PREP FOOTBALL=
Caravel Academy 42, Milford 0
First State Military 28, Early College 14
Lake Forest 58, Delmar 7
Laurel 56, Indian River 14
Middletown 42, Sussex Central 16
Odessa 14, Seaford 7
Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Woodbridge 16
Salesianum 18, Dover 16
Smyrna 52, Appoquinimink 12
St. Georges Tech 28, Cape Henlopen 19
Tower Hill 50, Pennington, N.J. 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
