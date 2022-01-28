BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 53, Argenta-Oreana 45

Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, McHenry 31

Augusta Southeastern 58, Payson Seymour 40

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64, Marion 59

Belvidere North 62, Freeport 47

Bismarck-Henning 47, Hoopeston Area High School 34

Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Andrew 80, OT

Breese Central 79, Roxana 29

Breese Mater Dei 46, Teutopolis 43

Brother Rice 68, St. Laurence 53

Burlington Central 72, Crystal Lake Central 27

Cahokia 53, Carbondale 45

Calvary 85, Springfield Lutheran 57

Carlyle 49, Sparta 47

Centralia 39, Mount Vernon 36

Chicago ( SSICP) 54, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 52

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 66, Clemente 52

Chicago (Jones) 79, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 57

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 73, Collins Academy 50

Chicago (TEAM Englewood) 59, Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 28

Chicago Little Village 74, Kelvyn Park 44

Columbia 65, Salem 44

DePaul College Prep 42, Loyola 29

Decatur MacArthur 66, Eisenhower 57

Downers North 52, Hinsdale Central 37

Earlville 65, DePue 48

East Dubuque 60, River Ridge 39

El Paso-Gridley 68, LeRoy 56

Freeburg 68, East Alton-Wood River 65

Galesburg 50, East Moline United 41

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28

Glenbard North 55, St. Charles East 42

Glenbard West 62, Lyons 50

Goreville 66, Bluford Webber 57

Grant 46, Lakes Community 43

Grayslake North 32, Grayslake Central 30

Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 38

Harvest Christian Academy 57, Rockford Christian Life 32

Harvey Thornton 72, Rich Township 59

Herrin 41, Benton 34

Herscher 53, Reed-Custer 46

Heyworth 76, Fisher 44

Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 49

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 58, Chicago (Disney II) 29

Illini Bluffs 50, Elmwood 38

Jacksonville Routt 80, North Greene 29

Johnston City 74, Zeigler-Royalton 46

Joliet West 63, Plainfield Central 51

Julian 67, Bowen 32

Kankakee 87, Thornridge 55

Kennedy 25, Hubbard 0

Kewanee 55, Monmouth-Roseville 53

Lake View 57, Amundsen 51

Lemont 75, Bremen 56

Leo 72, Chicago Mt. Carmel 64

Liberty 57, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 52

Lincoln Way Central 62, Lincoln Way West 47

Lisle (Benet Academy) 57, Marist 45

Macomb 42, Camp Point Central 40

Maine South 60, Niles West 41

Maine West 59, Maine East 52

Marengo 65, Woodstock 58

Mendota 41, St. Bede 33

Metamora 55, East Peoria 54

Minooka 60, Oswego 57

Moline 68, Rock Island 63

Momence 39, Peotone 27

Monticello 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 29

Mooseheart 62, Alden-Hebron 46

Morton 67, Canton 28

Mounds Meridian 76, Elverado 43

New Berlin 56, Maroa-Forsyth 35

Normal Community 53, Normal West 45

Oswego East 53, Aurora (West Aurora) 40

Ottawa 58, Kaneland 45

Pana 46, Staunton 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Stanford Olympia 41

Pecatonica 58, Pearl City 20

Peoria (H.S.) 51, Champaign Central 30

Pinckneyville 56, DuQuoin 47

Plainfield East 45, Joliet Central 33

Pleasant Plains 44, Winchester (West Central) 39

Prairie Ridge 40, Crystal Lake South 38

Princeton 73, Hall 51

Quincy 60, Sterling 32

Raby 55, Chicago Phoenix Academy 47

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 75, Rochester 48

Simeon 65, Curie 60

South Elgin 83, Aurora (East) 53

Springfield Southeast 76, Jacksonville 44

St. Charles North 41, Wheaton North 36

St. Patrick 73, Carmel 56

Sterling Newman 80, Bureau Valley 55

Stevenson 41, Gurnee Warren 37

Stockton 47, Galena 41

Sycamore 56, DeKalb 51

Tolono Unity 65, Fairbury Prairie Central 49

Trenton Wesclin 64, Red Bud 49

Triad 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41

Vernon Hills 51, Highland Park 43

Waubonsie Valley 68, Metea Valley 64

Wauconda 71, Antioch 40

Woodstock North 39, Richmond-Burton 31

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Casey-Westfield 63, Mt. Carmel 55

Robinson 63, Marshall 61

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Farina South Central 43, Neoga 42

Tri-County Tournament=

Dwight 62, Roanoke-Benson 50

Putnam County 65, Ottawa Marquette 49

