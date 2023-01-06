GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 67, Prairie Hts. 19
Brown Co. 55, Edgewood 41
Carroll (Flora) 46, Delphi 36
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 25
Central Noble 36, Garrett 17
Chesterton 46, Merrillville 36
Clinton Central 58, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Columbia City 47, Bellmont 46
Cowan 31, Daleville 28
Crown Point 74, Michigan City 30
DeKalb 71, New Haven 41
Decatur Central 48, Martinsville 29
Elkhart 70, S. Bend Riley 11
Fairfield 42, Eastside 25
Fremont 48, Churubusco 46
Ft. Wayne Concordia 57, Ft. Wayne Luers 42
Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 70
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, Ft. Wayne North 39
Greencastle 45, Northview 41
Hanover Central 55, Hammond Noll 48
Heritage 43, Adams Central 31
Highland 51, Hobart 28
Homestead 76, Ft. Wayne South 25
Huntington North 71, E. Noble 29
Indiana Deaf 51, Wes-Del 37
Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 41
Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58
Indpls Park Tudor 59, Indpls Herron 17
Indpls Scecina 57, Indpls Tech 36
Jay Co. 60, Bluffton 35
Jimtown 50, S. Bend Clay 29
Knox 51, Winamac 29
Lake Central 66, Mishawaka 45
Lake Central 66, Mishawaka Marian 45
Lakeland 57, W. Noble 48
Lebanon 51, Frankfort 14
Logansport 50, Kokomo 41
Madison Shawe 53, Oldenburg 38
Monrovia 62, Indpls Ritter 25
Muncie Central 66, Lafayette Jeff 58
New Prairie 41, Glenn 27
Northwestern 39, Eastbrook 34
Norwell 87, Leo 31
Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 19
Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 45, Heritage Christian 33
Providence 61, Clarksville 27
Richmond 36, Marion 27
River Forest 47, Calumet 26
S. Adams 57, Southern Wells 42
S. Bend Washington 95, Bremen 20
Southridge 48, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 21
Sullivan 59, S. Putnam 27
Valparaiso 55, Portage 30
W. Vigo 51, N. Putnam 44
Washington Twp. 61, Tri-Township 47
Whiteland 50, Greenwood 45, OT
Hendricks County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Brownsburg 64, Avon 42
Danville 63, Tri-West 22
Henry County Tournament=
First Round=
Blue River 59, Shenandoah 43
Tri 61, Knightstown 15
Randolph County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Union (Modoc) 38, Randolph Southern 31
Union City 38, Randolph Southern 31
Winchester 51, Monroe Central 37
Ripley County Tournament=
Championship=
Batesville 52, S. Ripley 35
Third Place=
Jac-Cen-Del 71, Milan 27
Rivertown Tournament=
Championship=
S. Dearborn 56, Lawrenceburg 38
Third Place=
Rising Sun 49, Switzerland Co. 41
Wayne County Tournament=
First Round=
Hagerstown 37, Cambridge City 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
