GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonac 50, Dryden 17
Allegan 56, Paw Paw 42
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 36, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35
Athens 42, Colon 23
Bath 51, Perry 32
Battle Creek Central 36, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33
Battle Creek Harper Creek 48, Battle Creek Pennfield 30
Battle Creek Lakeview 37, Richland Gull Lake 29
Bay City All Saints 33, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 28
Beaverton 38, Gladwin 25
Big Rapids 40, Remus Chippewa Hills 28
Birmingham Seaholm 69, Pontiac 25
Bloomfield Hills Marian 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 39, OT
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 56, Detroit Cristo Rey 17
Bloomingdale 51, Marcellus 32
Boyne City 50, Grayling 38
Brownstown Woodhaven 72, Gibraltar Carlson 50
Burton Genesee Christian 42, Morrice 40
Byron Center 78, Greenville 28
Calumet 52, West Iron County 18
Cassopolis 54, Bangor 28
Chelsea 47, Lenawee Christian 33
Chesaning 42, Durand 33
Clarkston 50, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 43
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 36
Coleman 33, Carson City-Crystal 31
Corunna 58, Ortonville Brandon 52
DeWitt 62, Lansing Waverly 35
Dearborn 57, Westland John Glenn 34
Dearborn Divine Child 49, Macomb Lutheran North 14
Detroit Public Safety 0, Mount Clemens 0
Detroit Voyageur 48, Pontiac A&T 26
East Kentwood 59, Grandville 43
East Lansing 56, Okemos 17
Eaton Rapids 47, Charlotte 41
Eben Junction Superior Central 45, North Central 44
Edwardsburg 64, Vicksburg 26
Ellsworth 51, Alba 24
Erie-Mason 69, Britton-Deerfield 40
Escanaba 58, Hancock 53
Farmington 51, Ferndale University 27
Farmington Hills Mercy 41, Warren Regina 25
Flint Beecher 53, Burton Atherton 23
Flint Hamady 48, Webberville 21
Fowler 49, Saranac 37
Frankenmuth 50, Freeland 45
Garden City 48, Melvindale 31
Gaylord 46, Traverse City Central 29
Gaylord St. Mary 47, Johannesburg-Lewiston 42
Gobles 51, Martin 29
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 52
Grand Rapids South Christian 29, Wayland Union 26
Grand Rapids West Catholic 65, Allendale 17
Grass Lake 52, Addison 7
Hamilton 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 39
Harper Woods 73, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 21
Hartland 47, Brighton 26
Hemlock 60, St. Louis 34
Holland 68, Grand Rapids Union 45
Holland West Ottawa 45, Jenison 40
Holt 61, Saginaw Heritage 47
Hopkins 52, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 39
Houghton 78, Westwood 68
Howard City Tri-County 50, Fremont 47
Howell 59, Novi 30
Hudsonville 62, Rockford 48
Indian River-Inland Lakes 62, Central Lake 38
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 42, Painesdale Jeffers 41
Jackson Christian 33, Tekonsha 18
Jackson Northwest 42, Coldwater 35
Kalamazoo Christian 55, Galesburg-Augusta 15
Kalamazoo Hackett 41, Delton Kellogg 17
Kent City Algoma Christian 56, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 18
Lake City 53, Manton 32
Lake Orion 39, Troy Athens 35
Lansing Catholic 55, Portland 52
Lansing Christian 55, Lake Odessa Lakewood 40
Lawton 46, Fennville 2
Leland 37, Onekama 25
Linden 63, Fenton 45
Livingston Christian 68, Wixom Christian 20
Livonia Franklin 45, Belleville 35
Ludington 53, Muskegon Catholic Central 17
Mackinac Island 36, Hannahville Indian 28
Marshall 75, Jackson Lumen Christi 37
Mason County Central 58, North Muskegon 22
Mattawan 43, Stevensville Lakeshore 35
McBain 77, Houghton Lake 27
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 43, Leroy Pine River 32
