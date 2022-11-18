GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Springfield 37, Medina Buckeye 32
Anna 48, New Knoxville 17
Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Ashland Crestview 10
Ashland 57, Norwalk 38
Aurora 56, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49
Barberton 43, Lodi Cloverleaf 42
Barnesville 51, Bridgeport 18
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Attica Seneca E. 33
Batavia 40, Williamsburg 35
Bay Village Bay 42, Elyria 40
Beachwood 56, Akr. East 14
Bellaire 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48
Bellbrook 54, Beavercreek 41
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20
Bellevue 62, Milan Edison 33
Bidwell River Valley 41, Gallipolis Gallia 32
Bishop Fenwick 55, Arcanum 28
Bishop Ready 47, Cols. Grandview Hts. 34
Bucyrus 52, Vanlue 48
Bucyrus Wynford 45, Caledonia River Valley 43
Byesville Meadowbrook 41, Cambridge 16
Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Akr. Coventry 27
Carey 51, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 25
Carlisle 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26
Castalia Margaretta 58, Shelby 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Madison 46
Chillicothe Huntington 52, Wellston 42
Cin. College Prep. 51, Cin. Taft 11
Cin. Purcell Marian 78, SPIRE 66
Circleville 40, Lancaster Fairfield Union 34
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34, McArthur Vinton County 33
Cols. School for Girls 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 15
Columbia Station Columbia 38, Parma Normandy 31
Columbus Grove 53, Lima Shawnee 49
Cortland Lakeview 50, Youngs. East 45
Covington 55, Houston 23
Day. Stivers 53, Day. Miami Valley 40
Delphos Jefferson 65, Delphos St. John's 29
Eaton 54, Greenville 48
Edon 44, Pioneer N. Central 41
Fredericktown 50, Sparta Highland 41, OT
Fremont Ross 60, Clyde 34
Ft. Loramie 32, Casstown Miami E. 30
Galion 31, Crestline 22
Granville Christian 53, Cols. Briggs 28
Grove City 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 42
Grove City Christian 45, Liberty Christian Academy 22
Hamilton Ross 31, Cin. Mariemont 19
Hillsboro 56, Blanchester 42
Holgate 49, Edgerton 45
Holland Springfield 37, Medina Buckeye 32
Huron 41, Parma Padua 32
Johnstown 39, Cols. Mifflin 10
Kansas Lakota 54, Arcadia 41
Kings Mills Kings 49, Wilmington 25
Kirtland 44, Conneaut 32
LaGrange Keystone 35, Collins Western Reserve 32
Lancaster 53, Dublin Scioto 29
Leipsic 64, Pandora-Gilboa 23
Lima Cent. Cath. 65, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19
Lowellville 57, Campbell Memorial 8
Mansfield Christian 52, New London 42
Martins Ferry 36, Shadyside 35
McComb 49, Ada 40
Metamora Evergreen 61, Millbury Lake 54
Middletown Madison Senior 53, New Lebanon Dixie 42
Miller City 56, Defiance Tinora 43
Minster 53, Wapakoneta 34
Mt. Vernon 52, Centerburg 50
N. Can. Hoover 52, Akron Garfield 18
N. Olmsted 53, Twinsburg 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32, Galion Northmor 18
New Madison Tri-Village 68, Day. Chaminade Julienne 35
New Paris National Trail 56, Day. Belmont 40
Oak Harbor 49, Rossford 22
Parma 65, Independence 49
Peninsula Woodridge 44, Kent Roosevelt 43
Plymouth 35, Jeromesville Hillsdale 32
Port Clinton 39, Elmore Woodmore 36
Ravenna SE 38, Jefferson Area 34
Richwood N. Union 47, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Rockford Parkway 53, S. Adams, Ind. 28
Rootstown 57, Mogadore Field 37
Russia 56, Sidney 46
Salem 52, Warren Howland 32
Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49
Sherwood Fairview 59, St. Marys Memorial 45
Spring. Greenon 59, Day. Oakwood 41
Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Millersport 11
Sugarcreek Garaway 50, Warsaw River View 36
Thomas Worthington 65, Canal Winchester 45
Tipp City Bethel 37, Jackson Center 27
Tontogany Otsego 36, N. Baltimore 21
Uhrichsville Claymont 66, Minerva 31
Union City Mississinawa Valley 48, Sidney Lehman 13
Upper Sandusky 53, Van Buren 35
Urbana 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 39
Van Wert 51, Ottoville 44
Vermilion 53, Norwalk St. Paul 27
W. Unity Hilltop 41, Montpelier 30
Wadsworth 56, Akr. Ellet 20
Warren JFK 59, Vienna Mathews 39
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70, Wauseon 45
Wooster 61, Mansfield Madison 49
Brookside Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic=
Rocky River Lutheran W. 51, Cle. Max Hayes 31
Wickliffe 59, Sheffield Brookside 33
Great Lakes Classic=
Cle. Hts. 56, Berea-Midpark 51
Shaker Hts. 51, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34
Kewpee Tip Off Classic=
Bryan 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 33
Lima Bath 50, Versailles 41
McDonald's Holiday Tournament=
Bluffton 59, Arlington 43
Harrod Allen E. 63, Cory-Rawson 46
Rumble in the Jungle=
New Lexington 55, Baltimore Liberty Union 53
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Can. Glenoak 24
Worthington Christian 49, Goshen 40
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Dover 23
West Branch Tip-Off Classic=
Can. South 52, Beloit W. Branch 49
WHHS Lady Eagles Kickoff Classic=
Cin. Walnut Hills 62, Cin. Woodward 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Circleville Logan Elm vs. Williamsport Westfall, ppd.
Hudson vs. Cuyahoga Falls, ccd.
Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Cuyahoga Hts., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
