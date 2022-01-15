GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonac 50, Dryden 17

Allegan 56, Paw Paw 42

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 36, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35

Athens 42, Colon 23

Bath 51, Perry 32

Battle Creek Central 36, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33

Battle Creek Harper Creek 48, Battle Creek Pennfield 30

Battle Creek Lakeview 37, Richland Gull Lake 29

Bay City All Saints 33, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 28

Beaverton 38, Gladwin 25

Big Rapids 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 28

Birmingham Seaholm 69, Pontiac 25

Bloomfield Hills Marian 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 39, OT

Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 56, Detroit Cristo Rey 17

Bloomingdale 51, Marcellus 32

Boyne City 50, Grayling 38

Brownstown Woodhaven 72, Gibraltar Carlson 50

Burton Genesee Christian 42, Morrice 40

Byron Center 78, Greenville 28

Calumet 52, West Iron County 18

Cassopolis 54, Bangor 28

Chelsea 47, Lenawee Christian 33

Chesaning 42, Durand 33

Clarkston 50, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 43

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 36

Coleman 33, Carson City-Crystal 31

Corunna 58, Ortonville Brandon 52

DeWitt 62, Lansing Waverly 35

Dearborn 57, Westland John Glenn 34

Dearborn Divine Child 49, Macomb Lutheran North 14

Detroit Public Safety 0, Mount Clemens 0

Detroit Voyageur 48, Pontiac A&T 26

East Kentwood 59, Grandville 43

East Lansing 56, Okemos 17

Eaton Rapids 47, Charlotte 41

Eben Junction Superior Central 45, North Central 44

Edwardsburg 64, Vicksburg 26

Ellsworth 51, Alba 24

Erie-Mason 69, Britton-Deerfield 40

Escanaba 58, Hancock 53

Farmington 51, Ferndale University 27

Farmington Hills Mercy 41, Warren Regina 25

Flint Beecher 53, Burton Atherton 23

Flint Hamady 48, Webberville 21

Fowler 49, Saranac 37

Frankenmuth 50, Freeland 45

Garden City 48, Melvindale 31

Gaylord 46, Traverse City Central 29

Gaylord St. Mary 47, Johannesburg-Lewiston 42

Gobles 51, Martin 29

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 52

Grand Rapids South Christian 29, Wayland Union 26

Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Allendale 17

Grass Lake 52, Addison 7

Hamilton 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 39

Harper Woods 73, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 21

Hartland 47, Brighton 26

Hemlock 60, St. Louis 34

Holland 68, Grand Rapids Union 45

Holland West Ottawa 45, Jenison 40

Holt 61, Saginaw Heritage 47

Hopkins 52, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 39

Houghton 78, Westwood 68

Howard City Tri-County 50, Fremont 47

Howell 59, Novi 30

Hudsonville 62, Rockford 48

Indian River-Inland Lakes 62, Central Lake 38

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 42, Painesdale Jeffers 41

Jackson Christian 33, Tekonsha 18

Jackson Northwest 42, Coldwater 35

Kalamazoo Christian 55, Galesburg-Augusta 15

Kalamazoo Hackett 41, Delton Kellogg 17

Kent City Algoma Christian 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 18

