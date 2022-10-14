PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 39, Sturgis 13
Adrian Madison 15, Sand Creek 14
Airport 34, Milan 21
Akron-Fairgrove 42, Bay City All Saints 28
Allendale 28, Holland Christian 21
Alma 42, Bridgeport 6
Almont 35, Yale 14
Ann Arbor Huron 50, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7
Armada 27, Richmond 3
Ashley 58, Caseville 18
Auburn Hills Avondale 42, Royal Oak 0
Battle Creek Harper Creek 18, Coldwater 0
Beal City 52, Roscommon 0
Bedford 40, Ann Arbor Skyline 6
Belding 34, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14
Belleville 42, Livonia Franklin 14
Berrien Springs 36, Niles Brandywine 14
Birmingham Brother Rice 28, Detroit Country Day 6
Birmingham Groves 56, Berkley 7
Blissfield 42, Onsted 22
Bloomfield Hills 7, Oxford 3
Boyne City 44, Tawas 0
Breckenridge 46, Coleman 6
Brighton 21, Howell 6
Brown City def. Vandercook Lake Jackson, forfeit
Buchanan 34, Benton Harbor 22
Byron Center 46, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Caledonia 48, Holland West Ottawa 0
Calumet 38, Hancock 6
Carson City-Crystal 59, Muskegon Heights 12
Cass City 56, Caro 0
Cedar Springs 46, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 21
Central Lake 26, Farwell 22
Charlevoix 38, Kalkaska 0
Chesaning 69, Byron 0
Clarkston 48, Lapeer 13
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 28, Royal Oak Shrine 0
Climax-Scotts 28, Lenawee Christian 21
Clinton 31, Hillsdale 7
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56, Warren Mott 0
Colon 73, Camden-Frontier 34
Constantine 46, South Haven 0
Corunna 28, Swartz Creek 27
Crystal Falls Forest Park def. Wright, forfeit
Dansville 27, Potterville 21
Davison 49, Grand Blanc 14
DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 28
Dearborn 35, Dearborn Fordson 13
Dearborn Divine Child 35, Notre Dame Prep 14
Detroit Central 31, Detroit Southeastern 14
Detroit U-D Jesuit 38, Pinckney 0
Dexter 21, Saline 14
Dowagiac Union 61, Cassopolis 0
Durand 23, New Lothrop 21
East Grand Rapids 15, Lowell 14
East Kentwood 29, Hudsonville 20
Edwardsburg 47, Chelsea 7
Elk Rapids 26, St. Ignace 19
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 62, Memphis 0
Escanaba 46, Alpena 21
Evart 47, Lake City 6
Farmington 39, Birmingham Seaholm 21
Flat Rock 29, New Boston Huron 28
Flint Kearsley 32, Owosso 20
Fowler 49, Saranac 0
Frankenmuth 40, Garber 7
Frankfort 22, Maple City Glen Lake 6
Freeland 40, Birch Run 6
Fruitport 61, Hamilton 36
Fulton-Middleton 60, Webberville 20
Garden City 34, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 28
Gaylord St. Mary 38, Rudyard 14
Gibraltar Carlson 30, White Lake Lakeland 14
Gladstone 22, Gaylord 14
Gladwin 60, Beaverton 7
Gobles 57, Eau Claire 26
Grand Ledge def. Okemos, forfeit
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Wayland Union 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30, Grand Rapids Christian 7
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 50, Concord 6
Grand Rapids South Christian 37, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 7
Grand Rapids West Catholic 37, Coopersville 0
Grandville 53, Grand Haven 29
Grass Lake 35, Manchester 19
Harbor Beach 28, Bad Axe 7
Hart 44, Hesperia 6
Hartland 34, Canton 18
Haslett 42, Lansing Waverly 6
Hastings 33, Jackson Northwest 0
Hillman 46, Charlton Heston 14
Holt 16, East Lansing 13
Homer 33, Reading 30
Houghton Lake 34, Leroy Pine River 12
Hudson 46, Dundee 17
Ida 48, Brooklyn Columbia Central 22
Iron Mountain 28, Ishpeming 8
Ithaca 42, Carrollton 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Battle Creek Pennfield 7
Johannesburg-Lewiston 36, Harbor Springs 18
Jonesville 48, Hanover-Horton 15
Kalamazoo United 35, Allegan 14
Kinde-North Huron 40, Merritt Academy 28
Kingsford 46, Hopkins 7
Kingsley 69, Grayling 32
Kingston 56, Mayville 26
L'Anse Creuse 49, Warren Cousino HS 12
Lake Odessa Lakewood 35, Decatur 8
Lake Orion 42, North Farmington 7
Lansing Catholic 41, Fowlerville 14
