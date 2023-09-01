PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 30, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 23
Archbishop Spalding 32, Concordia Prep 31
Arundel 70, Glen Burnie 0
Bel Air 22, Fallston 21
Blake 42, Walt Whitman 0
Bohemia Manor 42, Kent County 6
Boonsboro 24, Catoctin 20
Boys Latin 42, St. John's Catholic Prep 0
Bullis 24, St. Mary's 19
C. H. Flowers 41, Norcom, Va. 0
C. Milton Wright 42, Havre de Grace 7
Calvert 31, St. Charles 19
Catonsville 23, Dulaney 17
Clear Spring 21, James Buchanan, Pa. 6
Col. Richardson 57, Washington 0
Damascus 44, Albert Einstein 12
Dematha 48, St. Michael Catholic, Va. 7
Dundalk 10, Crofton 7
Easton 38, North East 6
Elkton 41, Rising Sun 14
Forest Park 14, Western STES 0
Friendly 49, Pikesville 0
Gaithersburg 32, Clarksburg 12
Georgetown Prep 22, Pallotti 13
Gilman 14, Archbishop Curley 0
Gonzaga College, D.C. 26, Calvert Hall College 0
Good Counsel 40, Jones, Fla. 14
Great Mills 48, McDonough 0
Gwynn Park 42, Fairmont Heights 2
Harford Tech 31, Aberdeen 0
Hereford 35, SEED 0
Howard 14, Oakland Mills 12
Huntingtown 42, Thomas Stone 0
Kenwood 14, Parkdale 8
Lackey 14, Chopticon 9
Lake Clifton 14, Patterson 8
Linganore 40, Wicomico 0
Loch Raven 56, Eastern Tech 6
Loyola 16, Dunbar 12
Madonna, W.Va. 49, Hancock 8
Magruder 21, Springbrook 12
Maury, Va. 34, Wise 14
McDonogh School 21, Broadneck 14
Meade 44, Severna Park 14
Mergenthaler 26, Bowie 20
Middletown 41, Urbana 14
Montgomery Blair 46, Wheaton 6
Mountain Ridge 49, Oakland Southern 0
Mt. St. Joseph's 16, Dunbar, D.C. 12
National Christian Academy 42, McKinley, D.C. 6
North Caroline 28, Cambridge/SD 14
North County 48, Lansdowne 8
North Hagerstown 38, Tuscarora 27
North Harford 31, Perryville 14
North Point 41, Leonardtown 0
Northeast - AA 8, Baltimore Poly 6
Northern - Cal 47, Westlake 7
Northwest - Mtg 47, Watkins Mill 0
Oakdale 22, Milford Mill 21
Old Mill 34, Annapolis 12
Owings Mills 24, Randallstown 14
Oxon Hill 0, Potomac School, Va. 0
Paint Branch 84, Northwood 0
Parkville 19, Woodlawn 8
Pasadena Chesapeake 34, South Carroll 7
Patapsco 24, Overlea 6
Patuxent 56, La Plata 0
Perry Hall 46, Manchester Valley 7
Polytech, Del. 58, James M. Bennett 42
Potomac 35, Oxon Hill 19
Reginald Lewis 30, Edmondson-Westside 0
Richard Montgomery 53, John F. Kennedy 0
River Hill 57, Hammond 0
Rock Ridge, Va. 39, Brunswick 0
Severn 47, Central Maryland Christian 6
Sherwood 34, Rockville 14
Smithsburg 30, Francis Scott Key 6
Snow Hill 14, Annapolis Area Christian 0
South Hagerstown 48, Century 14
South River 39, Harwood Southern 6
Suitland 20, Coolidge, D.C. 6
Walkersville 34, Liberty 14
Walter Johnson 21, Bethesda 14
Westminster 48, Franklin 42
Winston Churchill 27, Seneca Valley 7
Winters Mill 38, Williamsport 14
Wootton 24, Poolesville 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
