PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander Central 17, North Gaston 8
Andrews 46, East Henderson 14
Apex 26, Fuquay-Varina 23
Apex Middle Creek 55, Garner 21
Arden Christ School 39, Polk County 7
Asheville Erwin 56, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 30
Asheville Reynolds 45, Shelby 21
Asheville Roberson 12, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Belmont South Point 48, East Gaston 6
Boonville Starmount 65, Davidson Community School 53
Brunswick Academy, Va. 61, Pungo Christian 26
Buford, Ga. 56, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
Camden County 48, Perquimans 0
Canton Pisgah 14, Enka 7
Catawba Bandys 24, Newton Foard 15
Catawba Ridge, S.C. 16, Charlotte Myers Park 0
Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11
Central Davidson 46, Randleman 21
Central, S.C. 63, Carolina Pride 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 40, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3
Charlotte Catholic 35, Hickory Ridge 34, OT
Charlotte Christian 52, Southside Christian, S.C. 28
Charlotte Independence 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 14
Charlotte Olympic 29, Mint Hill Rocky River 12
Charlotte Providence 42, South Mecklenburg 13
Charlotte Providence Day 52, Matthews Weddington 32
Chocowinity Southside 27, Washington County 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 33, Hickory St. Stephens 12
Clayton Cleveland 43, Greenville Rose 28
Concord Cannon 55, Greater Cabarrus Home 0
Concord Cox Mill 45, Northwest Cabarrus 6
Cornelius Hough 34, Mooresville 6
Croatan 56, Pamlico County 38
East Bladen 35, South Columbus 14
East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 14
East Davidson 41, Trinity Wheatmore 0
East Forsyth 47, Rolesville 0
East Lincoln 53, Gastonia Forestview 0
East Surry 14, Mount Airy 12
East Wilkes 35, Surry Central 7
Eastern Alamance 28, Southern Alamance 14
Eastern Randolph 69, Asheboro 7
Eden Morehead 41, Rockingham County 21
Erwin Triton 34, South Johnston 15
Fayetteville Sanford 40, Fayetteville Britt 27
Fayetteville Seventy-First 14, Fayetteville Pine Forest 6
Fayetteville Smith 26, Cape Fear 16
Fayetteville Westover 40, St. Pauls 6
Forest City Chase 57, Swannanoa Owen 15
Franklin 14, Cherokee 12
Friendship 27, Raleigh Wakefield 7
Goldsboro 6, Fayetteville Byrd 4
Gray's Creek 35, Cameron Union Pines 12
Grayson County, Va. 20, Alleghany County 7
Greene Central 32, Kinston 20
Greensboro Grimsley 40, Pfafftown Reagan 34
Greensboro Page 22, Reidsville 14
Greenville Conley 35, Cary 0
Halifax County, Va. 21, Person 12
Havelock 61, West Carteret 0
Hickory 53, South Caldwell 27
Hickory Grove Christian 55, Gastonia Highland Tech 22
High Point Andrews 34, High Point Central 0
High Point Christian Academy 14, Harrells Christian 3
Highland Springs, Va. 26, Chambers 20
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 8, East Chapel Hill 6
Hoke County 30, Lumberton 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 48, West Cabarrus 0
Jacksonville 38, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Kannapolis Brown 35, Monroe Sun Valley 31
Kings Mountain 24, Asheville 0
Knightdale 28, East Wake 14
Lake Norman 42, North Iredell 0
Lake Norman Charter 34, Winston-Salem Prep 14
Lawndale Burns 35, Shelby Crest 12
Lee County 21, Spring Lake Overhills 14
Lincolnton 20, North Lincoln 17
Marshville Forest Hills 54, Red Springs 7
Matthews Butler 40, Richmond County 7
Metrolina Christian Academy 18, Charlotte Country Day 7
Mitchell County 34, McDowell County 16
Monroe Parkwood 29, Concord 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 21, Mooresboro Jefferson 0
Morganton Freedom 33, East Burke 20
Mount Pleasant 34, China Grove Carson 28
Murphy 15, Commerce, Ga. 14
New Bern 61, Willow Spring 0
Newton-Conover 44, West Iredell 8
North Rowan 57, South Rowan 0
North Stanly 30, East Rowan 14
North Wilkes 35, Ashe County 30
Northampton County 28, Washington 21
Northeast Guilford 8, Western Guilford 0
Northern Durham 46, Franklinton 40
Northern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 6
Oak Grove 23, West Forsyth 14
Pembroke Swett 24, Fairmont 8
Pikeville Aycock 44, Eastern Wayne 8
Pittsboro Northwood 52, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Richlands 7, Southwest Onslow 6
Robbinsville 32, Brevard 7
Robert B. Glenn 21, Jamestown Ragsdale 12
Rocky Point Trask 52, Newton Grove Hobbton 34
Salemburg Lakewood 40, Jones County 7
Salisbury 34, Green Level 12
Seven Springs Spring Creek 28, Lejeune 26
South Brunswick 44, Newton Grove Midway 26
South Davidson 14, Chatham Central 0
South Iredell 29, Statesville 13
Southeast Guilford 23, Greensboro Dudley 7
Southern Pines Pinecrest 35, Anson County 6
Southwest Guilford 28, Winston-Salem Reynolds 7
Southwestern Randolph 49, South Stanly 13
Swansboro 33, South Lenoir 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 21, Swain County 20
Thomasville Ledford 57, West Davidson 7
Wake Forest Heritage 30, South Granville 18
Walkertown 48, Lexington 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Clinton 18
Warsaw Kenan 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 3
Watauga County 23, Maiden 19
Wayne Christian 33, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Waynesville Tuscola 56, East Rutherford 14
West Columbus 53, West Bladen 9
West Craven 23, South Central Pitt 12
West Henderson 34, Hendersonville 20
West Johnston 55, Western Harnett 7
West Lincoln 48, Cherryville 0
West Rowan 35, Davie County 34
West Stanly 18, Albemarle 6
West Stokes 34, North Surry 0
West Wilkes 31, Elkin 9
Whiteville 64, West Brunswick 62
Wilmington Hoggard 18, Scotland 8
Winston-Salem Atkins 27, Winston-Salem Carver 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.