PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 27, East Hickman 7
Alcoa 46, Pigeon Forge 20
Anderson County 35, South Doyle 7
Arlington 14, White Station 13
Austin-East 26, Northview Academy 20
Baylor 42, Pope John Paul II 7
Beech 49, Clarksville 7
Blackman 35, Stewarts Creek 28
Bradley Central 24, Knoxville Hardin Valley 17
Brentwood Academy 44, St. Benedict 0
CBHS 16, Briarcrest 12
CPA 35, Goodpasture 14
Cane Ridge 27, LaVergne 13
Centennial 31, Summit 14
Chattanooga Christian 49, Notre Dame 14
Coffee County 27, Lebanon 23
Collierville 50, Cordova 15
Cookeville 21, Warren County 14
Cornersville 20, Collinwood 14
Covington 42, Ripley 7
Creek Wood 16, Tullahoma 3
DCA 42, Columbia Academy 7
Daniel Boone 38, Morristown West 7
Davidson Academy 38, BGA 7
DeKalb County 48, Cumberland County 13
Dobyns-Bennett 56, West Ridge 14
Dresden 56, Gleason 0
Dyersburg 56, Bolivar Central 19
Eagleville 46, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 20
East Robertson 42, Harpeth 0
Elizabethton 47, Grainger 0
Ensworth 21, MUS 17
Fairview 40, Cheatham County 16
Farragut 42, Cleveland 13
Fayette Academy 37, Rosemark Academy 13
Fayetteville 46, Moore County 34
Forrest 17, Summertown 9
Friendship Christian 33, King's Academy 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 47, Union County 0
Germantown 17, Bartlett 16
Giles County 50, Community 8
Gordonsville 42, Lakeway Christian 14
Grace Christian 47, Ezell-Harding 13
Green Hill 17, Hillsboro 7
Greeneville 54, Volunteer 0
Halls 21, West Carroll 15
Hampton 49, Happy Valley 0
Hardin County 47, Chester County 3
Harriman 46, Sunbright 8
Haywood County 55, Milan 14
Hendersonville 22, Gallatin 6
Henry County 49, Clarksville NW 7
Hixson 17, East Ridge 14
Houston 42, Whitehaven 7
Huntingdon 61, Houston County 26
Independence 27, Franklin 17
Jackson Christian 63, Harding Academy 0
Jackson South Side 35, Liberty Magnet 6
Jefferson County 35, Morristown East 12
Johnson Central, Ky. 54, Waverly Central 7
Karns 36, Campbell County 33
Knoxville Carter 56, Scott County 8
Knoxville Central 32, Heritage 28
Knoxville Fulton 61, Gibbs 55
Knoxville Halls 57, Cocke County 7
Knoxville West 49, Sevier County 0
Lake County 38, Humboldt 8
Lausanne Collegiate 40, Greenville, Ala. 0
Lewis County 53, Hickman County 12
Lexington 49, McNairy Central 0
Liberty Creek 40, Chattanooga Prep 0
Lincoln County 35, Spring Hill 27
Lipscomb Academy 41, Franklin Road Academy 12
Lonoke, Ark. 52, Memphis Business 12
Lookout Valley 36, Cannon County 28
Loudon 14, Signal Mountain 7
MBA 45, Father Ryan 7
Macon County 49, Livingston Academy 6
Maplewood 30, Stratford 0
Marion County 14, Bledsoe County 9
Marshall County 45, Hillwood 7
Maryville 28, Bearden 7
McCallie 38, Knoxville Catholic 7
McEwen 76, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12
McGavock 31, Dickson County 14
McKenzie 56, Perry County 0
McMinn Central 26, Brainerd 6
McMinn County 36, Howard 0
Meigs County 39, Tellico Plains 0
Melrose 18, Fayette Ware 14
Memphis Central 43, Brighton 6
Middle College 44, Westwood 8
Middle Tennessee Christian 34, Trinity Christian Academy 21
Millington 14, Bolton 6
Mitchell 30, Jackson Central-Merry 18
Montgomery Central 42, Glencliff 8
Mt. Juliet 45, White County 43
Mt. Pleasant 32, Loretto 21
Munford 61, Memphis Overton 14
Nashville Christian 49, Clarksville Academy 8
Nolensville 44, Columbia 7
Oak Ridge 33, Lenoir City 13
Oakland 42, Siegel 0
Obion County 28, Crockett County 14
Olive Branch, Miss. 27, ECS 13
Oliver Springs 21, Greenback 0
Page 36, Franklin County 14
Peabody 48, Greenfield 6
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 55, Lawrence County 7
Portland 22, Clarksville NE 21
Powell 29, Clinton 22
Ravenwood 28, Brentwood 10
Red Bank 33, Chattanooga Central 7
Red Boiling Springs 39, North Greene 12
Rhea County 28, Ooltewah 0
Richland 41, Cascade 14
Riverside 36, Scotts Hill 7
Rockvale 20, Riverdale 7
Rockwood 28, Monterey 14
Rossview 20, West Creek 17
Sale Creek 42, Copper Basin 8
Science Hill 35, William Blount 0
Sequatchie County 42, Grundy County 12
Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21
Silverdale Baptist Academy 28, Boyd Buchanan 21
Smith County 30, Walker Valley 25
Smyrna 34, Antioch 6
Soddy Daisy 19, Sequoyah 0
South Fulton 52, Fulton Co., Ky. 36
South Gibson 42, Jackson North Side 6
South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 18
South Pittsburg 40, Whitwell 15
Southwind 35, Dyer County 27
Springfield 43, Kenwood 6
St. George's 21, Freedom Prep 6
Stone Memorial 15, Upperman 14
Sweetwater 28, Kingston 6
Sycamore 29, White House-Heritage 7
Tennessee 34, David Crockett 10
Tyner Academy 40, Polk County 0
Unaka 46, Jellico 7
Unicoi County 35, Claiborne County 12
Union City 55, Gibson County 18
University-Jackson 46, FACS 0
Wartburg Central 26, Midway 7
Watertown 32, Whites Creek 0
Waverly Central 32, White House 21
Wayne County 40, Huntland 14
West Greene 21, Johnson County 18
West Monroe, La. 56, RePublic 0
Westmoreland 42, Trousdale County 0
Westview 49, Camden Central 6
Wilson Central 35, Hunters Lane 6
York Institute 28, Oneida 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
