PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson County 35, Elizabethton 34, OT

Arlington 28, Cordova 13

Bartlett 47, White Station 21

Baylor 35, Ooltewah 0

Bearden 43, Knoxville Fulton 19

Blackman 56, Antioch 28

Bledsoe County 27, Sequatchie County 21

Bowling Green, Ky. 46, Father Ryan 45

Boyd Buchanan 55, Columbia Academy 7

Brainerd 32, Austin-East 6

Briarcrest 42, Wooddale 6

CBHS 21, PURE 7

Cane Ridge 31, CPA 28

Canton Pisgah, N.C. 34, David Crockett 10

Cascade 46, Community 0

Centennial 24, Dickson County 0

Chattanooga Christian 49, CAK 14

Chuckey-Doak 34, South Greene 6

Claiborne County 36, Thomas Walker, Va. 28

Clarksville 47, Clarksville NE 30

Clarksville Academy 49, Fayette Academy 28

Cleveland 34, Walker Valley 3

Clinton 51, Chattanooga Central 21

Cloudland 40, Cosby 24

Coffee County 42, Spring Hill 7

Collierville 26, Whitehaven 21

Columbia 32, Mt. Pleasant 20

Craigmont 30, Bolivar Central 26

Creek Wood 28, Montgomery Central 0

Crockett County 28, Kirby 13

Cumberland Gap 60, Lynn Camp, Ky. 14

DeKalb County 55, Cannon County 7

Dresden 56, South Fulton 6

ECS 35, Booker T. Washington 12

Eagleville 28, Cornersville 14

East Nashville Literature 32, Independence 7

East Robertson 41, Jo Byrns 0

Ensworth 66, St. Benedict 7

Fairley 40, Oakhaven 39

Farragut 58, South Doyle 14

Fayette Ware 28, Bolton 12

Fayetteville 59, Collinwood 7

Franklin County 61, Grundy County 6

Franklin Road Academy 42, St. George's 14

Friendship Christian 55, Maplewood 8

Gallatin 58, Cookeville 29

Gatlinburg-Pittman 28, Coosa Christian, Ala. 24

Gleason 58, Greenfield 20

Goodpasture 29, Liberty Creek 0

Gordonsville 42, Coalfield 21

Grace Christian - Franklin 37, Bell Buckle 7

Grace Christian 35, Notre Dame 18

Grainger 33, Union County 12

Greenbrier 47, Hillwood 2

Greeneville 21, Dobyns-Bennett 20

Halls 34, Harding Academy 7

Hamilton 34, Douglass 16

Haywood County 49, Melrose 16

Henry County 29, South Gibson 7

Heritage 55, Seymour 0

Heritage-Catoosa, Ga. 47, Chattanooga Prep 0

Hickman County 31, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13

Hixson 17, Howard 14

Houston 35, Germantown 24

Hunters Lane 31, Stratford 4

Huntingdon 42, Milan 21

Huntland 28, Lookout Valley 7

Kenwood 27, Shelbyville 24

Kingston 41, Campbell County 40

Knoxville Carter 37, Karns 35

Knoxville Central 17, Knoxville Hardin Valley 14

Kossuth, Miss. 42, Adamsville 21

Lake County 62, Gibson County 7

Lausanne Collegiate 42, Humboldt 6

Lawrence County 44, Glencliff 0

Lebanon 38, Lincoln County 0

Lee Academy-Clarksdale, Miss. 56, Rossville Christian 8

Lewis County 28, Loretto 17

Lexington 51, Westwood 6

Loudon 48, Greenback 20

MBA 28, Brentwood Academy 21

MBA 35, Brentwood, Mo. 21

MUS 42, Ridgeway 7

Macon County 42, Portland 15

Marion County 42, Forrest 35

Maryville 42, Science Hill 14

McEwen 48, Harpeth 26

McGavock 35, Franklin 14

McMinn County 29, East Hamilton 20

Meigs County 20, McMinn Central 7

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 44, Jackson Central-Merry 0

Middle College 24, Trezevant 6

Middle Tennessee Christian 38, Lakeway Christian 21

Monterey 28, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 13

Moore County 34, Wayne County 25

Morristown West 48, Cocke County 12

Mt. Juliet 31, Wilson Central 3

Munford 54, Dyer County 31

Myrtle, Miss. 14, Middleton 12

Nashville Christian 59, Davidson Academy 51

Nashville Overton 46, Clarksville NW 13

Nolensville 49, Rockvale 21

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 28, Millington 7

Obion County 37, Chester County 29

Oliver Springs 40, Oakdale 12

Oneida 24, Northview Academy 14

Page 45, Giles County 28

Peabody 42, Dyersburg 14

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 45, Tullahoma 0

Pigeon Forge 41, Scott County 7

Polk County 21, Cumberland County 10

Pope John Paul II 34, BGA 27

Powell 33, Knoxville Halls 3

Ravenwood 27, Hendersonville 10

Red Bank 7, Rhea County 3

Richland 55, FACS 47

Riverside 70, Camden Central 27

Rockwood 47, Harriman 0

Sale Creek 56, Pickett County 6

Sevier County 43, William Blount 7

Sheffield 52, Memphis East 20

Signal Mountain 17, East Ridge 14

Silverdale Baptist Academy 37, DCA 7

Smith County 53, Trousdale County 8

Smyrna 15, Riverdale 5

South Pittsburg 42, North Jackson, Ala. 19

Southwind 20, Memphis Central 14

Springfield 32, Rossview 7

Station Camp 34, West Creek 13

Stewarts Creek 38, LaVergne 0

Stone Memorial 44, York Institute 7

Summertown 30, Ezell-Harding 7

Sunbright 48, Jellico 21

Sweetwater 43, Sequoyah 7

Tellico Plains 27, Copper Basin 14

Tennessee 34, Abingdon, Va. 14

Trinity Christian Academy 45, Rosemark Academy 12

Tyner Academy 35, Soddy Daisy 7

Unaka 16, Happy Valley 12

Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 35

Union City 41, Ripley 3

Upperman 48, Watertown 7

Volunteer 24, Johnson County 12

Warren County 14, Siegel 0

Waverly Central 48, Stewart County 6

West Greene 56, North Greene 7

West Ridge 42, Cherokee 6

Westmoreland 20, Clay County 19

Westview 21, Jackson South Side 0

White County 21, Green Hill 20

White House 38, Sycamore 6

Whites Creek 18, Cheatham County 14

Whitwell 49, Red Boiling Springs 9

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

