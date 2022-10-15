PREP FOOTBALL=
Akron 38, Sedgwick County 0
Alamosa 54, Manitou Springs 12
Basalt 34, Moffat County 20
Bear Creek 42, Grand Junction 17
Bennett 50, Platte Valley 14
Broomfield 56, Adams City 0
Brush 44, Weld Central 0
Buena Vista 55, Roaring Fork 20
Byers 52, Belleview Christian 0
Centauri 52, Trinidad 0
Chatfield 35, Lakewood 6
Cherry Creek 42, Eaglecrest 7
Cheyenne Wells 49, Eads 24
Colo. Springs Christian 26, Banning Lewis Prep 22
Deer Trail 49, Miami-Yoder 13
Discovery Canyon 16, Pueblo County 12
Doherty 47, Westminster 20
Durango 57, Glenwood Springs 14
Eaton 34, Berthoud 6
Fleming 52, Prairie 6
Fossil Ridge 31, Rocky Mountain 14
Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Douglas County 29
Fowler 50, Hoehne 8
Granada 60, Kit Carson 12
Grand Junction Central 55, Greeley Central 6
Grand Valley 27, Coal Ridge 14
Grandview 42, Smoky Hill 20
Green Mountain 36, Conifer 0
Hayden 54, West Grand 24
Heritage 21, Standley Lake 3
Horizon 26, Brighton 20
La Junta 21, Lamar 0
La Veta def. Sangre De Cristo, forfeit
Legacy 40, J.K. Mullen 0
Lewis-Palmer 35, Pueblo South 20
Limon 60, Holyoke 27
Longmont 22, Monarch 20
Lutheran 61, Abraham Lincoln 0
Merino 58, Caliche 24
Mesa Ridge 56, Rampart 14
Palmer Ridge 56, Air Academy 0
Peetz 72, Hi-Plains 33
Pine Creek 31, Legend 14
Poudre 41, Boulder 3
Rifle High School 43, Aspen 7
Rye 47, Peyton 7
Salida 32, Bayfield 20
Sand Creek 59, Mitchell 12
Sanford 52, Sargent 0
Sierra Grande 60, Primero 25
Skyview 48, Wheat Ridge 7
Strasburg 55, Middle Park 6
Summit 28, Palisade 18
Swink 52, Springfield 0
The Classical Academy 48, Englewood 12
Thomas Jefferson 41, Liberty 0
Thompson Valley 38, Mountain View 6
ThunderRidge 35, Highlands Ranch 7
University 55, Arvada 14
Vista Ridge 59, Cheyenne Mountain 7
Widefield High School 41, Palmer 0
Wiley 56, Las Animas 0
Wray 20, Yuma 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
