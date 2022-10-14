PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 39, Sturgis 13

Adrian Madison 15, Sand Creek 14

Airport 34, Milan 21

Akron-Fairgrove 42, Bay City All Saints 28

Allendale 28, Holland Christian 21

Alma 42, Bridgeport 6

Almont 35, Yale 14

Ann Arbor Huron 50, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7

Armada 27, Richmond 3

Ashley 58, Caseville 18

Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Royal Oak 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 18, Coldwater 0

Beal City 52, Roscommon 0

Bedford 40, Ann Arbor Skyline 6

Belding 34, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14

Belleville 42, Livonia Franklin 14

Berrien Springs 36, Niles Brandywine 14

Birmingham Brother Rice 28, Detroit Country Day 6

Birmingham Groves 56, Berkley 7

Blissfield 42, Onsted 22

Bloomfield Hills 7, Oxford 3

Boyne City 44, Tawas 0

Breckenridge 46, Coleman 6

Brighton 21, Howell 6

Brown City def. Vandercook Lake Jackson, forfeit

Buchanan 34, Benton Harbor 22

Byron Center 46, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7

Caledonia 48, Holland West Ottawa 0

Calumet 38, Hancock 6

Carson City-Crystal 59, Muskegon Heights 12

Cass City 56, Caro 0

Cedar Springs 46, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 21

Central Lake 26, Farwell 22

Charlevoix 38, Kalkaska 0

Chesaning 69, Byron 0

Clarkston 48, Lapeer 13

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28, Royal Oak Shrine 0

Climax-Scotts 28, Lenawee Christian 21

Clinton 31, Hillsdale 7

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Warren Mott 0

Colon 73, Camden-Frontier 34

Constantine 46, South Haven 0

Corunna 28, Swartz Creek 27

Crystal Falls Forest Park def. Wright, forfeit

Dansville 27, Potterville 21

Davison 49, Grand Blanc 14

DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 28

Dearborn 35, Dearborn Fordson 13

Dearborn Divine Child 35, Notre Dame Prep 14

Detroit Central 31, Detroit Southeastern 14

Detroit U-D Jesuit 38, Pinckney 0

Dexter 21, Saline 14

Dowagiac Union 61, Cassopolis 0

Durand 23, New Lothrop 21

East Grand Rapids 15, Lowell 14

East Kentwood 29, Hudsonville 20

Edwardsburg 47, Chelsea 7

Elk Rapids 26, St. Ignace 19

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 62, Memphis 0

Escanaba 46, Alpena 21

Evart 47, Lake City 6

Farmington 39, Birmingham Seaholm 21

Flat Rock 29, New Boston Huron 28

Flint Kearsley 32, Owosso 20

Fowler 49, Saranac 0

Frankenmuth 40, Garber 7

Frankfort 22, Maple City Glen Lake 6

Freeland 40, Birch Run 6

Fruitport 61, Hamilton 36

Fulton-Middleton 60, Webberville 20

Garden City 34, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 28

Gaylord St. Mary 38, Rudyard 14

Gibraltar Carlson 30, White Lake Lakeland 14

Gladstone 22, Gaylord 14

Gladwin 60, Beaverton 7

Gobles 57, Eau Claire 26

Grand Ledge def. Okemos, forfeit

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Wayland Union 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30, Grand Rapids Christian 7

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 50, Concord 6

Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 7

Grand Rapids West Catholic 37, Coopersville 0

Grandville 53, Grand Haven 29

Grass Lake 35, Manchester 19

Harbor Beach 28, Bad Axe 7

Hart 44, Hesperia 6

Hartland 34, Canton 18

Haslett 42, Lansing Waverly 6

Hastings 33, Jackson Northwest 0

Hillman 46, Charlton Heston 14

Holt 16, East Lansing 13

Homer 33, Reading 30

Houghton Lake 34, Leroy Pine River 12

Hudson 46, Dundee 17

Ida 48, Brooklyn Columbia Central 22

Iron Mountain 28, Ishpeming 8

Ithaca 42, Carrollton 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Battle Creek Pennfield 7

