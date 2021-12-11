GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 40, Almont 35
Baraga 54, Lake Linden-Hubbell 22
Bark River-Harris 51, North Dickinson 43
Battle Creek St. Philip 36, Burr Oak 26
Bay City All Saints 48, AuGres-Sims 11
Big Rapids 62, Fremont 60, OT
Blanchard Montabella 64, Ashley 19
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 33, St. Mary's Prep 22
Bloomfield Hills Marian 49, Howell 40
Bloomingdale 58, White Pigeon 26
Brethren 39, Pentwater 35
Brighton 58, Farmington Hills Mercy 32
Bronson 60, Concord 39
Brooklyn Columbia Central 41, Blissfield 21
Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Taylor 45
Burton Genesee Christian 53, Flint Beecher 31
Carson City-Crystal 50, Merrill 26
Cass City 39, North Branch 36
Centreville 39, Decatur 25
Charlevoix 33, Boyne City 22
Chassell 42, Dollar Bay 37
Cheboygan 64, Newberry 27
Chesaning 41, Byron 27
Clare 33, Farwell 27
Clawson 35, New Haven 31
Coldwater 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 36
Coleman 53, Breckenridge 33
DeWitt 54, Okemos 23
Dearborn Divine Child 44, Canton 34
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 43, Detroit Voyageur 35
Dexter 46, Ann Arbor Pioneer 41
East Jackson 50, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 10
Eben Junction Superior Central 47, Rapid River 18
Edwardsburg 86, Allegan 15
Elk Rapids 57, East Jordan 21
Erie-Mason 50, Whiteford 42
Evart 57, Manton 53
Fenton 50, Swartz Creek 43
Ferndale University 62, Madison Heights Madison 5
Flushing 53, Flint Kearsley 23
Fowler 54, Bath 22
Frankfort 55, Suttons Bay 13
Freeland 55, Bridgeport 15
Fruitport Calvary Christian 52, Fruitport 47, OT
Galesburg-Augusta 40, Delton Kellogg 13
Gaylord 42, Cadillac 38
Gaylord St. Mary 67, Pellston 18
Gibraltar Carlson 21, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14
Gladwin 56, Pinconning 17
Gobles 50, Fennville 13
Goodrich 51, Owosso 42
Grand Haven 41, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 31
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 49
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 44, Comstock Park 36
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 63, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 27
Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Holland Christian 34
Grand Rapids West Catholic 63, Sparta 23
Grandville 52, Hamilton 41
Grant 46, Reed City 23
Grass Lake 62, Napoleon 24
Greenville 59, Belding 57
Harbor Springs 81, Grayling 30
Harper Woods 48, Detroit Central 10
Hemlock 65, Carrollton 31
Hillman 41, Rogers City 25
Hillsdale Academy 51, Bellevue 38
Holland 47, Kelloggsville 22
Holt 62, Grand Ledge 43
Houghton 65, Negaunee 56
Howard City Tri-County 42, Remus Chippewa Hills 33
Hudson 46, Ida 34
Hudsonville Unity Christian 44, Grandville Calvin Christian 38
Ionia 44, Eaton Rapids 37
Jackson Northwest 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 19
Johannesburg-Lewiston 56, Mancelona 41
Jonesville 50, Homer 38
Kalamazoo Christian 52, Constantine 16
Kent City 51, Lakeview 8
Kent City Algoma Christian 61, Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 5
Kingsley 63, Onekama 26
Kingston 40, Croswell-Lexington 23
Lake Fenton 62, Corunna 26
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 59, Central Lake 38
Leslie 60, Perry 19
Linden 58, Holly 8
Litchfield 34, Climax-Scotts 32
Livonia Churchill 53, Redford Union 4
Livonia Stevenson 42, Birmingham Groves 34
Lowell 49, Caledonia 40
Macomb Lutheran North 51, Armada 41
Manchester 53, Hanover-Horton 21
Maple City Glen Lake 56, Leland 19
Marcellus 32, Comstock 24
Martin 48, Coloma 43
Mason County Eastern 38, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 27
McBain 72, Beal City 16
Mendon 69, Bangor 30
Mesick 51, Bear Lake 12
Midland Bullock Creek 41, Ithaca 38
Monroe 52, Ann Arbor Skyline 41
Monroe Jefferson 39, Melvindale 18
Montrose 68, Mount Morris 24
Morley-Stanwood 58, Holton 27
Muskegon Heights 55, Muskegon Orchard View 27
New Boston Huron 57, Garden City 31
New Lothrop 46, Otisville Lakeville 34
Newaygo 63, Stanton Central Montcalm 42
Niagara, Wis. 55, Norway 30
Olivet 40, Lake Odessa Lakewood 34
Onaway 62, Fife Lake Forest Area 33
Onsted 64, Dundee 42
Ontonagon 58, Wakefield-Marenisco 13
Otsego 43, Dowagiac Union 23
Parma Western 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 15
Paw Paw 40, Niles 36
Pickford 52, Brimley 33
Plainwell 54, Three Rivers 30
Portland 66, Charlotte 27
Potterville 48, Saranac 26
Reese 49, Bay City Western 37
Rochester 44, Waterford Mott 14
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 37
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 40, Milford 26
Rockford 63, Muskegon 36
Royal Oak Shrine 46, Royal Oak 26
Rudyard 55, Sault Ste Marie 54
Saginaw Arts and Science 39, Owendale-Gagetown 25
Saginaw Swan Valley 54, Essexville Garber 43
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38, St. Louis 35
Saline 38, Bedford 29
Sand Creek 39, Adrian Madison 27
Schoolcraft 31, Parchment 8
Southfield A&T 51, Detroit University Science 4
Southfield Christian 54, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 27
Southgate Anderson 39, Lincoln Park 31
Spring Lake 67, Wyoming Lee 21
St. Charles 62, Vestaburg 22
Standish-Sterling 61, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 37
Summerfield 42, Britton-Deerfield 20
Traverse City Central 37, Marquette 33
Trenton 51, Allen Park 32
Vicksburg 45, Sturgis 24
Warren Michigan Collegiate 37, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 10
Waterford Kettering 51, North Farmington 44
Watervliet 55, Saugatuck 24
Wayland Union 55, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 35
West Bloomfield 68, South Lyon East 55
White Cloud 35, Hesperia 22
Whitmore Lake 64, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21
Wyoming 45, Grand Rapids Northview 42
Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Ann Arbor Huron 37
Zeeland East 56, Jenison 51
Zeeland West 54, Allendale 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alanson vs. Harbor Springs, ccd.
Baldwin vs. Manistee Catholic Central, ccd.
Detroit Community vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.
Fellowship Baptist vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, ccd.
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Wyoming Godwin Heights, ccd.
Hillsdale vs. Clinton, ccd.
Kinde-North Huron vs. Caseville, ccd.
Livonia Clarenceville vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.
North Adams-Jerome vs. Tekonsha, ccd.
River Rouge vs. Plymouth, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/