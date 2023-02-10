GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 61, Upper Moreland 41

Bedford 55, Somerset 48

Belleville Mennonite 46, Grace Prep 3

Bethlehem Catholic 52, Parkland 41

Bloomsburg 66, Crestwood 51

Central Mountain 31, Hempfield Area 28

Chestnut Ridge 48, Mountain Ridge, Md. 34

Dobbins/Randolph 59, Parkway Center City 50

Dubois Christian 37, Centre Christian 23

Easton 66, Stroudsburg 16

Emmaus 59, Pocono Mountain West 54, OT

Fels 56, Tacony Academy 30

Ferndale 58, Harmony 30

Frankford 44, Hardy Williams 36

Johnstown Christian 50, Calvary Christian 37

Karns City 50, Clarion-Limestone 38

Lake-Lehman 60, Holy Redeemer 46

Lewisburg 46, Central Mountain 15

Lincoln Park Charter 69, Ambridge 24

Meadowbrook Christian 38, Northumberland Christian 32

Mercersburg Academy 57, Peddie, N.J. 35

Neshaminy 45, Pennsbury 33

North Penn-Mansfield 37, Canton 33

North Pocono 43, Honesdale 27

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 45, MMI Prep 29

Olney Charter 59, Penn Treaty 52

Otto-Eldred 64, North Clarion 50

Palumbo 37, Preparatory Charter High School 28

Pen Argyl 48, Bangor 31

Penn Charter 60, Agnes Irwin 37

Penn-Trafford 51, Greater Latrobe 45

Peters Township 59, Canon-McMillan 31

Philadelphia High School for Girls 48, Abraham Lincoln 42

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 48, Nazareth Area 39

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 48, Council Rock South 44

Redbank Valley 46, Moniteau 31

Roxborough 48, Gratz 43

Scranton 46, Western Wayne 43

Shaler 40, Fox Chapel 36

Souderton 54, Pennridge 40

Southern Columbia 64, Hughesville 32

Susquehanna Township 56, Central Dauphin East 41

Trinity 62, Albert Gallatin 53

West Greene 66, Mapletown 23

Westtown 75, Friends Central 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rochester vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.