Lake City 53, Manton 32

Lake Orion 39, Troy Athens 35

Lansing Catholic 55, Portland 52

Lansing Christian 55, Lake Odessa Lakewood 40

Lawton 46, Fennville 2

Leland 37, Onekama 25

Linden 63, Fenton 45

Livingston Christian 68, Wixom Christian 20

Livonia Franklin 45, Belleville 35

Ludington 53, Muskegon Catholic Central 17

Mackinac Island 36, Hannahville Indian 28

Marshall 75, Jackson Lumen Christi 37

Mason County Central 58, North Muskegon 22

Mattawan 43, Stevensville Lakeshore 35

McBain 77, Houghton Lake 27

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 43, Leroy Pine River 32

Mendon 45, Centreville 38

Mesick 59, Pentwater 35

Milford 57, Walled Lake Western 47

Millington 69, Carrollton 39

Monroe 56, Pinckney 38

Montague 37, Ravenna 14

Morley-Stanwood 55, Hesperia 12

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Blanchard Montabella 23

Muskegon Mona Shores 66, Zeeland East 26

Napoleon 53, Michigan Center 43

Negaunee 37, Ishpeming 25

New Haven 28, Landmark Academy 23

Newaygo 48, Grant 24

North Farmington 46, Oxford 34

Northville 47, Salem 43

Otsego 50, Plainwell 28

Petoskey 32, Cadillac 25

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Dansville 38

Pittsford 46, Hillsdale Academy 36

Plymouth 50, Canton 43

Plymouth Christian 54, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 44

Portage Central 45, Kalamazoo Central 42

Posen 50, Hillman 46

Potterville 62, Fulton-Middleton 24

Reading 56, Union City 29

Rochester 54, Berkley 28

Rogers City 46, Whittemore-Prescott 38

Saginaw 59, Saginaw Arthur Hill 40

Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Birch Run 20

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55, Midland Bullock Creek 54

Sanford-Meridian 52, Clare 21

Saugatuck 50, Holland Black River 19

Sault Ste Marie 45, Cheboygan 27

Schoolcraft 41, Constantine 25

Shepherd 43, Pinconning 28

South Haven 38, Parchment 19

South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Northern 31

Southgate Anderson 39, Dearborn Edsel Ford 34

St. Catherine 57, Ann Arbor Greenhills 27

St. Ignace 51, Rudyard 37

St. Joseph 57, Portage Northern 28

Standish-Sterling 59, Ithaca 34

Stephenson 48, Crystal Falls Forest Park 32

Sturgis 33, Three Rivers 24

Summerfield 44, Whitmore Lake 28

Summit Academy North 70, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 25

Taylor 51, Lincoln Park 14

Troy 39, Royal Oak 33

Waldron 40, Litchfield 36

Walkerville 49, Brethren 37

Wayne Memorial 73, Dearborn Fordson 30

West Bloomfield 62, Birmingham Groves 15

White Cloud 51, Lakeview 38

White Lake Lakeland 37, Waterford Kettering 34

Wyoming 64, Muskegon 60

Wyoming Godwin Heights 67, Grandville Calvin Christian 43

Zion Christian 55, West Michigan Aviation 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allen Park Cabrini vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.

Alma vs. Bridgeport, ccd.

Bear Lake vs. Baldwin, ccd.

Belding vs. Comstock Park, ccd.

Byron vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

Caseville vs. Owendale-Gagetown, ccd.

Charlevoix vs. Harbor Springs, ccd.

Essexville Garber vs. Bay City John Glenn, ccd.

Flint International vs. Burton Bendle, ccd.

Flushing vs. Swartz Creek, ccd.

Fowlerville vs. St. Johns, ccd.

Goodrich vs. Lake Fenton, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. GR Sacred Heart, ccd.

Kingsley vs. Buckley, ccd.

Lansing Everett vs. Grand Ledge, ccd.

Lansing Sexton vs. Ionia, ccd.

Leslie vs. Vermontville Maple Valley, ccd.

Manistee Catholic Central vs. Mason County Eastern, ccd.

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Suttons Bay, ccd.

Marion vs. Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy, ccd.

Mason vs. Williamston, ccd.

Mio-Au Sable vs. Oscoda, ccd.

Montrose vs. New Lothrop, ccd.

Morenci vs. Adrian Madison, ccd.

Muskegon Heights vs. Manistee, ppd.

Novi Christian vs. Bloomfield Hills Roeper, ccd.

Oak Park vs. Auburn Hills Avondale, ccd.

Otisville Lakeville vs. Ovid-Elsie, ccd.

Owosso vs. Clio, ppd.

Roscommon vs. Evart, ccd.

Saginaw Nouvel vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, ccd.

Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Westfield, ccd.

Springport vs. Quincy, ccd.

St. Charles vs. Breckenridge, ccd.

Stockbridge vs. Olivet, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you