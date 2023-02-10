GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 68, Elkton 47
Annapolis 56, Crofton 48
Bethesda 71, Wheaton 22
Bowie 54, Largo 18
Broadneck 55, Harwood Southern 45
Calvary Christian, Del. 50, Chestertown Christian 9
Catoctin 56, Thomas Johnson 20
Catonsville 49, Franklin 13
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 47, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 31
Chestnut Ridge, Pa. 48, Mountain Ridge 34
Chopticon 45, Thomas Stone 28
Clarksburg 68, Blake 15
Damascus 42, Paint Branch 29
Digital Harbor 47, Green Street Academy 10
Francis Scott Key 47, South Carroll 27
Hereford 55, Carver Arts & Tech 23
John F. Kennedy 47, Sherwood 43
Manchester Valley 76, Linganore 37
Middletown 48, Frederick 41
Mt. De Sales Academy 52, Maryvale 40
New Town 76, Kenwood 8
North Point 55, Great Mills 23
Northeast - AA 46, North County 35
Old Mill 66, Pasadena Chesapeake 49
Pikesville 57, Loch Raven 29
Richard Montgomery 41, Walter Johnson 30
Seneca Valley 63, Magruder 28
Severna Park 47, Arundel 34
South River 63, Meade 37
Sparrows Point 39, Owings Mills 38
St. Charles 55, McDonough 48
St. Frances Academy 57, Pallotti 45
Tuscarora 53, Smithsburg 43
Walt Whitman 61, Montgomery Blair 36
Washington Christian Academy 57, Sandy Spring Friends School 37
Williamsport 59, North Hagerstown 26
Winston Churchill 69, Albert Einstein 27
Woodlawn 54, Parkville 31
Wootton 74, Watkins Mill 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
