PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Lennox, 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16
Beresford def. Parker, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12
Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22
Centerville def. Colome, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26
Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 26-24, 25-13, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Madison, 25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23
Faith def. Potter County, 25-21, 30-28, 23-25, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Webster, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 27-25, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23
Hamlin def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Leola/Frederick def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18
McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-10, 25-17, 25-15
Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
Rapid City Central def. Brookings, 25-18, 19-25, 25-7
Rapid City Central def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19
Rapid City Christian def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12
Redfield def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Bridgewater-Emery
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20
St. Thomas More def. Kadoka Area, 16-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-15
Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18
Timber Lake def. Newell, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-17, 25-13, 25-7
Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17
East-West Tournament=
Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-16
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-16
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-15
Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-13
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-19, 25-12
Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-22
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 25-19, 19-25, 25-7
Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 25-23, 25-19
Spearfish def. Yankton, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19
Watertown def. Douglas, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-12
Yankton def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23
New Underwood Triangular=
New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-23, 25-23, 24-26, 16-25, 15-12
New Underwood def. Wall, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23
Wall def. Edgemont, 15-25, 25-17, 25-22, 26-24
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
