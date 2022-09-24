PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 35, Elizabethton 34, OT
Arlington 28, Cordova 13
Bartlett 47, White Station 21
Baylor 35, Ooltewah 0
Bearden 43, Knoxville Fulton 19
Blackman 56, Antioch 28
Bledsoe County 27, Sequatchie County 21
Bowling Green, Ky. 46, Father Ryan 45
Boyd Buchanan 55, Columbia Academy 7
Brainerd 32, Austin-East 6
Briarcrest 42, Wooddale 6
CBHS 21, PURE 7
Cane Ridge 31, CPA 28
Canton Pisgah, N.C. 34, David Crockett 10
Cascade 46, Community 0
Centennial 24, Dickson County 0
Chattanooga Christian 49, CAK 14
Chuckey-Doak 34, South Greene 6
Claiborne County 36, Thomas Walker, Va. 28
Clarksville 47, Clarksville NE 30
Clarksville Academy 49, Fayette Academy 28
Cleveland 34, Walker Valley 3
Clinton 51, Chattanooga Central 21
Cloudland 40, Cosby 24
Coffee County 42, Spring Hill 7
Collierville 26, Whitehaven 21
Columbia 32, Mt. Pleasant 20
Craigmont 30, Bolivar Central 26
Creek Wood 28, Montgomery Central 0
Crockett County 28, Kirby 13
Cumberland Gap 60, Lynn Camp, Ky. 14
DeKalb County 55, Cannon County 7
Dresden 56, South Fulton 6
ECS 35, Booker T. Washington 12
Eagleville 28, Cornersville 14
East Nashville Literature 32, Independence 7
East Robertson 41, Jo Byrns 0
Ensworth 66, St. Benedict 7
Fairley 40, Oakhaven 39
Farragut 58, South Doyle 14
Fayette Ware 28, Bolton 12
Fayetteville 59, Collinwood 7
Franklin County 61, Grundy County 6
Franklin Road Academy 42, St. George's 14
Friendship Christian 55, Maplewood 8
Gallatin 58, Cookeville 29
Gatlinburg-Pittman 28, Coosa Christian, Ala. 24
Gleason 58, Greenfield 20
Goodpasture 29, Liberty Creek 0
Gordonsville 42, Coalfield 21
Grace Christian - Franklin 37, Bell Buckle 7
Grace Christian 35, Notre Dame 18
Grainger 33, Union County 12
Greenbrier 47, Hillwood 2
Greeneville 21, Dobyns-Bennett 20
Halls 34, Harding Academy 7
Hamilton 34, Douglass 16
Haywood County 49, Melrose 16
Henry County 29, South Gibson 7
Heritage 55, Seymour 0
Heritage-Catoosa, Ga. 47, Chattanooga Prep 0
Hickman County 31, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13
Hixson 17, Howard 14
Houston 35, Germantown 24
Hunters Lane 31, Stratford 4
Huntingdon 42, Milan 21
Huntland 28, Lookout Valley 7
Kenwood 27, Shelbyville 24
Kingston 41, Campbell County 40
Knoxville Carter 37, Karns 35
Knoxville Central 17, Knoxville Hardin Valley 14
Kossuth, Miss. 42, Adamsville 21
Lake County 62, Gibson County 7
Lausanne Collegiate 42, Humboldt 6
Lawrence County 44, Glencliff 0
Lebanon 38, Lincoln County 0
Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 56, Rossville Christian 8
Lewis County 28, Loretto 17
Lexington 51, Westwood 6
Loudon 48, Greenback 20
MBA 28, Brentwood Academy 21
MBA 35, Brentwood, Mo. 21
MUS 42, Ridgeway 7
Macon County 42, Portland 15
Marion County 42, Forrest 35
Maryville 42, Science Hill 14
McEwen 48, Harpeth 26
McGavock 35, Franklin 14
McMinn County 29, East Hamilton 20
Meigs County 20, McMinn Central 7
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 44, Jackson Central-Merry 0
Middle College 24, Trezevant 6
Middle Tennessee Christian 38, Lakeway Christian 21
Monterey 28, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 13
Moore County 34, Wayne County 25
Morristown West 48, Cocke County 12
Mt. Juliet 31, Wilson Central 3
Munford 54, Dyer County 31
Myrtle, Miss. 14, Middleton 12
Nashville Christian 59, Davidson Academy 51
Nashville Overton 46, Clarksville NW 13
Nolensville 49, Rockvale 21
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 28, Millington 7
Obion County 37, Chester County 29
Oliver Springs 40, Oakdale 12
Oneida 24, Northview Academy 14
Page 45, Giles County 28
Peabody 42, Dyersburg 14
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 45, Tullahoma 0
Pigeon Forge 41, Scott County 7
Polk County 21, Cumberland County 10
Pope John Paul II 34, BGA 27
Powell 33, Knoxville Halls 3
Ravenwood 27, Hendersonville 10
Red Bank 7, Rhea County 3
Richland 55, FACS 47
Riverside 70, Camden Central 27
Rockwood 47, Harriman 0
Sale Creek 56, Pickett County 6
Sevier County 43, William Blount 7
Sheffield 52, Memphis East 20
Signal Mountain 17, East Ridge 14
Silverdale Baptist Academy 37, DCA 7
Smith County 53, Trousdale County 8
Smyrna 15, Riverdale 5
South Pittsburg 42, North Jackson, Ala. 19
Southwind 20, Memphis Central 14
Springfield 32, Rossview 7
Station Camp 34, West Creek 13
Stewarts Creek 38, LaVergne 0
Stone Memorial 44, York Institute 7
Summertown 30, Ezell-Harding 7
Sunbright 48, Jellico 21
Sweetwater 43, Sequoyah 7
Tellico Plains 27, Copper Basin 14
Tennessee 34, Abingdon, Va. 14
Trinity Christian Academy 45, Rosemark Academy 12
Tyner Academy 35, Soddy Daisy 7
Unaka 16, Happy Valley 12
Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 35
Union City 41, Ripley 3
Upperman 48, Watertown 7
Volunteer 24, Johnson County 12
Warren County 14, Siegel 0
Waverly Central 48, Stewart County 6
West Greene 56, North Greene 7
West Ridge 42, Cherokee 6
Westmoreland 20, Clay County 19
Westview 21, Jackson South Side 0
White County 21, Green Hill 20
White House 38, Sycamore 6
Whites Creek 18, Cheatham County 14
Whitwell 49, Red Boiling Springs 9
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
