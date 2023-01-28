BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 87, Lee High 73

Albemarle 81, Monticello 45

Alexandria City 56, West Springfield 50

Altavista 78, Gretna 64

Amelia Academy 59, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52

Atlantic Shores Christian 74, Broadwater Academy 34

Battlefield 60, Osbourn 51

Benedictine 66, Roanoke Catholic 62

Blacksburg 58, Salem 36

Blue Ridge School 74, Hargrave Military 58

Brentsville 79, Manassas Park 25

Broad Run 51, Lightridge 48

Broadway 68, Turner Ashby 37

Buffalo Gap 55, Riverheads 43

Carroll County 80, James River-Buchanan 54

Carver Academy 102, West Point 30

Catholic 51, Walsingham Academy 37

Central - Wise 65, Gate City 55

Central of Lunenburg 59, Prince Edward County 57

Centreville 48, Westfield 44

Chatham 49, Appomattox 44

Chilhowie 68, Lebanon 67

Churchland 87, Booker T. Washington 80, OT

Colgan 56, Forest Park 45

Colonial Forge 50, North Stafford 38

Courtland 54, Chancellor 44

Craig County 41, Eastern Montgomery 38

Cristo Rey Richmond 70, Banner Christian 59

Cumberland 70, Amelia County 44

Dan River 47, Nelson County 45

Deep Creek 71, Hickory 67

East Rockingham 73, Mountain View 42

Eastern View 82, James Monroe 59

Eastside 69, Twin Springs 61

Essex 65, Colonial Beach 27

Fairfax 49, Lake Braddock 46

Floyd County 58, Radford 46

Fluvanna 71, Goochland 49

Frank Cox 73, Ocean Lakes 26

Franklin 68, Appomattox Regional GS 20

Freedom (W) 88, Woodbridge 66

Glen Allen 62, Deep Run 57

Glenvar 60, Alleghany 52

Good Counsel, Md. 58, Bishop Ireton 34

Grace Christian 60, Williamsburg Christian Academy 41

Grassfield 89, Nansemond River 86

Grayson County 46, Galax 37

Green Run 46, First Colonial 45

Greenbrier Christian 32, Portsmouth Christian 22

Grundy 62, Hurley 45

Halifax County 36, Martinsville 34, OT

Hampton Christian 80, StoneBridge School 41

Hampton Roads 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 44

Hanover 78, Atlee 29

Henrico 77, Armstrong 60

Heritage (Newport News) 77, Phoebus 63

Hermitage 69, J.R. Tucker 53

Hopewell 89, Colonial Heights 56

Independence 50, Riverside 48

James Madison 68, Chantilly 42

James River 86, Huguenot 50

John Handley 68, James Wood 58

John Marshall 100, TJHS 57

King George 63, Caroline 55

King's Fork High School 72, Indian River 48

Lafayette 54, York 47

Lancaster 58, Westmoreland County 39

Landstown 55, Bayside 32

Langley 69, Yorktown 48

Liberty-Bealeton 59, Fauquier 48

Loudoun Valley 61, Park View-Sterling 29

Luray 69, Woodstock Central 64

Manchester 54, Cosby 45

Manor High School 53, Granby 27

Matoaca 85, Dinwiddie 77

Maury 47, Lake Taylor 41

Mecklenburg County 80, Bassett 74

Menchville 69, Kecoughtan 56

Midlothian 79, Clover Hill 66

Mills Godwin 49, Douglas Freeman 48

Monacan 73, Powhatan 57

Nandua 71, Pocomoke, Md. 63

Narrows 78, Bath County 41

Northampton 91, Charles City County High School 48

Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 55

Norview 66, Norcom 52

Nottoway 64, Buckingham County 59

Oak Hill Academy 84, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 54

Orange County 52, Louisa 37

Oscar Smith 63, Lakeland 50

Page County 57, Rappahannock County 50

Patrick County 84, Magna Vista 75

Patrick Henry-Ashland 59, Mechanicsville High School 32

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 75, Northwood 46

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Cave Spring 41

Patriot 72, John Champe 43

Paul VI Catholic High School 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 57

Poquoson 41, Tabb 40

Potomac 58, C.D. Hylton 48

Potomac Falls 40, Briar Woods 31

Princess Anne 65, Kempsville 41

Pulaski County 69, Hidden Valley 10

Rappahannock 66, Northumberland 62

Richlands 61, Graham 32

Ridgeview 74, John Battle 45

Ridgeview Christian 71, Dayspring Christian Academy 64

Riverbend 55, Massaponax 51

Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 50

Rock Ridge 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 45

Rural Retreat 68, Holston 61

Salem-Va. Beach 68, Tallwood 63

Sherando 82, Millbrook 73

Skyline 76, Warren County 29

Smithfield 58, Grafton 56

South Lakes 65, Oakton 36

Southampton 60, Sussex Central 44

Southampton Academy 59, Tidewater Academy 47

Spotswood 70, Harrisonburg 62

Spotsylvania 53, Culpeper 31

Springdale Prep, Md. 74, Bethel 52

St. Annes-Belfield 89, Trinity Episcopal 63

St. Christopher's 43, Collegiate-Richmond 36

Staunton 47, Waynesboro 36

Steward School 73, Cape Henry Collegiate 61

Strasburg 53, Madison County 51

Surry County 71, Windsor 60

Tandem Friends School 83, Wakefield School 49

The Skills Factory, Ga. 59, Miller School 51

Thomas Dale 63, Prince George 31

Thomas Walker 67, Castlewood 46

Tunstall 65, GW-Danville 51

Tuscarora 44, Loudoun County 40

Varina 65, Highland Springs 56

Veritas Collegiate Academy 64, Christ Chapel Academy 59

Virginia High 82, Tazewell 42

W.T. Woodson 59, South County 57

Washington-Liberty 47, George Marshall 38

West Potomac 67, James Robinson 45

Western Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 49

Western Branch 71, Great Bridge 61

William Fleming 48, Franklin County 46

Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 50

Woodside 99, Gloucester 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fredericksburg Christian vs. King Abdullah, ccd.

