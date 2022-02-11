GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada-Clearmont 45, Hulett 42
Big Piney 51, Wind River 39
Buffalo 55, Powell 48
Casper Natrona 30, Star Valley 19
Cheyenne East 71, Campbell County 34
Cody 45, Evanston 28
Douglas 66, Torrington 57
Glenrock 46, Lusk 39
Green River 65, Riverton 26
Kaycee 29, Burlington 23
Lander 61, Pinedale 58, OT
Laramie 65, Casper Kelly Walsh 55
Little Snake River 43, Rangely, Colo. 35
Moorcroft 60, Big Horn 25
Mountain View 55, Kemmerer 42
Newcastle 65, Burns 32
Rock River 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 49
Rock Springs 47, Jackson Hole 31
Rocky Mountain 35, Riverside 20
Sheridan 59, Cheyenne South 14
Shoshoni 35, Greybull 21
Southeast 44, Pine Bluffs 31
Tongue River 59, Wright 54
Upton 62, Midwest 15
Worland 38, Lovell 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/