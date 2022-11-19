GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 66, Boaz 60

Alma Bryant 48, Baldwin County 37

Blount 62, LeFlore 51

Buckhorn 62, Grissom 18

Bullock County 36, Barbour County 26

Carbon Hill 73, Berry 16

Carroll-Ozark 46, Cottonwood 38

Cedar Bluff 54, Cleburne County 39

Cold Springs 62, Holly Pond 38

Collinsville 52, Gaylesville 23

East Lawrence 43, Tharptown 42

Elkmont 69, Tanner 14

Eufaula 60, Dothan 35

Fairhope 47, Saint Luke's Episcopal 30

Fairview 48, Vinemont 42

Florala 51, Zion Chapel 48

Florence 70, Westminster Christian Academy 26

Fort Payne 58, Etowah 22

Gardendale 34, Bessemer City 31

Gaston 47, Munford 38

Glencoe 73, West End 9

Good Hope 55, Decatur Heritage 20

Hazel Green 62, Jasper 30

Helena 29, Spain Park 17

Holtville 54, Shelby County 26

Huffman 44, Wenonah 27

J.B. Pennington 52, Appalachian 46

Jemison 60, Verbena 14

Lauderdale County 68, Lexington 29

Lawrence County 63, Decatur 31

Marbury 63, Chilton County 39

McAdory 60, John Carroll Catholic 46

McGill-Toolen 41, Murphy 27

Minor 92, Oakman 16

Monroe County 65, J.F. Shields 42

Moody 45, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 38

New Hope 65, Ider 48

Northridge 47, Hale County 45

Pike Road 47, Autaugaville 19

Prattville 71, Wetumpka 56

Prattville Christian Academy 66, Sylacauga 22

Samson 60, McKenzie 10

Section 44, Whitesburg Christian 24

Southside-Selma 73, Dallas County 29

Sparkman 44, James Clemens 20

Springville 54, Fultondale 3

Susan Moore 82, Cleveland 21

Trinity Presbyterian 75, B. T. Washington Magnet 14

University Charter 42, Greensboro 32

Valley Head 65, Jacksonville Christian 48

West Limestone 63, Brooks 16

White Plains 53, Weaver 22

Wicksburg 41, Emmanuel Christian 6

Woodland 61, Horseshoe Bend 52

Woodville 55, Crossville 28

Vina Holiday Tournament=

Waterloo 67, Vina 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arab vs. Priceville, ccd.

Austin vs. Muscle Shoals, ccd.

Brookwood vs. West Blocton, ccd.

Cottage Hill vs. Vancleave, Miss., ccd.

Lamar County vs. Marion County, ccd.

Northside Methodist vs. Slocomb, ccd.

Phil Campbell vs. Hackleburg, ccd.

Randolph School vs. Columbia, ccd.

Sardis vs. Geraldine, ccd.

Vincent vs. Talladega County Central, ccd.