Johannesburg-Lewiston 36, Harbor Springs 18

Jonesville 48, Hanover-Horton 15

Kalamazoo United 35, Allegan 14

Kinde-North Huron 40, Merritt Academy 28

Kingsford 46, Hopkins 7

Kingsley 69, Grayling 32

Kingston 56, Mayville 26

L'Anse Creuse 49, Warren Cousino HS 12

Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Decatur 8

Lake Orion 42, North Farmington 7

Lansing Catholic 41, Fowlerville 14

Leslie 22, Eaton Rapids 13

Livonia Stevenson 21, Livonia Churchill 20

Ludington 2, Muskegon Orchard View 0

Macomb Dakota 58, Utica Ford 14

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 35, Warren Woods Tower 7

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 53, Detroit Old Redford 0

Madison Heights Lamphere 62, Clawson 0

Manistee 50, Montague 20

Marine City 34, Center Line 12

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 22, Whitmore Lake 0

Marion 68, Brethren 12

Martin 80, Fennville 26

Mason 35, Jackson 6

Mason County Central 58, Shelby 6

McBain 46, Manton 20

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit

Mendon 66, Marcellus 17

Merrill def. Vestaburg, forfeit

Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 32

Midland 28, Marquette 6

Monroe 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 14

Morrice 46, Portland St. Patrick 24

Mount Clemens 44, Detroit Community 24

Mount Pleasant 40, Midland Dow 0

Munising 48, Cedarville 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6

Muskegon Mona Shores 15, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0

Napoleon 36, Addison 18

Negaunee 48, Houghton 0

Newberry 41, Pickford 0

Niles 48, Otsego 0

North Branch 35, Croswell-Lexington 21

North Central 68, Norway 8

North Muskegon 2, Holton 0

Northville 21, Novi 10

Oakridge High School 48, Ravenna 6

Ontonagon 50, North Dickinson 14

Ovid-Elsie 54, Mount Morris 18

Parma Western 16, Marshall 0

Paw Paw 28, Vicksburg 17

Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Bath 12

Plymouth 49, Salem 0

Port Huron Northern 24, Eastpointe East Detroit 8

Portage Central 35, Kalamazoo Central 32

Portage Northern 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 6

Portland 32, Cadillac 6

Quincy 30, Bronson 20

Reed City 62, Grant 8

Richland Gull Lake 38, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 19

Riverview 41, Grosse Ile 21

Rochester Adams 20, Harper Woods 6

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 43, Rochester 22

Rockford 42, Jenison 14

Rogers City 42, Lincoln-Alcona 26

Romeo 35, Grosse Pointe South 20

Roseville 21, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 3

Saginaw Heritage 49, Flint Powers 21

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 51, Burton Bendle 7

Saginaw Nouvel 54, Otisville Lakeville 20

Saginaw Swan Valley 44, Bay City John Glenn 12

Sandusky 40, Reese 18

Sanford-Meridian 47, Pinconning 9

Sault Ste Marie 21, Petoskey 0

Schoolcraft 42, Delton Kellogg 6

Shepherd 26, Clare 14

South Lyon East 10, Milford 0

Sparta 42, Grandville Calvin Christian 0

Spring Lake 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32

St. Johns 28, Ionia 26

St. Joseph 34, Mattawan 14

St. Louis 12, Hemlock 10

St. Mary's Prep 45, Oak Park 20

St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 60, Litchfield 25

Stanton Central Montcalm 21, Newaygo 17

Stephenson def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Sterling Heights Stevenson 55, Fraser 7

Stockbridge 33, St. Charles 0

Tecumseh 52, Livonia Clarenceville 46

Three Rivers 13, Plainwell 10

Traverse City Central 21, Bay City Western 0

Traverse City West 42, Bay City Central 7

Trenton 16, Allen Park 8

Troy 27, Troy Athens 6

Ubly 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Union City 48, Springport 6

Utica Eisenhower 20, Utica 7

Vassar 29, Marlette 22

Vermontville Maple Valley 35, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 0

Waldron 50, Burr Oak 12

Walled Lake Western 49, Waterford Kettering 7

Warren De La Salle 19, River Rouge 18

Warren Michigan Collegiate 14, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 12

Waterford Mott 43, South Lyon 42

Westland John Glenn 47, Wayne Memorial 14

White Pigeon 44, Kent City 19

Whiteford 50, Erie-Mason 14

Whitehall 49, Fremont 8

Williamston 29, Olivet 22

Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19

Ypsilanti 28, Burton Madison 6

Zeeland East 25, Grand Rapids Union 21

Zeeland West 42, Wyoming 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

AuGres-Sims vs. Hale, ccd.