Leslie 22, Eaton Rapids 13
Livonia Stevenson 21, Livonia Churchill 20
Ludington 2, Muskegon Orchard View 0
Macomb Dakota 58, Utica Ford 14
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 35, Warren Woods Tower 7
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 53, Detroit Old Redford 0
Madison Heights Lamphere 62, Clawson 0
Manistee 50, Montague 20
Marine City 34, Center Line 12
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 22, Whitmore Lake 0
Marion 68, Brethren 12
Martin 80, Fennville 26
Mason 35, Jackson 6
Mason County Central 58, Shelby 6
McBain 46, Manton 20
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit
Mendon 66, Marcellus 17
Merrill def. Vestaburg, forfeit
Michigan Center 48, East Jackson 32
Midland 28, Marquette 6
Monroe 49, Ann Arbor Pioneer 14
Morrice 46, Portland St. Patrick 24
Mount Clemens 44, Detroit Community 24
Mount Pleasant 40, Midland Dow 0
Munising 48, Cedarville 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 14, Centreville 6
Muskegon Mona Shores 15, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0
Napoleon 36, Addison 18
Negaunee 48, Houghton 0
Newberry 41, Pickford 0
Niles 48, Otsego 0
North Branch 35, Croswell-Lexington 21
North Central 68, Norway 8
North Muskegon 2, Holton 0
Northville 21, Novi 10
Oakridge High School 48, Ravenna 6
Ontonagon 50, North Dickinson 14
Ovid-Elsie 54, Mount Morris 18
Parma Western 16, Marshall 0
Paw Paw 28, Vicksburg 17
Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Bath 12
Plymouth 49, Salem 0
Port Huron Northern 24, Eastpointe East Detroit 8
Portage Central 35, Kalamazoo Central 32
Portage Northern 42, Stevensville Lakeshore 6
Portland 32, Cadillac 6
Quincy 30, Bronson 20
Reed City 62, Grant 8
Richland Gull Lake 38, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 19
Riverview 41, Grosse Ile 21
Rochester Adams 20, Harper Woods 6
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 43, Rochester 22
Rockford 42, Jenison 14
Rogers City 42, Lincoln-Alcona 26
Romeo 35, Grosse Pointe South 20
Roseville 21, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 3
Saginaw Heritage 49, Flint Powers 21
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 51, Burton Bendle 7
Saginaw Nouvel 54, Otisville Lakeville 20
Saginaw Swan Valley 44, Bay City John Glenn 12
Sandusky 40, Reese 18
Sanford-Meridian 47, Pinconning 9
Sault Ste Marie 21, Petoskey 0
Schoolcraft 42, Delton Kellogg 6
Shepherd 26, Clare 14
South Lyon East 10, Milford 0
Sparta 42, Grandville Calvin Christian 0
Spring Lake 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32
St. Johns 28, Ionia 26
St. Joseph 34, Mattawan 14
St. Louis 12, Hemlock 10
St. Mary's Prep 45, Oak Park 20
St. Philip Catholic Central/Calhoun Christian Co-op 60, Litchfield 25
Stanton Central Montcalm 21, Newaygo 17
Stephenson def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 25, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Sterling Heights Stevenson 55, Fraser 7
Stockbridge 33, St. Charles 0
Tecumseh 52, Livonia Clarenceville 46
Three Rivers 13, Plainwell 10
Traverse City Central 21, Bay City Western 0
Traverse City West 42, Bay City Central 7
Trenton 16, Allen Park 8
Troy 27, Troy Athens 6
Ubly 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 0
Union City 48, Springport 6
Utica Eisenhower 20, Utica 7
Vassar 29, Marlette 22
Vermontville Maple Valley 35, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 0
Waldron 50, Burr Oak 12
Walled Lake Western 49, Waterford Kettering 7
Warren De La Salle 19, River Rouge 18
Warren Michigan Collegiate 14, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 12
Waterford Mott 43, South Lyon 42
Westland John Glenn 47, Wayne Memorial 14
White Pigeon 44, Kent City 19
Whiteford 50, Erie-Mason 14
Whitehall 49, Fremont 8
Williamston 29, Olivet 22
Wyandotte Roosevelt 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19
Ypsilanti 28, Burton Madison 6
Zeeland East 25, Grand Rapids Union 21
Zeeland West 42, Wyoming 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
AuGres-Sims vs. Hale, ccd.
