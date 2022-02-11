GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada-Clearmont 45, Hulett 42

Big Piney 51, Wind River 39

Buffalo 55, Powell 48

Casper Natrona 30, Star Valley 19

Cheyenne East 71, Campbell County 34

Cody 45, Evanston 28

Douglas 66, Torrington 57

Glenrock 46, Lusk 39

Green River 65, Riverton 26

Kaycee 29, Burlington 23

Lander 61, Pinedale 58, OT

Laramie 65, Casper Kelly Walsh 55

Little Snake River 43, Rangely, Colo. 35

Moorcroft 60, Big Horn 25

Mountain View 55, Kemmerer 42

Newcastle 65, Burns 32

Rock River 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 49

Rock Springs 47, Jackson Hole 31

Rocky Mountain 35, Riverside 20

Sheridan 59, Cheyenne South 14

Shoshoni 35, Greybull 21

Southeast 44, Pine Bluffs 31

Tongue River 59, Wright 54

Upton 62, Midwest 15

Worland 38, Lovell 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you