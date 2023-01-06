BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton Central 69, Twin Lakes 47
Bethany Christian 57, Argos 51
Bethesda Christian 59, Faith Christian 43
Bloomfield 59, Evansville Christian 56
Bloomington Lighthouse 80, Columbus Christian 41
Bloomington North 53, Bloomington South 50
Boonville 57, Princeton 33
Borden 69, New Washington 45
Carroll (Flora) 46, Delphi 36
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49
Castle 62, Evansville Memorial 51
Caston 42, Culver 39
Center Grove 43, Carmel 41
Central Noble 58, Garrett 36
Christel House Manual 73, Indpls Washington 50
Clay City 80, Washington Catholic 24
Concord 57, Goshen 41
Connersville 43, Greensburg 40
Corydon 74, Floyd Central 60
Covington 78, Riverton Parke 77
Cowan 57, Daleville 51
Crawford Co. 57, Springs Valley 54
Crown Point 64, Michigan City 53
Decatur Central 66, Martinsville 54
E. Central 45, Rushville 30
Eastern (Greentown) 70, Clinton Central 51
Evansville Bosse 76, Evansville Central 75, OT
Evansville Harrison 70, Evansville North 55
Evansville Reitz 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 44
Fairfield 51, Eastside 32
Forest Park 70, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46
Franklin Co. 55, Union Co. 53
Fremont 76, Churubusco 59
Frontier 46, Pioneer 33
Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48
Ft. Wayne North 81, Ft. Wayne Wayne 73
Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 70
Glenn 52, Triton 27
Greenfield 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46
Greenwood 35, Whiteland 32
Greenwood Christian 55, Speedway 53
Hanover Central 61, Hammond Noll 43
Hebron 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 30
Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 51
Heritage Christian 63, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 59
Heritage Hills 62, Gibson Southern 46
Hobart 55, Westville 47
Homestead 44, Ft. Wayne South 41
Huntington North 50, E. Noble 48
Indpls Attucks 79, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53
Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 44
Indpls Lutheran 70, Trinity Lutheran 35
Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58
Indpls Park Tudor 61, Indpls Metro 44
Indpls Pike 71, Fishers 60
Indpls Ritter 77, Monrovia 41
Jeffersonville 67, New Albany 63
Jennings Co. 78, Brownstown 69
Kokomo 61, Logansport 47
Lafayette Catholic 64, McCutcheon 54
Lake Central 67, LaPorte 46
Lakeland Christian 58, Elkhart Christian 47
Lakewood Park 70, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 33
Lawrence Central 66, Hamilton Southeastern 64
Lebanon 57, Frankfort 46
Loogootee 79, Vincennes Rivet 22
Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 54, Christian Academy 39
Madison-Grant 77, Blackford 56
Manchester 97, N. Miami 38
Michigan City Marquette 58, S. Bend Trinity 21
Mishawaka 63, Plymouth 55
Morgan Twp. 54, Boone Grove 28
Muncie Central 51, Lafayette Jeff 36
Munster 62, Kankakee Valley 46
N. Daviess 60, Eastern (Greene) 27
N. Decatur 58, Hauser 45
N. Harrison 52, Austin 40
N. Judson 70, Kouts 44
N. Vermillion 65, Attica 23
New Palestine 62, Delta 48
North Vigo 52, Columbus North 39
NorthWood 57, Wawasee 23
Northview 67, Greencastle 47
Northwestern 57, Hamilton Hts. 43
Oak Hill 53, Peru 48
Oldenburg 61, Madison Shawe 47
Orleans 43, Salem 37
Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 43
Paoli 68, Mitchell 37
Parke Heritage 50, S. Vermillion 42
Pike Central 57, Ev. Day 55
Portage 47, Valparaiso 38
Prairie Hts. 53, Angola 40
Providence 58, Clarksville 34
Richmond 60, New Castle 57, OT
River Forest 49, S. Newton 35
Rochester 48, Whitko 45
S. Central (Elizabeth) 46, Lanesville 42
S. Decatur 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 64
S. Spencer 61, Wood Memorial 37
Scottsburg 84, Madison 42
Seymour 45, Charlestown 36
Sheridan 63, Tri-Central 48
Silver Creek 71, Eastern (Pekin) 60
Simeon, Ill. 74, Indpls Cathedral 61
South Vigo 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 28
Southport 51, Franklin Central 49
Southridge 62, Tecumseh 48
Southwood 67, Wabash 56
Sullivan 65, S. Putnam 61
Taylor 50, Rossville 48
Tippecanoe Valley 70, Northfield 32
Vincennes (South Knox— 45, Dubois 37
Vincennes 45, Jasper 43
W. Noble 77, Lakeland 49
W. Washington 48, Perry Central 41
Wapahani 52, Eastern Hancock 51
Warren Central 66, Lawrence North 51
Warsaw 47, Northridge 41
Washington 68, N. Knox 25
Washington Twp. 60, Tri-Township 42
Western 61, W. Lafayette 54
Westfield 59, Yorktown 47
Westview 81, LaVille 62
Zionsville 48, Indpls Brebeuf 35
Hendricks County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Brownsburg 60, Avon 41
Plainfield 64, Tri-West 43
Madison County Tournament=
Championship=
Anderson 79, Lapel 60
Fifth Place=
Pendleton Hts. 65, Elwood 23
Seventh Place=
Alexandria 73, Anderson Prep Academy 63, 2OT
Third Place=
Liberty Christian 49, Frankton 41
Shelby County Tournament=
First Round=
Triton Central 78, Morristown 54
Waldron 45, Southwestern (Shelby) 35
Sugar Creek Tournament=
First Round=
Crawfordsville 48, N. Montgomery 34
Southmont 48, Western Boone 40
Wayne County Tournament=
First Round=
Northeastern 63, Centerville 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hammond Central vs. LaPorte LaLumiere, ppd.
Indpls Tech vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd.
Union (Dugger) vs. Medora, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
