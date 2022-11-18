PREP HOCKEY=

Anoka 2, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 2, OT

Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 4, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2

Delano/Rockford Co-op 2, Waconia 0

East Grand Forks 7, Fort Frances, Ontario 2

Edina 8, Duluth Marshall 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 2

Hastings 13, Detroit Lakes 0

Hill-Murray 2, Eden Prairie 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, North Shore Storm 1

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 5, Minneapolis 2

Park (Cottage Grove) 9, Rochester Century 0

Pine City 7, Western Wisconsin Co-Op, Wis. 0

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 9, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Roseau 3, Alexandria 1

South St. Paul 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 0

Two Rivers/ St. Paul Co-op 5, Northern Lakes 3

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

