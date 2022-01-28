BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 53, Argenta-Oreana 45
Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, McHenry 31
Augusta Southeastern 58, Payson Seymour 40
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64, Marion 59
Belvidere North 62, Freeport 47
Bismarck-Henning 47, Hoopeston Area High School 34
Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Andrew 80, OT
Breese Central 79, Roxana 29
Breese Mater Dei 46, Teutopolis 43
Brother Rice 68, St. Laurence 53
Burlington Central 72, Crystal Lake Central 27
Cahokia 53, Carbondale 45
Calvary 85, Springfield Lutheran 57
Carlyle 49, Sparta 47
Centralia 39, Mount Vernon 36
Chicago ( SSICP) 54, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 52
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 66, Clemente 52
Chicago (Jones) 79, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 57
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 73, Collins Academy 50
Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 59, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 28
Chicago Little Village 74, Kelvyn Park 44
Columbia 65, Salem 44
DePaul College Prep 42, Loyola 29
Decatur MacArthur 66, Eisenhower 57
Downers North 52, Hinsdale Central 37
Earlville 65, DePue 48
East Dubuque 60, River Ridge 39
El Paso-Gridley 68, LeRoy 56
Freeburg 68, East Alton-Wood River 65
Galesburg 50, East Moline United 41
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28
Glenbard North 55, St. Charles East 42
Glenbard West 62, Lyons 50
Goreville 66, Bluford Webber 57
Grant 46, Lakes Community 43
Grayslake North 32, Grayslake Central 30
Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 38
Harvest Christian Academy 57, Rockford Christian Life 32
Harvey Thornton 72, Rich Township 59
Herrin 41, Benton 34
Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 46
Heyworth 76, Fisher 44
Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 49
Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 58, Chicago (Disney II) 29
Illini Bluffs 50, Elmwood 38
Jacksonville Routt 80, North Greene 29
Johnston City 74, Zeigler-Royalton 46
Joliet West 63, Plainfield Central 51
Julian 67, Bowen 32
Kankakee 87, Thornridge 55
Kennedy 25, Hubbard 0
Kewanee 55, Monmouth-Roseville 53
Lake View 57, Amundsen 51
Lemont 75, Bremen 56
Leo 72, Chicago Mt. Carmel 64
Liberty 57, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 52
Lincoln Way Central 62, Lincoln Way West 47
Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marist 45
Macomb 42, Camp Point Central 40
Maine South 60, Niles West 41
Maine West 59, Maine East 52
Marengo 65, Woodstock 58
Mendota 41, St. Bede 33
Metamora 55, East Peoria 54
Minooka 60, Oswego 57
Moline 68, Rock Island 63
Momence 39, Peotone 27
Monticello 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 29
Mooseheart 62, Alden-Hebron 46
Morton 67, Canton 28
Mounds Meridian 76, Elverado 43
New Berlin 56, Maroa-Forsyth 35
Normal Community 53, Normal West 45
Oswego East 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 40
Ottawa 58, Kaneland 45
Pana 46, Staunton 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Stanford Olympia 41
Pecatonica 58, Pearl City 20
Peoria (H.S.) 51, Champaign Central 30
Pinckneyville 56, DuQuoin 47
Plainfield East 45, Joliet Central 33
Pleasant Plains 44, Winchester (West Central) 39
Prairie Ridge 40, Crystal Lake South 38
Princeton 73, Hall 51
Quincy 60, Sterling 32
Raby 55, Chicago Phoenix Academy 47
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 75, Rochester 48
Simeon 65, Curie 60
South Elgin 83, Aurora (East) 53
Springfield Southeast 76, Jacksonville 44
St. Charles North 41, Wheaton North 36
St. Patrick 73, Carmel 56
Sterling Newman 80, Bureau Valley 55
Stevenson 41, Gurnee Warren 37
Stockton 47, Galena 41
Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51
Tolono Unity 65, Fairbury Prairie Central 49
Trenton Wesclin 64, Red Bud 49
Triad 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41
Vernon Hills 51, Highland Park 43
Waubonsie Valley 68, Metea Valley 64
Wauconda 71, Antioch 40
Woodstock North 39, Richmond-Burton 31
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Casey-Westfield 63, Mt. Carmel 55
Robinson 63, Marshall 61
National Trail Conference Tournament=
Farina South Central 43, Neoga 42
Tri-County Tournament=
Dwight 62, Roanoke-Benson 50
Putnam County 65, Ottawa Marquette 49
