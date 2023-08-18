PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 42, Garrett 8
Alexandria 49, Wes-Del 12
Batesville 42, Indian Creek 28
Benton Central 21, Delphi 12
Bloomington North 34, Mooresville 29
Bloomington South 45, Columbus East 10
Bluffton 47, Northfield 6
Boonville 26, Paoli 16
Brownsburg 51, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 7
Brownstown 42, Corydon 6
Calumet Christian 41, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 8
Carmel 14, Homestead 7
Carroll (Flora) 59, N. Newton 0
Centerville 68, Cambridge City Lincoln 8
Charlestown 28, Silver Creek 13
Christel House Manual 28, Noblesville HomeSchool 8
Cin. Finneytown, Ohio 28, Attica 0
Clinton Prairie 48, Frontier 18
Columbia City 49, Churubusco 8
Concord 16, Elkhart 6
Connersville 19, Richmond 13
Covington 34, Tri-County 14
Crown Point 42, Lowell 7
Culver Academy 21, S. Bend Adams 14
Danville 21, Greencastle 14
DeKalb 28, Angola 14
Decatur Central 18, Columbus North 14
Delta 35, Muncie Central 14
E. Central 42, Lawrenceburg 7
E. Noble 45, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Eastbrook 27, Huntington North 24
Eastern Hancock 36, Frankton 15
Eastside 30, Woodlan 20
Edgewood 41, Mitchell 27
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Evansville Central 12
Evansville Memorial 30, Jasper 13
Evansville North 21, Castle 14
Evansville Reitz 45, Evansville Harrison 0
Fairfield 29, Goshen 6
Fishers 44, Indpls N. Central 0
Forest Park 35, Princeton 0
Frankfort 44, Clinton Central 20
Franklin 42, New Albany 3
Franklin Central 29, Indpls Perry Meridian 12
Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Warren Central 20
Ft. Wayne Wayne 35, Indpls Attucks 12
Glenn 43, Boone Grove 26
Greenfield 49, Madison 0
Greenwood 51, Seymour 49
Guerin Catholic 18, McCutcheon 10
Hagerstown 51, Knightstown 20
Hamilton Hts. 26, Lapel 14
Hamilton Southeastern 28, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 14
Hammond Central 29, S. Bend Washington 12
Hammond Morton 32, Portage 23
Hammond Noll 30, S. Bend Clay 18
Hanover Central 40, Wheeler 17
Heritage 34, Bellmont 0
Heritage Christian 47, Crawfordsville 12
Heritage Hills 45, Southridge 13
Highland 27, Griffith 23
Hobart 16, Chesterton 13
Indpls Ben Davis 49, Cin. Moeller, Ohio 28
Indpls Cathedral 55, Lafayette Jeff 14
Indpls Chatard 49, Indy Brebeuf 23
Indpls Lutheran 50, Beech Grove 0
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Greenwood Christian 6
Indpls Roncalli 43, Southport 20
Indpls Scecina 48, Ft. Wayne Concordia 20
Indpls Shortridge 27, Purdue Polytechnic 21, OT
Indpls Tindley 12, Edinburgh 7
Jay Co. 47, Blackford 7
Knox 42, Winamac 0
Kokomo 16, Leo 14
LaPorte 20, New Prairie 18
LaVille 17, Bremen 10
Lafayette Catholic 35, Seeger 8
Lafayette Harrison 42, W. Lafayette 6
Lake Central 46, Munster 14
Lakeland 33, S. Bend St. Joseph's 28
Lawrence Central 54, Indpls Tech 0
Lawrence North 24, Avon 17
Linton 39, Parke Heritage 0
Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 52, Floyd Central 13
Maconaquah 40, Southwood 27
Madison-Grant 58, Tri-Central 27
Manchester 34, N. Miami 24
Marion 22, Ft. Wayne South 17
Martinsville 23, Bedford N. Lawrence 19
Merrillville 40, Andrean 13
Milan 27, Rushville 20
Mishawaka 44, Mishawaka Marian 12
Mississinewa 23, Norwell 21
Monrovia 50, Indpls Ritter 15
N. Daviess 34, Washington 18
N. Decatur 41, S. Decatur 14
N. Harrison 35, Salem 7
N. Judson 47, Culver 0
N. Montgomery 40, N. Putnam 16
N. Posey 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 14
N. Vermillion 42, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22
New Castle 26, Franklin Co. 21
New Haven 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6
New Lebanon Dixie, Ohio 74, Indpls Irvington 0
Noblesville 48, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 30
NorthWood 42, Jimtown 22
Northeastern 61, Union Co. 0
Northridge 26, Ft. Wayne North 13
Northview 48, North Vigo 16
Oak Hill 34, Eastern (Greentown) 19
Owen Valley 60, Brown Co. 0
Pendleton Hts. 15, Lebanon 0
Penn 38, Valparaiso 21
Peru 42, Logansport 28
Pioneer 29, Cass 22
Plainfield 32, South Vigo 13
Plymouth 27, Calumet 8
Providence 56, Indpls Washington 6
Rensselaer 28, Kankakee Valley 27
River Forest 42, East Chicago Central 0
Riverton Parke 26, Pike Central 0
Rochester 56, Wabash 7
S. Adams 20, Tipton 3
S. Bend Riley 48, Gary West 12
S. Dearborn 41, Jennings Co. 25
S. Newton 46, Lake Station 0
S. Putnam 69, Cloverdale 0
S. Spencer 41, Tecumseh 13
S. Vermillion 49, W. Vigo 13
Scottsburg 53, Clarksville 0
Shelbyville 39, Greensburg 14
Shenandoah 28, Fremont 7
Southern Wells 29, Elwood 26
Speedway 33, Covenant Christian 21
Springs Valley 20, Eastern (Greene) 14
Sullivan 34, N. Knox 6
Switzerland Co. 34, Crawford Co. 0
Tell City 26, Perry Central 20
Tippecanoe Valley 23, Wawasee 12
Tri 42, Union City 13
Tri-West 42, Western 6
Triton 30, S. Central (Union Mills) 6
Triton Central 41, Cascade 13
Twin Lakes 37, Northwestern 14
Vincennes 49, Evansville Bosse 30
W. Central 24, Caston 12
W. Noble 47, Central Noble 7
W. Washington 27, Eastern (Pekin) 21
Warsaw 17, Michigan City 13
Western Boone 35, Sheridan 16
Westfield 34, New Palestine 14
Whiteland 52, Jeffersonville 20
Whiting 46, Osceola Grace 27
Whitko 20, Prairie Heights 0
Winchester 42, Monroe Central 13
Yorktown 55, Anderson 6
Zionsville 24, Indpls Pike 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
