Lyon East 55

White Cloud 35, Hesperia 22

Whitmore Lake 64, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21

Wyoming 45, Grand Rapids Northview 42

Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Ann Arbor Huron 37

Zeeland East 56, Jenison 51

Zeeland West 54, Allendale 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alanson vs. Harbor Springs, ccd.

Baldwin vs. Manistee Catholic Central, ccd.

Detroit Community vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.

Fellowship Baptist vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wyoming Godwin Heights, ccd.

Hillsdale vs. Clinton, ccd.

Kinde-North Huron vs. Caseville, ccd.

Livonia Clarenceville vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

North Adams-Jerome vs. Tekonsha, ccd.

River Rouge vs. Plymouth, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

