BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dickinson 72, Bismarck 54
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 81, Hillsboro/Central Valley 50
Grant County/Mott-Regent 86, Bison, S.D. 15
Hatton-Northwood 80, Larimore 35
Mandan 76, Watford City 50
New Salem-Almont 71, Center-Stanton 45
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 39, Midway-Minto 32
Shiloh 76, Beulah 68, OT
Stanley 59, Burke Central/ Bowbells Co-op 24
Thompson 62, May Port CG 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dakota Prairie vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Devils Lake vs. Fargo Shanley, ppd.
Edgeley vs. Kindred, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Ellendale vs. Griggs/Midkota, ppd.
Enderlin vs. Dunseith, ppd.
Fargo Davies vs. Grand Forks Red River, ppd.
Harvey-Wells County vs. Benson County, ppd.
LaMoure/L-M vs. Maple Valley, ppd.
Milnor-North Sargent vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, ppd.
Nedrose vs. Powers Lake, ppd.
Oakes vs. Richland, ppd.
Our Redeemer's vs. Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, ppd.
Parshall vs. Kenmare, ppd.
Sisseton, S.D. vs. Hankinson, ppd.
South Prairie vs. Surrey, ppd.
Turtle Mountain vs. St. Mary's, ppd.
Valley City vs. Sheyenne, ppd.
Velva vs. Bottineau, ppd.
