BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton Central 69, Twin Lakes 47

Bethany Christian 57, Argos 51

Bethesda Christian 59, Faith Christian 43

Bloomfield 59, Evansville Christian 56

Bloomington Lighthouse 80, Columbus Christian 41

Bloomington North 53, Bloomington South 50

Boonville 57, Princeton 33

Borden 69, New Washington 45

Carroll (Flora) 46, Delphi 36

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49

Castle 62, Evansville Memorial 51

Caston 42, Culver 39

Center Grove 43, Carmel 41

Central Noble 58, Garrett 36

Christel House Manual 73, Indpls Washington 50

Clay City 80, Washington Catholic 24

Concord 57, Goshen 41

Connersville 43, Greensburg 40

Corydon 74, Floyd Central 60

Covington 78, Riverton Parke 77

Cowan 57, Daleville 51

Crawford Co. 57, Springs Valley 54

Crown Point 64, Michigan City 53

Decatur Central 66, Martinsville 54

E. Central 45, Rushville 30

Eastern (Greentown) 70, Clinton Central 51

Evansville Bosse 76, Evansville Central 75, OT

Evansville Harrison 70, Evansville North 55

Evansville Reitz 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 44

Fairfield 51, Eastside 32

Forest Park 70, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46

Franklin Co. 55, Union Co. 53

Fremont 76, Churubusco 59

Frontier 46, Pioneer 33

Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48

Ft. Wayne North 81, Ft. Wayne Wayne 73

Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 70

Glenn 52, Triton 27

Greenfield 51, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46

Greenwood 35, Whiteland 32

Greenwood Christian 55, Speedway 53

Hanover Central 61, Hammond Noll 43

Hebron 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 30

Heritage Christian 61, Covenant Christian 51

Heritage Christian 63, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 59

Heritage Hills 62, Gibson Southern 46

Hobart 55, Westville 47

Homestead 44, Ft. Wayne South 41

Huntington North 50, E. Noble 48

Indpls Attucks 79, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53

Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 44

Indpls Lutheran 70, Trinity Lutheran 35

Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58

Indpls Park Tudor 61, Indpls Metro 44

Indpls Pike 71, Fishers 60

Indpls Ritter 77, Monrovia 41

Jeffersonville 67, New Albany 63

Jennings Co. 78, Brownstown 69

Kokomo 61, Logansport 47

Lafayette Catholic 64, McCutcheon 54

Lake Central 67, LaPorte 46

Lakeland Christian 58, Elkhart Christian 47

Lakewood Park 70, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 33

Lawrence Central 66, Hamilton Southeastern 64

Lebanon 57, Frankfort 46

Loogootee 79, Vincennes Rivet 22

Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 54, Christian Academy 39

Madison-Grant 77, Blackford 56

Manchester 97, N. Miami 38

Michigan City Marquette 58, S. Bend Trinity 21

Mishawaka 63, Plymouth 55

Morgan Twp. 54, Boone Grove 28

Muncie Central 51, Lafayette Jeff 36

Munster 62, Kankakee Valley 46

N. Daviess 60, Eastern (Greene) 27

N. Decatur 58, Hauser 45

N. Harrison 52, Austin 40

N. Judson 70, Kouts 44

N. Vermillion 65, Attica 23

New Palestine 62, Delta 48

North Vigo 52, Columbus North 39

NorthWood 57, Wawasee 23

Northview 67, Greencastle 47

Northwestern 57, Hamilton Hts. 43

Oak Hill 53, Peru 48

Oldenburg 61, Madison Shawe 47

Orleans 43, Salem 37

Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 43

Paoli 68, Mitchell 37

Parke Heritage 50, S. Vermillion 42

Pike Central 57, Ev. Day 55

Portage 47, Valparaiso 38

Prairie Hts. 53, Angola 40

Providence 58, Clarksville 34

Richmond 60, New Castle 57, OT

River Forest 49, S. Newton 35

Rochester 48, Whitko 45

S. Central (Elizabeth) 46, Lanesville 42

S. Decatur 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 64

S. Spencer 61, Wood Memorial 37

Scottsburg 84, Madison 42

Seymour 45, Charlestown 36

Sheridan 63, Tri-Central 48

Silver Creek 71, Eastern (Pekin) 60

Simeon, Ill. 74, Indpls Cathedral 61

South Vigo 47, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

Southport 51, Franklin Central 49

Southridge 62, Tecumseh 48

Southwood 67, Wabash 56

Sullivan 65, S. Putnam 61

Taylor 50, Rossville 48

Tippecanoe Valley 70, Northfield 32

Vincennes (South Knox— 45, Dubois 37

Vincennes 45, Jasper 43

W. Noble 77, Lakeland 49

W. Washington 48, Perry Central 41

Wapahani 52, Eastern Hancock 51

Warren Central 66, Lawrence North 51

Warsaw 47, Northridge 41

Washington 68, N. Knox 25

Washington Twp. 60, Tri-Township 42

Western 61, W. Lafayette 54

Westfield 59, Yorktown 47

Westview 81, LaVille 62

Zionsville 48, Indpls Brebeuf 35

Hendricks County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Brownsburg 60, Avon 41

Plainfield 64, Tri-West 43

Madison County Tournament=

Championship=

Anderson 79, Lapel 60

Fifth Place=

Pendleton Hts. 65, Elwood 23

Seventh Place=

Alexandria 73, Anderson Prep Academy 63, 2OT

Third Place=

Liberty Christian 49, Frankton 41

Shelby County Tournament=

First Round=

Triton Central 78, Morristown 54

Waldron 45, Southwestern (Shelby) 35

Sugar Creek Tournament=

First Round=

Crawfordsville 48, N. Montgomery 34

Southmont 48, Western Boone 40

Wayne County Tournament=

First Round=

Northeastern 63, Centerville 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hammond Central vs. LaPorte LaLumiere, ppd.

Indpls Tech vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd.

Union (Dugger) vs. Medora, ppd.

