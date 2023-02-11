GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 46, Cambridge 36

Ansley-Litchfield 41, Anselmo-Merna 36

Arapahoe 44, Bertrand 20

Arlington 63, Louisville 24

Arthur County 43, Potter-Dix 39

Bancroft-Rosalie 64, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54

Beatrice 53, Grand Island Northwest 48, OT

Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51

Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 44

Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 41

Bridgeport 85, Morrill 26

Broken Bow 57, Cozad 42

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, High Plains Community 32

Burwell 62, Heartland Lutheran 20

Central City 48, Fullerton 23

Centura 61, Arcadia-Loup City 26

Cross County 50, Exeter/Milligan 24

David City 37, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Deshler 43, Blue Hill 29

Diller-Odell 59, Friend 25

Elkhorn North 50, Norris 37

Elkhorn Valley 57, Humphrey St. Francis 51

Elm Creek 44, Amherst 39

Fairbury 52, Schuyler 19

Gering 42, North Platte 30

Gothenburg 52, Ainsworth 30

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 28, Banner County 20

Hampton 44, Giltner 25

Hay Springs 56, Garden County 36

Hemingford 34, Kimball 26

Hitchcock County 66, Wallace 57

Holdrege 42, St. Paul 28

Johnson-Brock 61, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 34

Kearney 56, Lincoln Southeast 28

Lincoln Christian 48, Kearney Catholic 44

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Pius X 46

Lincoln North Star 65, Grand Island 19

Lincoln Southwest 53, Norfolk 26

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 43, East Butler 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wauneta-Palisade 47

McCool Junction 59, Dorchester 33

Medicine Valley 54, Brady 24

Meridian 43, Silver Lake 20

Milford 48, Sandy Creek 36

Millard North 50, Gretna 41

Millard South 78, Columbus 35

Millard West 65, Elkhorn South 28

Oakland-Craig 65, West Point-Beemer 32

Ogallala 51, Mitchell 39

Omaha Christian Academy 51, Mead 29

Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Grand Island Central Catholic 39

Omaha North 64, Buena Vista 29

Omaha Roncalli 53, Ralston 9

Omaha Skutt Catholic 65, Elkhorn 19

Ord 61, O'Neill 45

Papillion-LaVista 77, Westview 27

Papillion-LaVista South 70, Omaha Burke 45

Plainview 55, Creighton 43

Pleasanton 65, Loomis 40

Ponca 56, Homer 24

Raymond Central 46, Fort Calhoun 28

Sandhills/Thedford 54, Cody-Kilgore 22

Scottsbluff 65, McCook 48

Shelby/Rising City 46, Osceola 34

Shelton 90, Harvard 12

Sidney 42, Chadron 34

South Loup 58, Hi-Line 38

South Sioux City 60, Omaha Gross Catholic 42

Southwest 50, Axtell 19

Sterling 54, Tri County 37

Stuart 43, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28

Summerland 49, Lutheran High Northeast 42

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Overton 47

Superior 47, Lawrence-Nelson 24

Sutton 44, Fillmore Central 31

Syracuse 41, Conestoga 32

Thayer Central 37, Southern 15

Twin Loup 56, Central Valley 39

Wahoo 54, Crete 26

Wood River 80, Doniphan-Trumbull 31

Wynot 61, Hartington-Newcastle 32

York 38, Seward 28

Yutan 56, Wakefield 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crazy Horse, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.

Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you