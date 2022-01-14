BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co. 72, Bethlehem 67

Bardstown 85, East Jessamine 47

Bell Co. 58, Corbin 55

Bluegrass United Home 76, West Jessamine 68, OT

Boyle Co. 43, Lincoln Co. 40

Burgin 62, Mercer Co. 40

Caldwell Co. 87, University Heights 78

Christian Fellowship 59, Ballard Memorial 51

Collins 65, Anderson Co. 37

Cooper 46, Boone Co. 32

Crittenden Co. 67, Hickman Co. 66

Daviess Co. 58, Apollo 45

Dixie Heights 77, Highlands 72

East Carter 75, Rose Hill Christian 44

Elizabethtown 62, Central Hardin 60

Ev. Harrison, Ind. 62, Christian Co. 47

Fleming Co. 61, Rowan Co. 56

Frankfort Christian 62, Whitefield Academy 60

Franklin-Simpson 62, Logan Co. 30

Frederick Douglass 68, Scott Co. 53

George Rogers Clark 99, Montgomery Co. 51

Grayson Co. 67, Butler Co. 65

Harrison Co. 67, Campbell Co. 60

Henderson Co. 70, Kenwood, Tenn. 54

Holmes 82, Ryle 76

Hopkinsville 75, Madisonville-North Hopkins 61

Jackson Co. def. Red Bird, forfeit

John Hardin 84, Ev. Memorial, Ind. 72

Lex. Bryan Station 83, Lex. Lafayette 48

Lloyd Memorial 76, Scott 49

Madison Central 57, Great Crossing 45

Marshall Co. 71, Graves Co. 64

Menifee Co. 61, Prestonsburg 42

Muhlenberg County 62, Ohio Co. 53

North Hardin 71, Breckinridge Co. 58

Oldham County 55, South Oldham 49

Owensboro 73, Owensboro Catholic 60

Powell Co. def. Owsley Co., forfeit

Pulaski Co. 64, Southwestern 50

Robertson County 76, Pendleton Co. 47

Rockcastle Co. 56, Casey Co. 49

Russell 71, Greenup Co. 50

Simon Kenton 68, Walton-Verona 58

South Laurel 64, Williamsburg 59

Spencer Co. 53, Shelby Co. 50

Thomas Nelson 61, Nelson Co. 42

Warren East def. Warren Central, forfeit

Wayne Co. 57, McCreary Central 51

Webster Co. 78, Dawson Springs 52

West Carter 52, Boyd Co. 46

Western Hills 76, Frankfort 61

Whitesville Trinity 67, Edmonson Co. 55

All A Classic=

1st Region=

Mayfield 60, Carlisle Co. 51

Murray 68, St. Mary 23

4th Region=

Todd Co. Central 72, Metcalfe Co. 67

5th Region=

Campbellsville 53, Washington Co. 38

9th Region=

Cov. Holy Cross 71, St. Henry 65

12th Region=

Danville Christian 63, Danville 49

15th Region=

Betsy Layne 48, East Ridge 42

Pikeville 69, Martin County 47

16th Region=

West Carter 52, Elliott Co. 46

Louisville Invitational Tournament=

Lou. Butler 63, Lou. Doss 61

Lou. Male 65, Lou. Ballard 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Conner vs. S. Dearborn, Ind., ppd.

Cov. Latin vs. Royalmont Academy, Ohio, ccd.

Pike Co. Central vs. Shelby Valley, ccd.

Pineville vs. Harlan Co., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

