GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 36, Mayer 29

Arete-Mesa Prep 47, Lincoln 18

Avondale Westview 59, Gila Ridge 34

Bradshaw Mountain 41, St. Michael 34

Canyon View 62, Buckeye 14

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 60, Valley Vista 58

Chandler 52, Mesa Red Mountain 43

Chandler Hamilton 57, Campo Verde 36

Chandler Hamilton 65, Mesa Mountain View 28

Chandler Prep 47, North Valley Christian Academy 14

Eagar Round Valley 53, Joseph City 20

Florence 59, Chino Valley 27

Gilbert Leading Edge 38, Heber Mogollon 20

Heber Mogollon 43, Lakeside Blue Ridge 30

La Joya Community 64, Glendale Independence 51

Lee Williams High School 71, Kingman 31

Many Farms 66, Walden Grove 48

Marana 53, Sierra Vista Buena 41

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 48, Goodyear Millenium 31

Mesa 56, Mesa Skyline 40

Mesa Desert Ridge 49, Phoenix Hayden 23

Mesa Dobson 70, Phoenix Maryvale 13

Mesa Westwood 58, Gilbert 55

Mohave Accelerated 43, Bullhead City Mohave 38

Parker 55, Needles, Calif. 50

Phoenix Desert Vista 95, Queen Creek 30

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 58, Basha 45

Phoenix South Mountain 45, Sierra Linda 17

Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Maricopa 29

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 42, Winkelman Hayden 10

Pima 51, Lakeside Blue Ridge 18

Safford 60, Prescott 34

San Carlos 54, Holbrook 42

Sanders Valley 68, Red Mesa 50

Scottsdale Notre Dame 52, Peoria Centennial 21

Shadow Ridge 50, Liberty 35

St. David 45, Salome 30

St. Johns 56, Rock Point 54

Trinity Christian 36, Tri-City Christian 6

Tucson Desert Christian 36, Duncan 33

Valley Sanders 63, Many Farms 43

Whiteriver Alchesay 55, Ft. Thomas 35

Whiteriver Alchesay 59, St. Johns 26

Willow Canyon 79, Yuma Kofa 9

Yuma Catholic 62, Northwest Christian 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Thatcher vs. Lakeside Blue Ridge, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

