GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 51, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

Bellville Clear Fork 51, Ontario 27

Caledonia River Valley 50, Marion Pleasant 41

Cols. DeSales 42, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38

Delaware Hayes 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 37

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43, Lewis Center Olentangy 37

Dublin Coffman 53, Powell Olentangy Liberty 46

Gahanna Lincoln 78, Galloway Westland 19

Garfield Hts. Trinity 45, Burton Berkshire 29

Gates Mills Hawken 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 47

Grove City 56, New Albany 54, 2OT

Hilliard Bradley 30, Cols. Upper Arlington 23

Hilliard Davidson 43, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 32

Holland Springfield 47, Bowling Green 19

Marysville 54, Hilliard Darby 26

Napoleon 46, Perrysburg 34

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 70, Carey 49

Shelby 72, Galion 4

Sparta Highland 54, Marion Harding 42

Sycamore Mohawk 41, Bucyrus Wynford 39

Sylvania Northview 69, Maumee 33

Tree of Life 61, Groveport Madison Christian 19

Upper Sandusky 55, Bucyrus 38

Westerville N. 68, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Sylvania Southview 20

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Bridgeport 8

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

