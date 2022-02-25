GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Wisconsin School for the Deaf 46, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 44
WIAA Playoffs=
Regional Second Round=
Division 1=
Section4=
Kettle Moraine 90, Janesville Parker 22
Section 1=
Appleton East 53, Appleton North 35
Superior 61, D.C. Everest 45
Section 2=
De Pere 72, Sheboygan South 38
Section 3=
Madison La Follette 61, Brookfield Central 38
Sun Prairie 52, Middleton 36
Verona Area 69, Madison Memorial 47
Section 4=
Janesville Craig 80, Waukesha South 41
Division 2=
Section2=
Beaver Dam 66, West Bend West 26
Cedarburg 78, Plymouth 43
Fox Valley Lutheran 53, Green Bay Southwest 47
Menasha 56, Ashwaubenon 33
Notre Dame 74, Luxemburg-Casco 17
West De Pere 81, Seymour 53
Section 1=
Lakeland 72, Medford Area 41
New London 51, Shawano 34
Rhinelander 53, Ashland 43
Section 3=
DeForest 63, Oregon 53
Union Grove 72, Elkhorn Area 37
Section 4=
New Berlin Eisenhower 83, West Allis Central 48
New Berlin West 64, Greenfield 35
Pewaukee 94, Waukesha North 47
Pius XI Catholic 62, Wauwatosa East 35
Division 3=
Section 1=
Baldwin-Woodville 46, Barron 33
Westby 35, Wisconsin Dells 33
Section 2=
Brillion 46, Sheboygan Falls 41
Freedom 52, Clintonville 29
Kiel 58, Chilton 41
Wrightstown 59, Peshtigo 38
Xavier 72, Oconto Falls 52
Section 3=
Edgewood 42, Richland Center 39
Prairie du Chien 69, Evansville 34
Section 4=
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 80, Messmer 16
Division 4=
Section 2=
Oconto 64, Coleman 50
St. Mary Catholic 59, Algoma 24
Section 3=
Aquinas 79, Boscobel 44
Brodhead 54, Waterloo 32
Cuba City 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 62
Lancaster 58, Luther 43
Mineral Point 67, Darlington 25
Section 4=
Laconia 67, Cedar Grove-Belgium 19
Milwaukee Academy of Science 95, Palmyra-Eagle 37
The Prairie School 85, Living Word Lutheran 17
Division 5=
Section 1=
Clear Lake 55, Lake Holcombe 44
Hurley 66, Solon Springs 42
McDonell Central 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 29
Section 2=
Athens 48, Spencer 43
Section 3=
Blair-Taylor 84, Wonewoc-Center 39
Highland 47, River Ridge 37
Section 4=
Catholic Central 33, Black Hawk 31
Lourdes Academy 40, Sevastopol 39
Sheboygan Area Luth. 85, Eastbrook Academy 19