Mendon 45, Centreville 38
Mesick 59, Pentwater 35
Milford 57, Walled Lake Western 47
Millington 69, Carrollton 39
Monroe 56, Pinckney 38
Montague 37, Ravenna 14
Morley-Stanwood 55, Hesperia 12
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Blanchard Montabella 23
Muskegon Mona Shores 66, Zeeland East 26
Napoleon 53, Michigan Center 43
Negaunee 37, Ishpeming 25
New Haven 28, Landmark Academy 23
Newaygo 48, Grant 24
North Farmington 46, Oxford 34
Northville 47, Salem 43
Otsego 50, Plainwell 28
Petoskey 32, Cadillac 25
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Dansville 38
Pittsford 46, Hillsdale Academy 36
Plymouth 50, Canton 43
Plymouth Christian 54, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 44
Portage Central 45, Kalamazoo Central 42
Posen 50, Hillman 46
Potterville 62, Fulton-Middleton 24
Reading 56, Union City 29
Rochester 54, Berkley 28
Rogers City 46, Whittemore-Prescott 38
Saginaw 59, Saginaw Arthur Hill 40
Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Birch Run 20
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55, Midland Bullock Creek 54
Sanford-Meridian 52, Clare 21
Saugatuck 50, Holland Black River 19
Sault Ste Marie 45, Cheboygan 27
Schoolcraft 41, Constantine 25
Shepherd 43, Pinconning 28
South Haven 38, Parchment 19
South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Northern 31
Southgate Anderson 39, Dearborn Edsel Ford 34
St. Catherine 57, Ann Arbor Greenhills 27
St. Ignace 51, Rudyard 37
St. Joseph 57, Portage Northern 28
Standish-Sterling 59, Ithaca 34
Stephenson 48, Crystal Falls Forest Park 32
Sturgis 33, Three Rivers 24
Summerfield 44, Whitmore Lake 28
Summit Academy North 70, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 25
Taylor 51, Lincoln Park 14
Troy 39, Royal Oak 33
Waldron 40, Litchfield 36
Walkerville 49, Brethren 37
Wayne Memorial 73, Dearborn Fordson 30
West Bloomfield 62, Birmingham Groves 15
White Cloud 51, Lakeview 38
White Lake Lakeland 37, Waterford Kettering 34
Wyoming 64, Muskegon 60
Wyoming Godwin Heights 67, Grandville Calvin Christian 43
Zion Christian 55, West Michigan Aviation 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allen Park Cabrini vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.
Alma vs. Bridgeport, ccd.
Bear Lake vs. Baldwin, ccd.
Belding vs. Comstock Park, ccd.
Byron vs. Mount Morris, ccd.
Caseville vs. Owendale-Gagetown, ccd.
Charlevoix vs. Harbor Springs, ccd.
Essexville Garber vs. Bay City John Glenn, ccd.
Flint International vs. Burton Bendle, ccd.
Flushing vs. Swartz Creek, ccd.
Fowlerville vs. St. Johns, ccd.
Goodrich vs. Lake Fenton, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. GR Sacred Heart, ccd.
Kingsley vs. Buckley, ccd.
Lansing Everett vs. Grand Ledge, ccd.
Lansing Sexton vs. Ionia, ccd.
Leslie vs. Vermontville Maple Valley, ccd.
Manistee Catholic Central vs. Mason County Eastern, ccd.
Maple City Glen Lake vs. Suttons Bay, ccd.
Marion vs. Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy, ccd.
Mason vs. Williamston, ccd.
Mio-Au Sable vs. Oscoda, ccd.
Montrose vs. New Lothrop, ccd.
Morenci vs. Adrian Madison, ccd.
Muskegon Heights vs. Manistee, ppd.
Novi Christian vs. Bloomfield Hills Roeper, ccd.
Oak Park vs. Auburn Hills Avondale, ccd.
Otisville Lakeville vs. Ovid-Elsie, ccd.
Owosso vs. Clio, ppd.
Roscommon vs. Evart, ccd.
Saginaw Nouvel vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, ccd.
Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Westfield, ccd.
Springport vs. Quincy, ccd.
St. Charles vs. Breckenridge, ccd.
Stockbridge vs. Olivet, ccd.
