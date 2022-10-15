PREP FOOTBALL=

Akron 38, Sedgwick County 0

Alamosa 54, Manitou Springs 12

Basalt 34, Moffat County 20

Bear Creek 42, Grand Junction 17

Bennett 50, Platte Valley 14

Broomfield 56, Adams City 0

Brush 44, Weld Central 0

Buena Vista 55, Roaring Fork 20

Byers 52, Belleview Christian 0

Centauri 52, Trinidad 0

Chatfield 35, Lakewood 6

Cherry Creek 42, Eaglecrest 7

Cheyenne Wells 49, Eads 24

Colo. Springs Christian 26, Banning Lewis Prep 22

Deer Trail 49, Miami-Yoder 13

Discovery Canyon 16, Pueblo County 12

Doherty 47, Westminster 20

Durango 57, Glenwood Springs 14

Eaton 34, Berthoud 6

Fleming 52, Prairie 6

Fossil Ridge 31, Rocky Mountain 14

Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Douglas County 29

Fowler 50, Hoehne 8

Granada 60, Kit Carson 12

Grand Junction Central 55, Greeley Central 6

Grand Valley 27, Coal Ridge 14

Grandview 42, Smoky Hill 20

Green Mountain 36, Conifer 0

Hayden 54, West Grand 24

Heritage 21, Standley Lake 3

Horizon 26, Brighton 20

La Junta 21, Lamar 0

La Veta def. Sangre De Cristo, forfeit

Legacy 40, J.K. Mullen 0

Lewis-Palmer 35, Pueblo South 20

Limon 60, Holyoke 27

Longmont 22, Monarch 20

Lutheran 61, Abraham Lincoln 0

Merino 58, Caliche 24

Mesa Ridge 56, Rampart 14

Palmer Ridge 56, Air Academy 0

Peetz 72, Hi-Plains 33

Pine Creek 31, Legend 14

Poudre 41, Boulder 3

Rifle High School 43, Aspen 7

Rye 47, Peyton 7

Salida 32, Bayfield 20

Sand Creek 59, Mitchell 12

Sanford 52, Sargent 0

Sierra Grande 60, Primero 25

Skyview 48, Wheat Ridge 7

Strasburg 55, Middle Park 6

Summit 28, Palisade 18

Swink 52, Springfield 0

The Classical Academy 48, Englewood 12

Thomas Jefferson 41, Liberty 0

Thompson Valley 38, Mountain View 6

ThunderRidge 35, Highlands Ranch 7

University 55, Arvada 14

Vista Ridge 59, Cheyenne Mountain 7

Widefield High School 41, Palmer 0

Wiley 56, Las Animas 0

Wray 20, Yuma 14

