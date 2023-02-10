GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 61, Upper Moreland 41
Bedford 55, Somerset 48
Belleville Mennonite 46, Grace Prep 3
Bethlehem Catholic 52, Parkland 41
Bloomsburg 66, Crestwood 51
Central Mountain 31, Hempfield Area 28
Chestnut Ridge 48, Mountain Ridge, Md. 34
Dobbins/Randolph 59, Parkway Center City 50
Dubois Christian 37, Centre Christian 23
Easton 66, Stroudsburg 16
Emmaus 59, Pocono Mountain West 54, OT
Fels 56, Tacony Academy 30
Ferndale 58, Harmony 30
Frankford 44, Hardy Williams 36
Johnstown Christian 50, Calvary Christian 37
Karns City 50, Clarion-Limestone 38
Lake-Lehman 60, Holy Redeemer 46
Lewisburg 46, Central Mountain 15
Lincoln Park Charter 69, Ambridge 24
Meadowbrook Christian 38, Northumberland Christian 32
Mercersburg Academy 57, Peddie, N.J. 35
Neshaminy 45, Pennsbury 33
North Penn-Mansfield 37, Canton 33
North Pocono 43, Honesdale 27
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 45, MMI Prep 29
Olney Charter 59, Penn Treaty 52
Otto-Eldred 64, North Clarion 50
Palumbo 37, Preparatory Charter High School 28
Pen Argyl 48, Bangor 31
Penn Charter 60, Agnes Irwin 37
Penn-Trafford 51, Greater Latrobe 45
Peters Township 59, Canon-McMillan 31
Philadelphia High School for Girls 48, Abraham Lincoln 42
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Nazareth Area 39
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 48, Council Rock South 44
Redbank Valley 46, Moniteau 31
Roxborough 48, Gratz 43
Scranton 46, Western Wayne 43
Shaler 40, Fox Chapel 36
Souderton 54, Pennridge 40
Southern Columbia 64, Hughesville 32
Susquehanna Township 56, Central Dauphin East 41
Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 53
West Greene 66, Mapletown 23
Westtown 75, Friends Central 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rochester vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.
