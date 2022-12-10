GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 36, Mayer 29
Arete-Mesa Prep 47, Lincoln 18
Avondale Westview 59, Gila Ridge 34
Bradshaw Mountain 41, St. Michael 34
Canyon View 62, Buckeye 14
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 60, Valley Vista 58
Chandler 52, Mesa Red Mountain 43
Chandler Hamilton 57, Campo Verde 36
Chandler Hamilton 65, Mesa Mountain View 28
Chandler Prep 47, North Valley Christian Academy 14
Eagar Round Valley 53, Joseph City 20
Florence 59, Chino Valley 27
Gilbert Leading Edge 38, Heber Mogollon 20
Heber Mogollon 43, Lakeside Blue Ridge 30
La Joya Community 64, Glendale Independence 51
Lee Williams High School 71, Kingman 31
Many Farms 66, Walden Grove 48
Marana 53, Sierra Vista Buena 41
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 48, Goodyear Millenium 31
Mesa 56, Mesa Skyline 40
Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Phoenix Hayden 23
Mesa Dobson 70, Phoenix Maryvale 13
Mesa Westwood 58, Gilbert 55
Mohave Accelerated 43, Bullhead City Mohave 38
Parker 55, Needles, Calif. 50
Phoenix Desert Vista 95, Queen Creek 30
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 58, Basha 45
Phoenix South Mountain 45, Sierra Linda 17
Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Maricopa 29
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 42, Winkelman Hayden 10
Pima 51, Lakeside Blue Ridge 18
Safford 60, Prescott 34
San Carlos 54, Holbrook 42
Sanders Valley 68, Red Mesa 50
Scottsdale Notre Dame 52, Peoria Centennial 21
Shadow Ridge 50, Liberty 35
St. David 45, Salome 30
St. Johns 56, Rock Point 54
Trinity Christian 36, Tri-City Christian 6
Tucson Desert Christian 36, Duncan 33
Valley Sanders 63, Many Farms 43
Whiteriver Alchesay 55, Ft. Thomas 35
Whiteriver Alchesay 59, St. Johns 26
Willow Canyon 79, Yuma Kofa 9
Yuma Catholic 62, Northwest Christian 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thatcher vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
