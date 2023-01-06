GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 67, Prairie Hts. 19

Brown Co. 55, Edgewood 41

Carroll (Flora) 46, Delphi 36

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 25

Central Noble 36, Garrett 17

Chesterton 46, Merrillville 36

Clinton Central 58, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Columbia City 47, Bellmont 46

Cowan 31, Daleville 28

Crown Point 74, Michigan City 30

DeKalb 71, New Haven 41

Decatur Central 48, Martinsville 29

Elkhart 70, S. Bend Riley 11

Fairfield 42, Eastside 25

Fremont 48, Churubusco 46

Ft. Wayne Concordia 57, Ft. Wayne Luers 42

Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 70

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne North 39

Greencastle 45, Northview 41

Hanover Central 55, Hammond Noll 48

Heritage 43, Adams Central 31

Highland 51, Hobart 28

Homestead 76, Ft. Wayne South 25

Huntington North 71, E. Noble 29

Indiana Deaf 51, Wes-Del 37

Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 41

Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58

Indpls Park Tudor 59, Indpls Herron 17

Indpls Scecina 57, Indpls Tech 36

Jay Co. 60, Bluffton 35

Jimtown 50, S. Bend Clay 29

Knox 51, Winamac 29

Lake Central 66, Mishawaka 45

Lake Central 66, Mishawaka Marian 45

Lakeland 57, W. Noble 48

Lebanon 51, Frankfort 14

Logansport 50, Kokomo 41

Madison Shawe 53, Oldenburg 38

Monrovia 62, Indpls Ritter 25

Muncie Central 66, Lafayette Jeff 58

New Prairie 41, Glenn 27

Northwestern 39, Eastbrook 34

Norwell 87, Leo 31

Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 19

Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 45, Heritage Christian 33

Providence 61, Clarksville 27

Richmond 36, Marion 27

River Forest 47, Calumet 26

S. Adams 57, Southern Wells 42

S. Bend Washington 95, Bremen 20

Southridge 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 21

Sullivan 59, S. Putnam 27

Valparaiso 55, Portage 30

W. Vigo 51, N. Putnam 44

Washington Twp. 61, Tri-Township 47

Whiteland 50, Greenwood 45, OT

Hendricks County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Brownsburg 64, Avon 42

Danville 63, Tri-West 22

Henry County Tournament=

First Round=

Blue River 59, Shenandoah 43

Tri 61, Knightstown 15

Randolph County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Union (Modoc) 38, Randolph Southern 31

Union City 38, Randolph Southern 31

Winchester 51, Monroe Central 37

Ripley County Tournament=

Championship=

Batesville 52, S. Ripley 35

Third Place=

Jac-Cen-Del 71, Milan 27

Rivertown Tournament=

Championship=

S. Dearborn 56, Lawrenceburg 38

Third Place=

Rising Sun 49, Switzerland Co. 41

Wayne County Tournament=

First Round=

Hagerstown 37, Cambridge City 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

